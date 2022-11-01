Losing a partner is not an easy ordeal. It becomes more bitter when they leave at an early age before the two of you settle. Unfortunately, it has happened to many such as Rosemary Margaret Hobor, John Candy’s wife. Rosemary was widowed at a young age while her children were still in school. The widow kept the vows she had for John by not remarrying.

Rosemary Margaret Hobor is the widow of the late comedian John Candy. Candy was famous for his roles in films such as Uncle Buck, Trains and Automobiles, Planes, and The Great Outdoors. Rosemary gained popularity because of her celebrity husband. John and Margaret had lived together for about fourteen years before the untimely death of John, who succumbed to a heart attack while filming the Wagons East movie.

Full name Rosemary Margaret Hobor Gender Female Date of birth 30 August 1949 Age 73 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Toronto, Ontario, Canada Current residence Toronto, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Widowed Partner John Candy Children 2 School Notre Dame High School (NDHS) University Ontario College of Art and Design University Profession Artist Net worth $ 1 million (as of 2022)

Who is Rosemary Margaret Hobor?

Rosemary Margaret Hobor was born on 30 August 1949 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. John Candy’s widow was brought up in Toronto, where she attended the all-girls institution Notre Dame High School (NDHS).

Later, she joined the Ontario College of Art and Design University to upgrade her art skills. She graduated with a Material Arts degree. Margaret leads a quiet private life and has not disclosed any information about her parents, siblings or family member.

Art

After graduating from the university, John Candy’s wife ventured into self-employment, dealing with ceramics, arts, crafting, design, and painting. At the same time, she became a tutor and a visiting artist in Toronto for eight years during the 1970s.

Rosemary’s love for art has continued to grow immensely. To date, she posts many pictures of her pottery work on Instagram. She is talented in making pots, plates, vases, abstract paintings, and other artworks. Moreover, the widow owns an art studio in Santa Monica, California.

Philanthropy work

Rosemary Margaret Hobor is well-known for her charity initiatives. To make her initiatives work, she is part of non-profit organisations such as the Pediatric AIDS Foundation and Make-A-Wish organisations.

Husband and children

Rosemary Hobor was married to legendary comedian John Candy. Until John’s demise, the duo’s union was one of the most admired. John Candy and Rosemary tied the knot in Toronto, Canada, on 28 April 1979. The couple was blessed with two children, a son and a daughter.

The couple’s first child is Jennifer Anne Candy, born on 3 February 1980. Their second born, Christopher Michael Candy, was born on 23 September 1984. Jennifer and Chris are now grown-ups who followed in their father’s footsteps by joining the entertainment industry, where they are doing pretty well.

Like her father, Jennifer has taken part in various films. Among her impressive roles is in Cockpit, Prom Queen, and Camp Candy films. Similarly, Chris has taken part in films such as Contracted (2013), Where’s This Party? (2014), Chowchilla (2019), and To the Stones (2020).

Rosemary Hobor’s husband, John Candy, was born on 31 October 1950 in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. His parents were Sidney James Candy and Evangeline Candy (nee Aker).

John was a Canadian comedian and actor mainly featured in Hollywood films. Rosemary’s husband rose to fame in the 1970s. John’s incredible roles were shown in many films, such as:

Stripes (1981)

(1981) Splash (1984)

(1984) Summer Rental (1985)

(1985) Spaceballs (1987)

(1987) Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987).

(1987). The Great Outdoors (1988)

(1988) Uncle Buck (1989)

(1989) Only the Lonely (1991)

(1991) JFK (1991)

(1991) Cool Runnings (1993)

John Candy died on 4 March 1994 while filming the Wagons East film. The comedian developed a heart attack in his sleep. At the time of his death, John was 43 years old.

What is Rosemary Margaret Hobor’s net worth?

Rosemary has continued to build her wealth from what her husband left behind. The comedian’s widow has worked tirelessly in her art industry, accumulating an alleged net worth of $1 million as of 2022.

Furthermore, Rose is a beneficiary of her late husband’s wealth. By the time of his death, John Candy had a net worth of $15 million.

Rosemary Margaret Hobor’s fast facts

Is Rosemary Margaret Hobor still alive? Yes. Rosemary is alive, living in Toronto, Canada. How old is Rosemary Margaret Hobor today? She is 73 years old. Rosemary Hobor was born on August 30, 1949. When was John Candy and Rosemary Margaret Hobor’s wedding held? John Candy and Rosemary’s wedding was held on 28 April 1979 in Toronto, Canada. What does John Candy’s wife do for a living? She deals with the artwork. Rose is talented in making pots, plates, vases, abstract paintings and other artworks. Where is John Candy’s wife? Rosemary Margaret Hobor lives with her two children in Toronto, Canada. Who was John Candy married to when he died? John Candy was married to Rosemary Margaret Hobor. Who are Rosemary Margaret Hobor’s children? Rosemary’s first-born child is Jennifer Anne Candy, who was born on 3 February 1980, while her second-born is Christopher Michael Candy, born on 23 September 1984. Is John Candy’s wife an actress? Unfortunately, no. Despite supporting her husband and children in the industry, Rosemary has not appeared in any movie or film. Is Rosemary Margaret Hobor dating after the death of her husband? No. Rosemary has never been in another relationship since 1994 when her husband died. In fact, she has raised her children singlehandedly.

Rosemary Margaret Hobor is the widow of the late comedian John Candy. She became famous following her husband’s success in the entertainment industry. Rosemary is also a proud mother to Jennifer Anne Candy and Christopher Michael Candy, who are both in the same industry as their father. The comedian’s widow has not taken any roles as an actress. She mainly deals with artwork in her art studio in Toronto, Canada.

