Nicholas Podany: The untold story of the talented American actor

Nicholas Podany is a famous American musician, actor, songwriter, social media personality and YouTuber. He is widely recognised for his roles in films and TV series such as Summertime Dropouts (2021), Archive 81 (2022) and Hello Tomorrow (2023).

Nicholas Podany at the "Hello Tomorrow" premiere at The Whitby Hotel in New York City. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Nicholas Podany is a renowned American singer and songwriter. Some of his popular tracks include; Somewhere Above Nothing, But Miles Below Ok, The Cliff, A Tear In The Fabric Of Dreamscapes and Isabelle's Theme.

Nicholas Podany's profile summary

Full name Nicholas Podany Gender Male Date of birth 28 October 1996 Age 26 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Hazel Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Crystal Lake Evans Father Amanda Hills Podany Mother Jerry Podany Siblings Emily Podany Education The Juilliard School Profession Actor, singer, songwriter, social media personality, YouTuber Net worth $2 million Instagram @nicholaspodany

Nicholas Podany's biography

The renowned actor was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to her parents Jerry and Amanda Hills. Nicholas' mother, Amanda, is a History professor emeritus of California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. She specialized in the Middle and Late Bronze Ages of Syria and Mesopotamia.

She is also the tutor for Ancient Mesopotamia: Life in the Cradle of Civilization, a series of 24 video and audio lectures published by The Great Courses / Teaching Company. His father, Podany, on the other hand, is an entrepreneur.

Nicholas grew up alongside his sister Emily. He received his drama education at The Juilliard School and graduated in 2018. He is of white ethnicity and has American nationality. He practices Christianity religion.

How old is Nicholas Podany?

The American actor's age is 26 years old as of April 2023. He was born on 28 October 1996. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Career

Nicholas is a famous American actor, musician, songwriter, social media personality and YouTuber. He started acting as Max Burgess in the 2012-2013 TV series Hart of Dixie. He has since been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as I Didn't Do It (2014), The Ballerina, Her Shoemaker and His Apprentice (2016) and Blue Bloods (2022).

Nicholas and Justin Lawrence Barnes appeared in the 2015 Writer's Block. Nicholas Podany Writer's Block film is available on YouTube.

He has also played Albus Potter in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. Nicholas Podany’s broadway position was from 2019-2020. The American celebrity is also a musician.

Some of Nicholas Podany’s SoundCloud songs include; Jeremy, from the Past, A Tear In The Fabric Of Dreamscapes, Letting Go, The Best Of Anyone, and The Wandering Boys.

He is a social media personality active on Instagram with over 15 thousand followers. He uses the platform to post photos and videos of his daily activities. He is also active on TikTok.

Nicholas Podany’s Tiktok account has a significant following of over 325k followers and over six million likes at the time of writing. The renowned actor is also a YouTuber with an active YouTube account.

The account was launched on 24 June 2012 and has over 37 thousand subscribers and over 1.7 million views. Nicholas is also active on Twitter. Nicholas Podany’s Twitter account is active, with over 4.8k followers.

What is Nicholas Podany's net worth?

The American actor's net worth is alleged to be $2 million. He has accumulated wealth through his multiple career; acting, singing, content creation, and influencing.

Who is Nicholas Podany dating?

He is currently in a romantic relationship with Crystal Lake Evans. Crystal is an actress known for her roles in Blue Bloods (2017), Orange is The New Black (2019) and Summertime Dropouts (2021).

How tall is Nicholas Podany?

Nicholas Podany’s height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 141 pounds or 64 kilograms.

Fast facts about Nicholas Podany

Who is Nicholas Podany? He is an American musician, actor, songwriter, social media personality, and YouTuber widely recognized for his roles in various movies and TV series, such as Summertime Dropouts (2021), Hello Tomorrow (2023), and I Didn't Do It (2014). How old is Nicholas Podany? He is 26 years old as of April 2023. He was born on 28 October 1996. Where does Nicholas Podany live? He currently resides in Los Angeles, California, in the United States. Where can one get Nicholas Podany’s merch? The actor sells classic tees, hoodies, stickers, and mugs. You can get his merch on The Lucid Store. Who is Nicholas Podany currently dating? He is now in a romantic relationship with actress Crystal Lake Evans. How rich is Nicholas Podany? His net worth is alleged to be $2 million as of 2023. How tall is Nicholas Podany? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Nicholas Podany is a famous American actor, singer, songwriter, social media personality and YouTuber. He started acting at a young and is especially recognized for his role as Joey Shorter in the 2023 TV series Hello Tomorrow.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Jelly Roll's wife. His wife's name is DeFord. She is a YouTuber, podcast host, model, and actress from the United States. Bunnie is famous for her Dumb Blonde Podcast, also available on YouTube.

Bunnie DeFord's life and career are far too varied for her to be known solely as Jelly Roll's wife. She is a high school dropout who went from being a high-end escort to becoming an acclaimed entrepreneur and podcast host.

Source: YEN.com.gh