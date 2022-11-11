Ellen Kyei White is a Ghanaian Kumawood actress who started acting as a teenager. The actress is well-celebrated and talked about both online and offline. She has appeared in a few Ghanaian movies, making her a star in the highly competitive industry.

Ellen Kyei White became popular as an actress a few years after returning from her travels. Her rise to popularity is predicated on her determination and endurance. The Kumawood actress has not always been clean or free from controversies. She has her share of the media's unsubstantiated rumours and scandals hanging over her which are most rife with a handful of celebrities in Ghana.

Personal profile

Full name Ellen Kyei White Gender Female Date of birth 1980s Ellen White Kyei's age 30s Place of birth Kumasi, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Unmarried Children 1 Sibling 1 Profession Actress, businesswoman Instagram @kyeiwhite1 Facebook @ellen.k.white

Background information

Ghanaian actress and business owner Ellen Kyei White was born in Kumasi, Ghana. While growing up she spent much of her childhood in the Kumasi neighbourhood. Ellen Kyei has a younger biological sister named Gloria Agyemang.

Ellen Kyei lost her dad while still very young, at age 5, and her mom raised her in a devout Christian manner. She had her primary education at an Adventist Primary School in Kumasi, while her secondary education was at Adventist Day Senior High School in Suame, Kumasi.

How old is Ellen Kyei White?

Ellen Kyei White's date of birth is 30 September, meaning she is in her late 30s. There are claims that she was born in the early 1980s. In other words, she has not come public about her exact year of birth.

Career

Ellen's acting career started when a movie director met her on her way to Adum Kumasi to run an errand. The director, Jackson K. Bentum, invited her to star in his ongoing movie production, thus arousing her curiosity and paving the way for future roles in the industry.

Before travelling out of the country, the actress was featured in several other movies. She went to Germany and spent about five years there before moving to the United Kingdom, where she spent roughly four years. She left the United Kingdom and returned to Ghana after working in a grocery shop.

In Ghana, she met up with her first director, who facilitated her return to the Kumawood entertainment industry. After spending some time in the industry, she worked under her production label, White Movie Production, with a few movies to her credit. Ellen Kyei White's movies include the following:

Think Smart (2019)

(2019) Fake Feelings (parts 1 and 2) released in 2007

(parts 1 and 2) released in 2007 The Mighty One (parts 1 and 2) released in 2007

The actress has also diversified into business. White owns a real estate business and White Cold Store in Kumasi, close to the Atosomaso Market.

Personal life

The star has a grown, beautiful son. Pictures of Ellen Kyei White's child are on her Instagram account and other social media pages.

A video of Ellen Kyei White's son trended online at some point when the actress shared a clip on her Instagram page where he was singing. He was trying to sing Okyeame Kwame’s Yeeko, featuring Kuami Eugene.

Relationship controversy

Around 2017, she was accused of being the cause of Emelia Brobbey's failed marriage and also going as far as snatching her husband, Dr Adu Boateng. She was reportedly spotted in Dubai with Brobbey's ex-husband.

Since then, Ellen Kyei White and Emelia Brobbey have maintained a latent animosity. However, she denied snatching her husband or causing their failed marriage even though she was seen together with Brobbey's ex-husband.

Ellen Kyei White started appearing in the movie industry when she least expected it. She later abandoned the industry and sought greener pastures outside the shores of Ghana, but eventually realised that her career was important. Today, she has become one of the most discussed Kumawood actresses.

