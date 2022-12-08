Steve Rinella's wife rose to fame after her marriage to Steve. She is an editor and a publicist named Catherine Finch. Her husband is an American television personality, author, conservationist, and outdoor enthusiast. He attained celebrity status through his Netflix television show MeatEater.

Katie Finch attends Donna Karan & The Urban Zen Foundation in New York City. Photo: Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

Is Steve Rinella from MeatEater married?He has been married since 2008 to Catherine Finch. Steve Rinella had made several attempts to have a woman in his life as his wife. According to him, he was almost concluding that his luck with women was terrible.

Steve Rinella's wife's profile summary

Full name Catherine Parlette Finch Gender Female Date of birth 18 May 1979 Age 43 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Saugatuck, Michigan, United States of America Current residence Magnolia, Seattle, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in kilogram 55 Weight in pounds 123 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Father Terry L Stewart Marital status Married Mother Cynthia R Stewart Husband Steve Rinella Children 3 Education Colorado College and Columbia University Profession Editor, publicist Net worth $500 thousand

Background information

Catherine Parlette Finch was born on 18 May 1979 in Naugatuck, Michigan, United States America, to Terry L. Stewart and Cynthia R. Stewart. The celebrity wife is 43 years old as of 2022. She grew up in the neighbourhood of Michigan and Colorado.

MeatEater Steven Rinella's wife had her primary and high school education in Michigan but proceeded to Colorado College, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. She later went to Colombia University, where she got a certification in publishing.

Career

Steve Rinella, Katie Finch, Kristin Powers, and Farley Chase. Photo: PATRICK MCMULLAN

Source: Getty Images

Catherine Finch has had a successful career and made a known figure in editing and publicity since she left university. She began her career as a senior publicist at Simon and Schuster in 2002. After three years of working with the organisation, she moved to Miramax Books, where she worked as publicity director.

Then, moving up the ladder of her career, Catherine became the director of marketing and publicity at Weinstein Books. Her expertise later took her to Amazon, where she headed the publicity unit for Amazon Publishing in 2011. In 2015, Amazon promoted her and became the director of strategic programs; she maintained different positions at Amazon Publishing for about seven years.

The celebrity wife, as of 2022, works at MeatEater Inc in Bozeman, Montana, United States of America, as the chief communications officer.

What is Catherine Finch's net worth?

She allegedly has a net worth of $500 thousand. She has risen through the ranks in her line of work as a publicist. She has worked with more than three known companies.

Steve Rinella and Catherine Finch's marriage

Steve Rinella and his wife met in New York while she was working as a publicist. They fell in love and started dating shortly after. Narrating the events that led to their relationship, Steve said his wife did not look like the woman of his dream.

Nevertheless, Steve asked Katie out via satellite phone from Alaska, and to his surprise, she gave a yes. The love birds got engaged in March 2007 and eventually walked down the aisle on 13 July 2008. So far, the couple is blessed with three children.

What does Steve Rinella's wife look like?

Catherine Finch is of Caucasian ancestry. She is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches tall. Additionally, she weighs around 123 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her hair is dark brown, with a pair of dark brown eyes

Frequently asked questions

How old is Catherine Finch? She is 43 years old as of 2022. She was born on 18 May 1979. Who is Steven Rinella? He is a professional outdoorsman, author, and television personality best known for his role in the MeatEater television series. Where does Steven Rinella's wife work? Finch works at MeatEater Inc in Bozeman, Montana, United States of America, as the chief communications officer. What does Steve Rinella's wife look like?Catherine Finch is of Caucasian ancestry. She is reportedly 5 feet 6 inches tall. Additionally, she weighs around 123 pounds or 55 kilograms. What is Catherine Finch's net worth? She allegedly has a net worth of $500 thousand. Is Steve Rinella from MeatEater married? He has been married since 2008 to Catherine Finch.

Steve Rinella's wife, Catherine Finch, started as an editor and publicist for a few years before meeting Rinella. She is widely known as the wife of the MeatEater actor. Together with her husband, they have three children.

As published on Yen.com.gh, although Tommy Lee Jones is an award-winning film director and American actor with several awards won, many fans have been curious about his relationship, considering the women he has had in his life.

So, does Tommy Lee have a spouse? If yes, who is she? The post discusses everything you should know.

Source: YEN.com.gh