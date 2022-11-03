Hanne Norgaard's biography: age, relationship, children, latest updates

Famous makeup artists have repeatedly created trends that have taken the fashion industry by storm. Whether a photo shoot or a red-carpet appearance, makeup artists never fail to groom fashion icons to perfection. The likes of Hanne Norgaard have helped many celebrities ace various looks with great swag and unflinching confidence.

Hanne Norgaard and Isan Elba attend the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and The Hollywood Reporter Celebration of the 2020 Golden Globe Awards Season. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Hanne Norgaard is not a new name in the American entertainment industry, thanks to her career and celebrity ex-wife status. She is a professional makeup artist and entrepreneur. She has worked on various TV shows, stage production, movies, adverts, and fashion shows. In addition, she is famous for being the ex-wife of Idris Elba.

Hanne Norgaard's profile summary

Full name Hanne Norgaard Nickname Kim Gender Female Date of birth 5 April 1977 Age 45 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth London, United Kingdom Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American and British Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'2'' Height in centimetres 158 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Body measurements in inches 34-28-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-71-89 Bra size 33B Shoe size 6 (UK) Eye colour Black Hair colour Black Relationship status Married Partner Pastor Andrew L. Friar, II Children 1 College SC Institute and International Makeup Artist Academy Profession Makeup artist and entrepreneur Famous for Being the ex-wife of Idris Elba Net worth $900,000 Hanne Norgaard's Instagram @kimelba

Hanne Norgaard's biography

The personality was born on 5 April 1977 in England. How old is Hanne Norgaard? She is 55 years old as of 2022. Even though Hanne Norgaard's parents’ names are not publicly known, her father worked as a local store manager in London while her mother was a homemaker.

Hanne received a diploma with the highest honours in makeup artistry from SC Institute in Washington, DC, from 2004 to 2006. Later, she joined the International Makeup Artist Academy in Europe, earning a diploma with the highest honours.

What is Hanne's nationality?

She holds British citizenship and is of Africa-Asian ethnicity. Her mother hails from South Korea, while her father is of African descent.

Career

Shortly after her college graduation, Hanne was lucky to get a smooth start in her career. She started by landing jobs in prestigious companies such as:

Columbia Tristar

BBC

Ralph Lauren

BET

Rolling Out

Calvin Klein

While working with these companies, she gained knowledge about makeup and the entire industry. This prompted her to further her education, joining International Makeup Artist Academy in Europe. Shortly after, she launched her makeup brand named Kim Elba Cosmetics.

Hanne has been in the makeup and beauty industry for over 15 years. Over these years, she has worked with high-profile celebrities who consider her a pro amongst Europe’s socialites, entertainers and the entire Hollywood elite group. Some of the big names she has worked with include Chillie of TLC, Lyfe Jennings, Geena Davis, Hugh Laurie, Jenna Redgrave, Nigel Havers, Idris Elba, and Robin Williams.

What is Hanne Norgaard's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $900,000 as of 2022. She has earned this money from her highly sought-after services as a makeup artist. In addition, she is a successful entrepreneur running her makeup brand.

Is Hanne Norgaard married?

Yes, the American makeup artist has been married twice. First, she married Idrissa Akuna Elba, commonly known by his stage name, Idris Elba.

Idris is an alumnus of the National Youth Theatre in London. He is famous for his appearance in some of the most highly-acclaimed movies and TV shows.

Idris Elba's wife (first wife) and the actor first met in London and started dating before relocating to the United States in 1999. The couple exchanged their wedding vows the same year they moved to the United States.

Two years later, the couple welcomed a daughter, Isan Elba, on 12th January 2002. She is 20 years old as of 2022. Isan has followed in her father’s footsteps and joined the entertainment industry. She is an actress who appeared in Crimson Ties (2022) as Deja.

Idris Elba attends the "BEAST" UK Special Screening at Hackney Picturehouse in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang

A year after the birth of their daughter and four years after their marriage, the couple broke up. However, they have remained friends even after the divorce and are doing a great job co-parenting.

The duo has since then moved on. In 2013, Hanne married Pastor Andrew L. Friar II. On the other hand, her ex-husband, Idris Elba, married Sonya Nicole Hamlin in 2006. The union lasted four months before the divorce.

In early 2017, he started dating Sabrina Dhowre, a Somali-Canadian model. The duo got engaged on 10 February 2018 at the screening of Yardie film at an East London cinema. They exchanged their wedding vows on 26 April 2019 in Marrakesh.

Body measurements

How tall is Hanne Norgaard? She stands at the height of 5 feet and 2 inches. She weighs around 61 kg. Her other body statistics are 34 -28-35 inches. She wears a bra size 33B and a shoe size 6 (UK). Hanne has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Hanne Norgaard's latest updates

Idris Elba revealed that his daughter, Isan Elba, didn't speak to him for three weeks after failing to land a role in a film. Finally, Isan auditioned and almost got the role as one of Idris' on-screen daughters in the movie Beast.

However, her father admitted that the chemistry wasn’t right for the movie despite the blood relation.

The relationship in the film and the relationship between my daughter was, the chemistry wasn't right for the film.

Hanne Norgaard's fast facts

Who was Idris Elba’s first wife? His first wife was Hanne Norgaard, a famous makeup artist and businesswoman from England. How old is Idriss Elba wife? She is 45 years old as of 2022. She was born on 5 April 1977. What is Hanne Kim Norgaard's ethnicity? She is of African-Asian ethnicity. How much is Hanne Norgaard's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $900,000 as of 2022. Is Hanne Norgaard still married to Idris Elba? No, she is not; the makeup artist and English actor are divorced. They were married for four years, from 1999 to 2003. Does Hanne Norgaard have any children? Yes, she does. Hanne has a daughter, Isan Elba (born in 2002), from the marriage to Idris Elba. How tall is Hanne Norgaard? She stands at a height of 5 feet 2 inches and weighs around 61 kg. What does Hanne Norgaard do for a living? She is a professional makeup artist and businesswoman. She has worked with famous companies and celebrities and even launched her makeup brand. Where does Hanne Norgaard live? She lives in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, with her husband, Pastor Andrew L. Friar II and daughter, Isan Elba. What is Hanne Norgaard's nationality? She is a dual citizen, British-American. What is Hanne Norgaard's Instagram handle? The make-up artist goes by the username @kimelba on Instagram.

Hanne Norgaard is one of the most renowned makeup gurus. With more than 15 years of experience in the industry, she has cemented herself as the go-to person for most American companies and celebrities. In addition, she was the first wife of Idris Elba, and together, they have a daughter, Isan Elba.

