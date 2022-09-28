A$AP Rocky’s kids: How many children does he have and who are their mothers?

A$AP Rocky is one of the biggest names in the American music industry. He is an American hip-hop icon, songwriter, record producer, actor and music video director. He is known for multiple hit songs, including Peso, Goldie, Wild for the Night, and Fashion Killa. Away from music, he is a dad. Discover who A$AP Rocky’s kids are today.

A$AP Rocky is known for his jumpy and stylishly provocative lyrics. Outside of his music, the famous rapper is a family man. Find out who A$AP Rocky’s kids are and more about them, including their mom(s).

How many kids does A$AP Rocky have?

The American rapper has two children with Barbadian singer Robyn Rihanna Fenty, commonly known as Rihanna.

A$AP and Rihanna started dating in 2019. They kept their relationship private until 2021. The rapper confirmed their relationship status during an interview with GQ.

A$AP Rocky’s kids with Rihanna

The rapper and Rihanna have since been seen together on numerous occasions since going public about their relationship. Speaking about fatherhood in December 2022, the rapper said it was a beautiful experience that made him more focused in life.

He further said he no longer had time for things that were not priorities and that he enjoyed being a family man.

In January 2023, he visited Apple Music 1 radio and said he was happy to be in the dad club. He expressed gratitude to God for making him a father. Want to know more about the rapper and Rihanna's kids? Read on.

What is Rihanna's son's name?

As mentioned earlier, the rapper is a father of two. On 31 January 2022, People magazine announced that Rihanna was expecting her first child, and her baby daddy was ASAP "Lord Flacko" Rocky.

On 13 May 2022, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son together. A$AP Rocky’s child's name is RZA Athelston Mayers. His parents disclosed his name when he was 11 months old.

RZA was named after legendary rapper RZA. RZA was a legendary rapper, producer, actor and Wu-Tang Clan frontman.

Baby RZA Athelston Mayers is one and a half years old. His zodiac sign is Taurus. His parents his face to the public when he was over six months old

Rihanna's first son RZA was featured on the British Vogue cover alongside his parents in February 2023.

What is Rihanna's second baby's name?

On 12 February 2023, it was announced that the music artists were expecting their second child together. On 1 August 2023, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna's second baby was born.

For some time, people speculated that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s daughter had been born. The birth took place discreetly in Los Angeles, and the lovebirds kept the news under wraps for a few weeks.

Contrary to the speculations, the couple welcomed a second son named Riot Rose Mayers. The couple paid homage to the letter R from the rapper's real name, Rakim.

On 19 September 2023, the parents introduced their newborn son to the public. They shared a series of photos featuring their newborn baby, Riot Rose, alongside their 16-month-old son, RZA.

In the pictures, Rihanna cradled baby Riot while the rapper playfully carried RZA on his shoulders. The pictures marked their first public appearance as a family of four.

What is Rihanna's daughter's name?

Rihanna's children are two, and both are boys. She does not have a daughter as of 2023. Her boys' names are RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose Mayers.

What is A$AP Rocky’s net worth?

The rapper, actor, video director, songwriter, singer, and record producer has made a fortune from his career in the entertainment industry. A$AP Rocky’s net worth is $20 million.

On the other hand, Rihanna's net worth is $1.4 billion. She is a billionaire thanks to the success of the cosmetics line called Fenty Beauty.

How did A$AP Rocky and Rihanna meet?

The rapper and Rihanna have been friends for close to a decade, even while they were both in different relationships with other people. In 2020, fans speculated there was something between them.

The rapper confirmed the relationship on 19 May 2021 when he referred to Rihanna as the love of his life. Subsequently, the lovebirds were seen together in public numerous times.

Did A$AP Rocky date Kylie Jenner?

There were rumours claiming the famous rapper was dating Kylie Jenner in November 2015. The romance was never officially confirmed.

In July 2016, the rapper dated Kylie's sister, Kendall Jenner. The two confirmed they were dating via social media after they attended that year's Met Gala together. They parted ways in September 2016.

Many people are curious about A$AP Rocky's kids. Well, the rapper and record producer has two sons with singer and beauty mogul Rihanna.

