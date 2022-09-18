What if you married a celebrity? That, without a doubt, is a dream for many. Many people would adore such a life, but sometimes, it's not always as exciting as it appears. The attention that comes with stardom affects most celebrities' relationships and private lives. As a result, most celebrity spouses avoid the spotlight. Ghana's entertainment industry is no exception, with most celebrities preferring to keep their personal lives private. However, Maxwell Mawu Mensah is a celebrity husband whose private life has piqued netizens' interests.

Maxwell Mawu Mensah in a photo alone and posing with his wife. Photo: @maxmmens on Instagram (modified by author)

Maxwell Mawu Mensah is a renowned entrepreneur from Ghana. He is well known for being the husband of Nana Ama McBrown. However, apart from his marriage to a famous actress, little is known about him. His personal life is not in the public domain, leading to many unanswered questions about his life.

Profile summary

Full name Maxwell Mawu Mensah Gender Male Date of birth 3 August 1983 Age 39 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Nana Ama McBrown Profession Businessman, personal manager

Maxwell Mawu Mensah's biography

What work does Maxwell Mawu Mensah do? Maxwell is a businessman from Ghana. However, some people confuse him with a who plays in Europe due to name similarities. But aside from his profession, the star is well-known for marrying Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown.

What is Maxwell Mawu Mensah's age?

The businessman is 39 years old in 2022. He was born on 3 August 1983. According to a post on his wife's Instagram page, the entrepreneur celebrated his birthday on 3 August 2021.

Who is Maxwell Mawu Mensah married to?

Nana Ama McBrown, a famous actress, is the businessman's wife. The couple has been married since 2016 and has one child. The couple married in a private ceremony in Accra, Ghana. According to NYDJLive, the celebrity couple married on Friday, 5 August 2016.

The ceremony was a white wedding held at the Christ Apostolic Church in Alajo, Accra, officiated by Rev. Felix Owusu Sekyere.

As a result, Nana Ama McBrown's wedding pictures became some of the most searched online due to the union, with fans eager to get a glimpse of the private affair.

Who is Nana Ama McBrown's first husband?

The actress has only had one husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah. However, some fans believe the actress was previously married after posts linking her to former President Jerry John Rawlings.

According to Ghanacious, Nana and other actors paid a courtesy call at the former Ghanaian president's home. The actors collaborated on a short film with the former president, which included a scene in which the leader kissed Nana Ama on the cheeks.

What is the age difference between Nana Ama McBrown and her husband?

The age difference between the couple is around six years. Nana Ama McBrown was born on 15 August 1977 and is 45 years old in 2022. At the same time, her husband was born on 3 August 1983 and is 39 years old in 2022.

As a result of the age difference, the couple has received backlash, with some suggesting that Max had wasted his life by marrying an older lady. However, Maxwell responded to the critics by saying that age is just a number and that he was happy with his life decision.

What is Maxwell Mawu Mensah's job?

What work does Nana Ama McBrown's husband do? Apart from being a businessman, Maxwell doubles up as his wife's manager. Nana disclosed that her husband manages her career. She also reiterated that her decision to make her husband her manager was one of her best, and she has no regrets.

What is Maxwell Mawu Mensah's net worth?

According to PeopleAi, the businessman has an alleged net worth of around $700,000. His wealth comes from his business ventures and managing his wife's career. However, the star has not declared his actual earnings online, and the figures online are only estimates.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Maxwell Mawu Mensah? He is a businessman known for marrying the famous Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown. What work does Maxwell Mawu Mensah do? He is a businessman and the manager of Nana Ama McBrown. What is Maxwell Mawu Mensah's age? The businessman is 39 years old in 2022. He was born on 3 August 1983. Who is Maxwell Mawu Mensah married to? He is married to Nana Ama McBrown, a famous Ghanaian actress. What is Maxwell Mawu Mensah's net worth? The businessman has an alleged net worth of around $700,000. Where is Maxwell Mawu Mensah's hometown? The star is believed to be from Accra, Ghana.

Maxwell Mawu Mensah is a renowned Ghanaian businessman. His rise to fame came after he dated and married Nana Ama McBrown in 2016. But despite being married to a celebrity, the star has managed to keep his life private.

