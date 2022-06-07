Denise Lombardo, Jordan Belfort's first wife: What happened to her?

Denise Lombardo became famous after her marriage to Jordan Belfort in 1985. Considering her husband's popularity as a stockbroker who was later jailed for fraud-related crimes, their love story is still awash on the internet. It is even true that movie directors have been inspired to write and produce films based on their love story.

Jordan Belfort's first wife once became a trending topic when their story was cast in The Wolf of Street. But then, amidst the media attention and curiosity of fans of the movie, Denise Lombardo remains a real estate agent and sales executive in the real estate sector. She is cherishing her privacy away from further controversies.

Profile summary

Full name Denise Lombardo Nickname Deni Gender Female Date of birth 11 November 1963 Age 58 years old (as of June 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Ohio, United States Current residence Washington, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 2" Height in centimetres 157 Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilograms 61 Body measurement 35-38-36 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Anthony Florito Mother Ann Lombardo Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse Jordan Belfort (1985 - 1991), Nick Amato Children 3 High school Bayside High School University Adelphi University and Townson University, Maryland Profession Real estate agent and sales executive Net worth $3 million Facebook @deniseamatolombardo

Denise Lombardi's biography

Denise Lombardi was born in Ohio, United States, on 11th November 1963. Lombardo's age in 2022 is 59 years. Her father is Anthony Florito, while her mother is Ann Lombardo. The parents had Italian ancestry. In addition, Denise was raised alongside her two sisters, Deanna and Lisa, and brother Paul. She is trilingual, having the ability to speak English, German and Italian.

Denise went to Bayside High School and then attended Adelphi University, where she obtained a Bachelor's degree in English literature in 1987. She subsequently enrolled at Towson University, where she took a Business Administration and Science course.

Denise was resolved to complete her studies up to the postgraduate level. As a result, she enrolled in Australian Catholic University and earned a master's degree in Educational Leadership and Administration General.

Career

Lombardi is a real estate agent and sales executive; she started before tying the knot with her ex-husband. She had previously worked as a sales executive at Modern Medical System Company, Smith & Nephew Company, and Home Depot Company.

Moreover, she was employed at Prudential Douglas Elliman Company after obtaining a license as a real estate agent. She has been working there to date.

Who is Jordan Belfort's first wife?

Denise got into a long-term relationship with Jordan Belfort. They reportedly began dating in Bayside High School. Jordan was a struggling stockbroker and even had to declare bankruptcy. Nevertheless, he was later met with good fortune, and his investments earned him millions of dollars.

He became renowned as a stockbroker, author, motivational speaker, and businessman. Luckily for Denise, she rose to fame due to her ex-husband's brand recognition. The lovebirds married in 1985, but unfortunately, their relationship did not last long; they split in 1991.

Afterwards, Jordan went back to model Nadine Caridi, with whom he earlier had an affair before meeting Denise and married her a year after his divorce from Denise.

What happened to Jordan Belfort's 1st wife?

Denise Lombardo separated from Jordan Belfort. The ex-couple went their separate ways following claims of domestic violence. According to The Sun, Belfort's drug addiction and infidelity played a role in the divorce.

What is Denise Lombardo's net worth?

According to the TV Show Stars website, her alleged net worth is $3 million. This accrues from her assets, salaries, and income from working as a sales executive and later as a real estate agent. This also does not leave out the alimony from her ex-husband's divorce.

Frequently asked questions

How old is Denise Lombardo? She is presently 58 years old, born on 11th November 1963. Who played Denise Lombardo in The Wolf of Wall Street? Cristin Milioti played Denise Lombardo. Leonardo DiCaprio played Jordan Belfort while Martin Scorsese directed the film. How much did Denise Lombardo get paid? After their divorce, Denise Lombardo got a considerable sum in financial settlement from her wealth with her ex-husband, though they did not disclose the exact amount. Where is Denise Lombardo now? Denise Lombardi is focused on her career as a real estate agent and sales executive. Who is Denise Lombardo married to? She is currently married to Nick Amato, and their union has produced three children: Brett, Nicky, and Matt. Was The Wolf of Wall Street accurate? The film is nearly entirely historically accurate, considering the source from which the material was gotten.

Denise Lombardo became famous for being the first wife of the American stockbroker Jordan Belfort. Her popularity did not die even many years after their divorce in 1991. However, despite her popularity, Denise does not appreciate media attention but enjoys doing her job in quietness away from the public's prying eyes.

