Imani Duckett: Interesting facts about Jasmine Guy's daughter

Being born into a celebrity family guarantees fame. Such is the case of Imani Duckett, the daughter of Jasmine Guy. The stunning American actress comes from a popular household that has significantly shaped her interest in acting.

Actress Jasmine Guy (R) and her daughter Imani Duckett (L) arrive at the Peggy Albrecht Friendly House's 29th Annual Awards Luncheon in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Source: Getty Images

The gorgeous lass recently entered the film industry. She is prominent for her role in the movie, Open. Moreso, Imani also does modelling and improves her body movement by taking dance classes. But how old is the youngster? Is Imani Duckett's Instagram active?

Imani Duckett's profile summary

Full name Imani Duckett Gender Female Age as of 2022 23 Date of birth 28 March 1999 Zodiac sign Aries Birthplace New York City, U.S.A Nationality American Descent African-American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Mother Jasmine Guy (dancer, actress, and singer) Father Terrence Duckett Grandparent William Vincent Guy (Reverend) and Jaye Rudolph ( teacher) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet 5'6" Marital status Single Occupation Actress, model Net worth $1 million

Interesting facts about Imani Duckett

Given Imani's young age, it is astounding that she has made great strides towards her success and prominence in the film industry. She has, however, avoided the spotlight and kept much of her life private. Here are some amazing facts about the youngster.

1. She is the only child of Jasmine Guy and Terrence Duckett

A year after Terrence and Jasmine exchanged their marital vows, they welcomed their daughter, whom they named, Imani Duckett. The legendary American actress, singer, dancer, and director gave birth on 28th March 1999.

So how old is Imani Duckett? She is 23 years as of the year 2022. She is of African-American ethnicity and black heritage. She attended a high school located in Atlanta. Her horoscope sign is Aries.

Jasmine Guy attends Amazon's "Harlem" Series Premiere at AMC Magic Johnson Harlem on December 01, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Jasmine does not have another child; she only shares beautiful pictures of her and her daughter Imani. Terrence is also alleged not to have another kid. She is currently a college student at NYU Tisch School of Arts, although it is unclear which degree she is pursuing.

2. Imani's parents divorced when she was nine years

Her parents married on 22nd August 1998. The union started with a beautiful beginning and had a strong bonding. However, the arrival of their daughter in 1999 did not stop the duo's constant misunderstanding.

In the first quarter of 2008, Jasmine filed for divorce. The established grounds for their marriage dissolution and divorce settlement on 8th April 2008 were irreconcilable constant conflict. Imani was nine years old at the time of the split.

The duo fought for her custody in court, and Terrence requested shared custody in a court paper filed on 3rd April 2008. However, Guy won legal custody of their daughter while Terrence was to pay $1469 per month for child support. Four years later, Jasmine filed a lawsuit claiming Duckett had stopped paying in May 2010, owing her $39,663 in back support.

3. Imani's mother is her role model and mentor in her acting career

What does Jasmine Guy's daughter do? Being born to an actress's mom increased her zeal and passion for acting. The young lady's mother is definitely her role model and mentor, as she is also an actress, singer, and dancer.

Besides following her mother's footsteps in acting, the personality ventured into modelling. She has a stunning body which she maintains by taking dancing classes too. She believes she inherited her talent and gift of acting from her mother, Jasmine.

4. The gorgeous lass has a career in the film industry

Jasmine successfully propelled her daughter into the film industry. Despite being relatively new in the industry, she has created a lot of waves and attracted tremendous attention with her acting skills.

She has the same gift as her mother, and the world is eagerly waiting to see her flourish in this career. So what movies has Imani Duckett been in? The celeb made her acting debut in 2006 in an Atlanta stage play, Serial Black Face.

She starred in another play as Latoya - the rebellious teenage daughter of a woman in 1979 during the Atlanta Child Murders. Then, the humble beginner landed her Hollywood's first role in 2016 in the film Unsung Hollywood.

Other Imani Duckett's TV shows include a TV movie titled Open. She landed the role four years later and played the character of Luna. She has a great future in acting, and her skills might land her into major roles in her filmography in future.

5. Jasmine Guy's daughter leads a quiet life

Actress Jasmine Guy attends the "Bessie" Atlanta Screening at Rialto Center for the Arts on May 4, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Despite being born into a popular family, Imani has managed to live her personal life away from the limelight, just like her father. But who is Imani Duckett's father? He is Terrence Duckett.

Her mother is the one who closely monitors what goes public about Imani. She is raising her properly to become the best version of herself, perhaps if not someone else. She posts Instagram photos of her daughter with .

6. Her net worth is a whopping $1 million

What is Imani Duckett's net worth? She has amassed an estimated net worth of $1 million. It is, however, alleged 90% of her money is solely from her parents.

Imani Duckett is a budding American actress currently making great strides towards leaving a legacy in the film industry. She has starred in award-winning films, such as Open (2020). She is, however, leading a low-profile life, and no factual evidence of her active social media platforms exists.

