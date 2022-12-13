Sometimes, association with a celebrity or person of power places those who come in contact with them in celebrity status. It gets better when the association leads to marriage. This is the case for Sarah Ziolkowska; she became a celebrity following her marriage to Nathan Fielder, a renowned Canadian-born writer, director, and comedian.

Comedian Nathan Fielder and Sara Ziolkowska attend the Comedy Central Roast of James Franco at Culver Studios in Culver City, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Who is Sarah Ziolkowska? She is a Canadian librarian who rose to fame through her marriage to Nathan Fielder. Though they married for a few years before divorcing, many internet users still remember her and wish to know what she is up to nowadays. This does not downplay her achievements as a librarian.

Profile summary

Full name Sarah Ziolkowska Gender Female Date of birth 12 May 1983 Age 39 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Toronto, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Nathan Fielder Education The University of Toronto, Dalhousie University Profession Librarian Net worth $400 thousand

Background information

Sara Ziolkowska was born in Toronto, Canada, on 12 May 1983. She is white and holds Canadian citizenship by birth. Therefore, Sarah Ziolkowska's age is allegedly 39 years as of 2022.

The Canadian librarian had her high school education in her hometown. In 2002, she proceeded to the University of Toronto and graduated in 2007 with a bachelor of applied science degree in psychology. Later, she went to Dalhousie University for postgraduate studies and obtained a master’s degree in library and information science in 2009.

Sarah's ex-husband Nathan Fielder is seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles, California. Photo: RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Career

Sarah Ziolkowska started her career as an educationist. While running her master’s program at Dalhousie University, she interned at W.K Kellog Health Sciences Library between 2008 and 2009. Her priority as an intern then was to make information literacy webcasts while assisting students with their research work and daily academic activities.

After graduation, she secured a job as a teaching assistant at her postgraduate alma mater, Dalhousie University, where she carried on teaching and research for two years. She later moved to Park Century School, Culver City, California, to work as a librarian and reading specialist.

She has remained in the education system since then while rising in the ranks. In 2015, she obtained a Wilson Reading Systems Certification. Sarah has gained experience in reading intervention programs while teaching the Wilson Program to disadvantaged students. Besides, she works part-time as a youth librarian at Halifax North Memorial Public Library

Sarah Ziolkowska's spouse

Sarah Ziolkowska met her ex-husband Nathan Fielder in 2007. They fell in love and started dating before getting married in a private wedding ceremony in 2011 with only a few family members. The union blossomed while also being burdened with some marital issues.

But unfortunately, their differences took a better part of them, and they opted for separation in 2014. Nathan fielder and Sarah Ziolkowska finalised their divorce procedures in 2015. Nonetheless, the couple never had children.

Sarah Ziolkowska disclosed to The A.V. Club that divorcing her husband was an emotionally traumatising one. She was shocked at how situations went south, and everything crashed shortly.

Actor Nathan Fielder arrives for the premiere of Columbia Pictures' The Night Before held in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Albert L. Ortega

Source: Getty Images

Fielder, her ex-husband, did not make any comment about their divorce but maintained his path after the divorce.

Did Nathan Fielder get married?

It is unclear if Fielder has married since his divorce from Sarah Ziolkowska. He has kept most of his personal life out of the public's prying eye since separating from Sarah.

What is Sarah Ziolkowska's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $400 thousand. Her overall net worth accrues from all earnings and income.

Is Sarah Ziolkowska on Instagram?

No. However, several Instagram pages with her name exist on the platform. Based on the number of followers, none belong to her.

Sarah Ziolkowska started from a humble background, following the path of education. This was her life before she met and married the Canadian comedian, actor, writer and entrepreneur Nathan Fielder. She enjoyed some publicity while in the marriage. However, due to irreconcilable differences, they parted ways, and each focused on their respective fields while leaving behind all they shared.

