Elaine Starchuk is a Canadian-born former model and dancer. She is popular for being the ex-wife of Tommy Lee, an American musician and pioneer member of the Motley Crue group. Starchuck's rise to popularity started when she was modelling for high-ranking and popular magazines such as Playboy and Penthouse in the United States of America. She later quit modelling and dancing and dived into business and entrepreneurship.

Tommy Lee's first wife, Elaine Starchuk, was a model before venturing into business. Photo: @_elainestarchuk on Instagram (modified by author)

Elaine Starchuk was keen on wanting to become a model right from high school and went to great lengths to ensure her dream of being an international model came true. Her poses for magazines like Penthouse and Miss N*de BC earned her some recognition and the tag Elaine Starchuk the dirt.

Profile summary

Full name Elaine Margaret Starchuk Gender Female Date of birth 7 April 1964 Age 58 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Current residence White Rock, British Columbia Canada Nationality Canadian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Religion Christianity Ex-husband Tommy Lee Profession Former model, dancer, and business owner Net worth $500 thousand Elaine Starchuk's Instagram @_elainestarchuk

Elaine Starchuk's background information

Tommy Lee's ex-wife, Elaine Margaret Starchuk, was born in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. She was born on 7 April 1964, making her 58 years old in 2022. She grew up in her hometown and had her high school and college education in Canada.

In high school, Starchuk started fantasising about being a model and walking the runway for reputable organisations, which she pursued. Elaine Starchuk as a young lady, relocated to the United States at about 18 years to live up to her dream.

Starchuk's career

Elaine Starchuk landed in the United States immediately after graduation, but her high hopes of being on the runway as a model were unmet. She had to make do with daring like Playboy.

Her first gig with them was at the age of 18 years. This adventure brought her to the limelight. Consequently, Elaine Margaret Starchuk's pictures started floating in other lewd magazines like Miss N*de BC and Penthouse, which increased her popularity.

Starchuk's surgery

The former Canadian model felt she could attract more sponsors if she enhanced her looks. Accordingly, she went for a few body-enhancing surgeries. She reportedly had some bre*st enhancement surgery and lip surgery.

Elaine Starchuk has dated several men, though the relationship did not work out. Photo: @_elainestarchuk on Instagram (modified by author)

Business endeavours

After stepping away from modelling, Starchuk ventured into entrepreneurship back in Canada and founded her company in 2017, Enlightened Lashes. It is an eyelash extension training institute she used to teach her course.

Elaine Starchuk is now among Canada's most successful businesspeople. She started her business with three other lash artists and is doing well.

What is Starchuk's net worth?

Elaine's alleged net worth is about $500 thousand. She makes her fortune modelling for magazines, brand endorsements, and running her eyelash business.

Starchuk's dating life and marriage

Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe, one of the best-selling bands in the world, and Starchuk met as young people at the beginning of their careers in March 1982. The love birds dated for two years and tied the knot on 24 November 1984. However, they were only married for a short time. They were a couple for only seven days. Their divorce was, however, finalized in 1985.

Tommy Lee's first wife, Elaine Starchuk, went into other relationships that did not last. For instance, she was in a relationship with Anders Erikson for about five years before it ended.

Who is Tommy Lee married to?

Tommy Lee's latest marriage is to Brittany Furian, whom he married in 2019. Good enough, they are still husband and wife.

Starchuk's accident

Elaine Starchuk was involved in a car accident in 2013. She sustained several injuries to her neck, chest, limbs, back, and shoulders. Unfortunately, the injuries to her chest led to surgery to replace her previous bre*st implants. But unfortunately, the bre*st implants were not as successful as she had envisaged.

After recovering, she filed for compensation for her pain, injuries, and the revenue lost due to her inability to work for the period. In 2016, the Supreme Court accepted her claims, and compensation of up to $440 thousand was awarded for all her claims.

Elaine Starchuk has had her fair share of life as a celebrity. She started as a model and dancer and relocated from her home country to another in search of greener pastures. In this course, she met and dated a handful of men. She later married Tommy Lee and divorced him after a short time. After disappearing from the public space, she re-emerged as an entrepreneur.

