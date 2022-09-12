A list of 10 top attractive Instagram models that you need to follow

Instagram as a platform has given many celebrities a chance to grow their fan base and promote their products. Actors, musicians, comedians, models, and many other entertainers use the platform to further their careers and build brands. Models especially use pictorial features for their aesthetics and to grow their fan base. The top attractive Instagram models consistently post their pictures and videos, thus gaining millions of followers globally.

Doutzen Kroes (L) and Kendall Jenner (R)attend the Miu Miu Cruise Collection cocktail & party as part of Haute Couture Paris Fashion Week on July 2, 2017, in Paris, France. Photo: Dominique Charriau

Source: Getty Images

Who is the best-looking Instagram model? The answer varies as beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. However, some of the prettiest models include Candy Swanepoel, Ashley Graham, Megan Williams, and Gig Hadid.

Top attractive Instagram models

Models' portfolios do the speaking as they have some of the cleanest works online. Instagram models often try to be unique. They invest in the pictures they take, often going for expensive shoes and rocking posh brands for physical appeal.

1. Kendall Jenner

Instagram: @kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner watch Carlos Alcaraz of Spain against Casper Ruud of Norway in the final of the men's singles at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. Photo: Frey

Source: Getty Images

Who is the no 1 model on Instagram? The answer is Kendall Jenner. With the help of her family, Kendall has maintained her spot as a top Instagram model. Kendall, who rose to fame thanks to Keeping Up with the Kardashians, is now 26 and runs her own brand.

She started modelling at 14 and still partners with huge fashion and marketing companies. Kendall Jenner has 256 million followers on Instagram.

2. Doutzen Kroes

Instagram: @doutzen

Doutzen Kroes walks the runway during the Isabel Marant show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 in Paris, France. Photo: Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

The Dutch model and actress started modelling in 2003. With around 8 million followers, Kroes is among the established Instagram models who make money from influencing.

Doutzen Kroes was a Victoria’s Secret Angel between 2008 and 2014. The 5’10” blond model has worked with big brands like L’Oreal Paris, H&M, Valentino, and Blumarine.

3. Chrissy Teigen

Instagram: @chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffi

Source: Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen is one of the most controversial yet lovable internet personalities online. She receives love and hate in equal measure and is always open with her opinions.

Teigen made her debut in the modelling world in 2010 when she was featured in the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010. The 36-year-old model has 39.2 million followers at the time of writing.

4. Jordyn Woods

Instagram: @jordynwoods

Social Media Personality Jordyn Woods attends the UOMA Summer House LA at a Private Residence on August 10, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Jordyn Woods is among the top attractive Instagram models. She was first discovered by an agent in 2015. She started modelling and later worked with the Kardashian family as a model for the Khloe Kardashian clothing brand. She has also worked with Good American, BoHoo, and PrettyLittleThing.

Jordyn has 12.6 million followers. Apart from modelling and influencing, 24-year-old Woods is also an actress. She has featured in shows like Grownish, Sacrifice, and Trigger.

5. Liu Wen

Instagram: @liuwenlw

Model Liu Wen attends the Prada Spring/Summer 2022 Womenswear Fashion Show on September 24, 2021, in Shanghai, China. Photo: Zhijian Liu

Source: Getty Images

Liu Wen is a renowned Chinese model who was dubbed China’s first bona fide supermodel by The New York Times in 2012. Wen was also the first Chinese model to walk at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The 34-year-old is one of the most influential Asian models on Instagram, having a following of close to six million Instagram users. Liu is the second Chinese model to ever appear on the cover of American Vogue

6. Naomi Campbell

Instagram: @naomi

Naomi Campbell is seen arriving at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022, in Rome, Italy. Photo: Jacopo Raule

Source: Getty Images

Naomi Campbell is no new face in the modelling world. She has been a star for more than 4 decades and continues to shine in every path she takes. The British supermodel has worked with every prominent fashion house across the globe.

She still graces runways and is involved in fashion shoots and magazine covers. Naomi Campbell also does activism and runs her nonprofit, Fashion4Relief. The 52-year-old supermodel has 13.4 million Instagram followers at the time of writing.

7. Cara DeLevigne

Instagram: @caradelevingne

Cara Delevingne attend the 75th Anniversary celebration screening of "The Innocent (L'Innocent)" at Palais des Festivals on May 24, 2022, in Cannes, France. Photo: Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Cara DeLevigne is among the most beautiful Instagram models. The 30-year-old English model, actress, and talented singer has more than 42 million followers on Instagram. Cara started modelling in 2009 when she was only ten years old.

DeLevigne won Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014. Her acting career has seen her feature in movies like Anna Karenina (2012), The Face of An Angel (2014), and Pan (2015).

8. Emily Ratajkowski

Instagram: @emrata

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Harper's BAZAAR and Bloomingdale's Fête Celebrating Harper's BAZAAR Global ICONS Portfolio and Bloomingdale's 150th Anniversary in New York City. Photo: Udo Salters

Source: Getty Images

With 29.5 million followers, Emily Ratajkowski ranks among the Instagram models with the highest number of followers. The 31-year-old British star is also an actress and author.

Ratajkowski was a child actor on Nickelodeon before she went into modelling. Her first professional modelling gig saw her being featured on the cover of the March 2012 issue of the er*otic magazine Treats!

9. Duckie Thot

Instagram: @duckiethot

Duckie Thot attending amfAR Gala Cannes 2022 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 26, 2022 in Cap d'Antibes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Duckie Thot is an internet sensation and is always mentioned in conversations that touch on influencer models. She knows how to use her online platform for promotion.

The Australian star first came into the limelight after finishing third place on the eighth cycle of Australia’s Next Top Model. Duckie is one of the most popular faces of Fenty Beauty. She has 1.3 million followers.

10. Mathilde Tantot

Instagram: @mathildtantot

Mathilde Tantot has a cool 10 million followers on Instagram. The French-born star had a dream of a career in acting before changing her mind. Mathilde is one of the hottest Instagram models and most influential French models and has two Instagram accounts. Her main account is used for personal use, whereas the other is used for promoting her products.

Most of the top attractive Instagram models try to interact with their followers. Engagements help them build their pages, enabling them to improve on how they operate. Most Instagram models are traditional runway stars who found a refined platform to showcase their talent through Instagram.

