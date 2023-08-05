When mentioning the best Black actors of all time, Martin Lawrence's name is bound to come up. He has made a name for himself as one of Hollywood's top comedy actors. But with such a decorated career, how much money has the actor amassed? Learn more about Martin Lawrence's net worth in this piece.

Martin Lawrence attends the premiere of BET's "Boomerang" Season 2 at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Martin Lawrence's net worth has increased over time. His many ventures in film and TV have seen his wealth increase considerably, making him rank among the top earners in Hollywood. With a career spanning over thirty-five years, the actor has generated a lot of income from his profession as an entertainer.

Profile summary

Full name Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence Gender Male Date of birth 16 April 1965 Age 58 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Frankfurt, Hesse, Germany Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Chlora (née Bailey) Father John Lawrence Siblings Five Marital status Divorced Ex-wife (s) Patricia Southall (m. 1995; div. 1997), Shamicka Gibbs (m. 2010; div. 2012) Children 3 School Eleanor Roosevelt High School and Friendly High School Profession Actor, comedian Net worth $110 million Facebook @MartinLawrence Instagram @martinlawrence

Who is Martin Lawrence?

Martin Fitzgerald Lawrence is a comedian and actor from the United States. He was born in Frankfurt a. M., Hesse, West Germany (now Germany) to John Lawrence and Chlora (née Bailey). Martin has five siblings and is the fourth born in his family.

How old is Martin Lawrence? He was born on 16 April 1965 and is 58 years old (as of 2023). His zodiac sign is Aries.

When Martin was seven, his father left the military, and the family moved back to the US, settling in Landover, Maryland. He attended high school at Eleanor Roosevelt High School and Friendly High School.

What is Martin Lawrence's net worth?

Us actor Martin Lawrence attends the 'Bad Boys For Life' photocall at Villa Magna Hotel in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Oscar Gonzalez

Source: Getty Images

What's Martin Lawrence's net worth in 2023? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has an estimated net worth of $110 million. His source of wealth comes from his career as an actor, TV and film production, stand-up comedy and real estate. Below is a breakdown of the actor's earnings.

Acting career earnings

Martin began his career in TV in the late 1980s, featuring in What's Happening Now! (1987–1988). His breakout role came in 1989 when he landed a role in the film Do The Right Thing. From 1990 to 1992, Martin landed roles and earned from various films, including House Party (1990), Talking Dirty After Dark (1991), and Boomerang (1992).

In 1992, Lawrence became the Def Comedy Jam series host and starred in his sitcom, Martin. The show was successful and aired on the Fox network for five seasons from 1992 to 1997. The star reportedly earned $100,000 per episode on the first season, a salary which increased with the show's success.

In 1995, Martin starred in Bad Boys and earned a reported salary of $6 million. Further roles followed, and in 1997, he earned $6 million starring in Nothing to Lose and $8.5 million for his role in the 1999 film Life.

In 2001, the actor reportedly earned $13 million on What's the Worst That Could Happen? and $16.5 million in Black Knight. His most significant earnings came in 2003 when he netted $20 million each for Bad Boys II and National Security.

How much was Martin Lawrence paid for Bad Boys? According to Cheat Sheet, the actor earned $6 million for Bad Boys For Life (2020). His previous earnings on the franchise include making $6 million in Bad Boys (1995) and $20 million for Bad Boys II (2003).

Stand-up comedy earnings

Martin Lawrence has earned some of his money from his career as a stand-up comedian. In 2002, the actor wrote the stand-up Martin Lawrence Live: Runteldat, which grossed nearly $20 million at the box office. Fourteen years later, in 2016, he wrote another stand-up piece, Martin Lawrence: Doin' Time.

Production and directing earnings

In 1994, Martin was the executive for the stand-up film You So Crazy. He was also part of the Fox sitcom Martin production crew (1992–1997), A Thin Line Between Love and Hate (1996), among others. According to Chiron, executive producers earn around $100,000 annually, depending on the region.

Real estate earnings

The actor has bought and sold various properties in his life. In 2012, Martin listed his Beverly Park Hills mansion for lease with a monthly rental fee of $200,000. One year later, in 2013, he documented the property for sale for $26.5 million but sold it for $17.2 million to renowned Los Angeles realtor Bruce Makowsky.

Martin Lawrence on a photo session during the German premiere of "Bad Boys For Life". Photo: Jörg Carstensen

Source: Getty Images

Martin bought property in Encino, Los Angeles, for $6.63 million. In 2018, the actor listed his 116-acre ranch in Purcellville, Virginia, for $8.5 million.

FAQs

Who is Martin Lawrence? He is an American actor, stand-up comedian, and producer. What is Martin Lawrence's age? He is 58 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 16 April 1965. Is Martin Lawrence a millionaire? Yes, he is. With a net worth of $110 million, the actor is among the richest comedians in the USA. What is Martin Lawrence's net worth? He has an estimated net worth of $110 million. How much does Martin Lawrence make a year? He makes an estimated $12 million. How does Martin Lawrence make his money? He has made the majority of his income from his acting ventures, while the rest is from comedy stand-up. Who is the wealthiest black comedian? Kevin Hart is the richest, with an estimated net worth of $450 million. What is Martin Lawrence's height? The comedian is 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) tall and weighs 165 pounds (75 kilograms).

Martin Lawrence's net worth has increased due to his successful career. He has made a name for himself as one of the go-to comedy actors, featuring in many high-profile films like Bad Boys (2003), National Security (2003) and Bad Boys for Life (2020).

Yen.com.gh published an informative article about Russell Crowe's net worth. Russell is an Australian-based actor famous for appearing in Gladiator (2000), Les Misérables (2012), and Man of Steel (2013).

With such a successful career, it is only natural for fans to inquire about Russell Crowe's net worth. How much does he make, and how wealthy is he?

Source: YEN.com.gh