Who is Angelica Zachary, the first wife of American actor, Marlon Wayans?

Who is Marlon Wayans' first wife? Angelica Zachary is the first woman Wayans tied the knot with. She is the mother of the actors' two kids. Despite being famous, she is a private person. Before their marriage in 2005, little to nothing was known about her.

Angelica Zachary's profile summary

Full name Angelica Zachary Gender Female Date of birth 22 February 1972 Age 51 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Pisces Place of birth New York, New York, United States of America Current residence New York, New York, United States of America Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Religion Christian Height in inches 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in kg 56 Weight in lbs 123 Body measurements 34-26-35 Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Marlon Wayans (1992-2013) Children Amai Zackary, Shawn Howell Occupation Actress, producer Famous as Ex-wife of Marlon Wayans

Angelica Zachary's biography

Ms. Zachary was born on 22 February 1972 in New York City, USA. What is Angelica Zachary’s age? The American actress is 51 old as of 2023. She has kept most of her life private, but it is has been established that she was born and raised in the USA and is of African-American ethnicity.

Career

Although she tries to stay away from the public, Angelica Zachary's movies and TV shows are not available on IMDb. However, her acting career started in 1998 when she briefly starred as a pedestrian in a comedy; I'm Gonna Git You Sucka.

She then featured in the film White Chicks alongside her ex-husband Marlon and his brother Shawn before widely being involved in their family sitcom Marlon.

How long were Angelica Zachary and Marlon Wayans together?

She only became popular after she married Marlon Wayans. The two met early in the 1990s and got married in 2005. They divorced in March 2013 after two decades of relationship and eight years of marriage.

Before their divorce, the actor and actress shared two children, Amai Zackary Wayans and Shawn Howell Wayans. Although she has custody of the children, the two have taken up the responsibility of co-parenting gracefully, and they continue to do so.

Is Shawn Wayans' wife Angelica Zachary?

No. Shawn is Marlon's brother and Angelica's former brother-in-law. The two brothers are known for being co-stars in the movie White Chicks.

Shawn Wayans is married to Ursula Alberto, a fitness model, and not Angelica. So, who is Angelica Zachary's husband? Currently, she is divorced. She did not remarry after divorcing Marlon Wayans. The ex-couple share two kids.

FAQs

Who is Angelica Zachary? She is American Actress and producer well-known as Marlon Wayans' ex-wife. Where is Angelica Zachary from? The celebrity wife was born in New York City, United States of America. What is Angelica Zachary’s age? Having been born in 1972, the actress turned 51 in February 2023. When is Angelica Zachary’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 22 February. What is Angelica Zachary’s Instagram page? She does not appear to have any known social media accounts. She leads a private life. Is Angelica Zachary the same as Essence Atkins? No. She is usually confused as Essence Atkins. Essence is also an American actress, and she once starred as a of Marlon's wife in a film.

Angelica Zachary is an producer, screenwriter, and former spouse of the famous American actor and comedian Marlon Wayans. Even though their marriage ended, they remain devoted parents to their two children and are co-parenting them.

