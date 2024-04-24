Is Vanessa Bryant dating? All we know about her love life after Kobe's death

Vanessa Bryant is an entrepreneur, model, and philanthropist from the United States. She is the surviving wife of Kobe Bryant. Vanessa and Bryant were married from 2001 till he died in 2020. Since Kobe's demise in 2020, there have been speculations that Vanessa might be seeing someone. But is Vanessa Bryant dating?

While many people want to know if Vanessa Bryant is dating, she has consistently been recognised for her grit and determination. Vanessa has devoted herself to carrying on Kobe Bryant's legacy and raising their children. Parenthood may be her top priority at the moment.

Full name Vanessa Marie Bryant Gender Female Date of birth 5 May 1982 Age 41 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Newport, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Spouse Kobe Bryant (married 2001–2020) Children Natalia, Gianna Maria-Onore ("Gigi"), Bianka Bella, Capri Kobe Mother Sofia Laine Siblings Sophie Laine Education Marina High School Profession Model, businesswoman, philanthropist, dancer Title President and CEO of Granity Studios, Board of Directors of Bodyarmor SuperDrink Net worth $600 million Instagram @vanessabryant

Who is Vanessa, Bryant's wife?

She is an American entrepreneur, model, and philanthropist. Vanessa was born on 5 May 1982 in Los Angeles, California, United States, to her mum, Sofia Laine. Her mom is a Mexican immigrant. Marie's parents divorced when she was a baby.

Following their divorce, her biological dad relocated to Baja, California. She grew up alongside her elder sister, Sophie. Vanessa graduated from Marina High School.

Is Vanessa Bryant dating?

She is currently not involved in any romantic relationships. The American model has kept her personal life secret, and there is little public information about her relationship history. Vanessa has not made any public declaration or been romantically involved with someone since her husband's death.

Who is Vanessa Bryant's new husband?

She is widowed as of 2024. She was previously married to Kobe Bryant, an accomplished basketball player. Vanessa and Kobe got engaged six months after they first met. The two later wedded on 18 April 2001 in a private ceremony.

Vanessa and Kobe had four daughters: Natalia, Gianna Maria-Onore ("Gigi"), Bianka Bella, and Capri Kobe. Natalia was born on 19 January 2003 and is 21 years old; Gianna Maria-Onore ("Gigi") was born on 1 May 2006 and died on 26 January 2020 at 13 years.

Bianka Bella was born in December 2016 and is seven years old, and Capri Kobe was born in June 2019 and is four years old as of April 2024.

Alleged Vanessa Bryant's boyfriend

Is Vanessa Bryant in a relationship? She is single. She has, however, been romantically linked to a few celebrities. Here is a list of Vanessa Bryant's alleged partners.

Rob Pelinka

Rumours about Rob and Vanessa emerged after Vanessa posted a heartwarming photo of herself and Rob Pelinka, the Los Angeles Lakers club president who celebrated his birthday on 23 December 2023.

The viral photo features Kobe's wife and Rob on a school football pitch. The picture, snapped overnight, bears a giant "Happy Birthday" message. However, Rob and Vanessa do not date. They are just close friends.

Pau Gasol

Vanessa and Pau are close friends. Following the untimely deaths of Kobe and her child Gianna, Pau Gasol stood as a tower of strength for Marie and the entire family during their darkest hours. His sensitivity, compassion, and steadfast presence brought solace and strength amid unspeakable tragedy.

Gasol is committed to honouring Kobe's legacy, his charity endeavours, and his ongoing relationship with Vanessa and her three daughters. What gift did Pau Gasol give Vanessa Bryant? The retired athlete gifted the American dancer with a bouquet of roses.

Is Vanessa Bryant pregnant?

Rumours regarding Vanessa's pregnancy began to circulate in 2022. Fans speculated about her pregnancy after she uploaded a photo of herself on vacation in Italy with her three kids. She appeared to have gained weight in the photo. She has, however, not addressed the rumours.

FAQs

Who is Vanessa Bryant? She is an entrepreneur, model, and philanthropist from the United States. She is widely recognised as Kobe Bryant's wife. How old is Vanessa Bryant? She is 41 years old as of April 2024. She was born on 5 May 1982. What did Vanessa Bryant do before she married Kobe? She was a model. Is Vanessa Bryant dating anyone? The renowned entrepreneur is not dating anyone as of 2024. How many kids did Vanessa Bryant have with Kobe? They had four kids together: Natalia, Gianna Maria-Onore ("Gigi"), Bianka Bella, and Capri Kobe. How much is Vanessa Bryant worth after Kobe's death? According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sportskeeda, and The US Sun, she has an estimated net worth of $600 million as of 2024. How tall is Vanessa Bryant? She is 5 feet 5 inches or 165 centimetres tall.

Vanessa Bryant is an American entrepreneur, model, dancer, and philanthropist. Is Vanessa Bryant dating? She is not dating anyone as of 2024. Vanessa married Kobe Bryant from 2001 to 2020 and had four children together. Her husband died in a fatal plane crash in 2020, along with their daughter Gianna.

