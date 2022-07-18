Female fitness models: A list of the top 25 women to follow on social media

Not all female fitness models are worth following. Some maintain a healthy and beautiful look, and their inspiring posts and videos are worth checking out. Their content includes workout techniques and some great nutrition ideas for someone aspiring to become a model.

Personal trainers Kayla Itsines and Michelle Lewin. Photo: Monica Schipper and Victor Chavez (modified by author)

The importance of being fit cannot be overemphasised, given that it contributes to the body's general well-being. However, as much as everyone likes being fit, achieving one is not an easy task. Attractive aesthetic female fitness models put in a lot of effort to acquire the gorgeous bodies they boast of.

Top female fitness models to follow on social media

If you desire a fine body build but don't know how to achieve that, here are some female fitness models and their social media accounts that you can follow for inspiration. They have different workable strategies that you will find useful. Worth noting is that the models discussed below have had amazing testimonials from their followers. Consequently, they enjoy a massive following online.

1. Sommer Ray

Full name : Sommer Ray

: Sommer Ray Date of birth: 15 September 1996

15 September 1996 Place of birth: Larkspur, Colorado, United States

Larkspur, Colorado, United States Profession : Fitness model and trainer

: Fitness model and trainer Social media accounts: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

When mentioning b*sty fitness models, Sommer Ray cannot be left out because she is endowed with a nice body shape. She has her private workout apparatus and gym technique. Her posts are available on her social media account.

2. Kayla Itsines

Kayla Itsines leads a workout on day 1 of POPSUGAR Play/Ground in New York City. Photo: Brian Ach

Full name: Kayla Itsines

Kayla Itsines Date of birth: 21 May 1991

21 May 1991 Place of birth: Adelaide, Australia

Adelaide, Australia Profession : Fitness trainer, author, entrepreneur

: Fitness trainer, author, entrepreneur Social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok

Kayla Itsines is known for her passion, which makes her a great motivator and enthusiastic personal trainer. She co-founded SWEAT Workout Community which inspires people to adopt a healthy lifestyle through great workout techniques. She was named among the 30 most influential people on the internet by Times.

3. Michelle Lewin

Fitness superstar and SBZ Master Trainer Michelle Lewin at the STRONG By Zumba High-Intensity Workout Class in New York City. Photo by JP Yim

Full name: Michelle Lewin

Michelle Lewin Date of birth : 25 February 1986

: 25 February 1986 Place of birth: Maracay, Venezuela

Maracay, Venezuela Profession : Fitness model, trainer

: Fitness model, trainer Social media accounts: Facebook, , YouTube, Instagram

Michelle Lewin is a famous fitness model who had an impressive career in the 2014 version of the NPC and IFBB. She has been featured in numerous fitness and lifestyle magazines. Lewin is also the founder of the popular and successful fitness app Fitplan.

4. Jen Selter

Jen Selter attends the Alo Wellness Department Dinner at Alo Yoga Flatron in New York City. Photo: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Alo Yoga

Full name: Sommer Ray

Sommer Ray Date of birth: 8 August 1993

8 August 1993 Place of birth : Roslyn, New York, United States

: Roslyn, New York, United States Profession : Fitness model, social media influencer

: Fitness model, social media influencer Social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram

Jen Selter is an accomplished female fitness model and was recognised by Forbes as a top fitness influencer in 2017. She is the founder of Couple Goals and also a co-owner of BlendJet. She developed an interest in fitness in high school when she discovered that keeping fit and exercising is a good way of relieving and managing stress.

5. Taylor Kay

Full name: Taylor Kay Phillips

Taylor Kay Phillips Social media accounts: TikTok, YouTube, Instagram

Taylor Kay is among the s*xiest female fitness models anyone can follow on social media. The English model enjoys her work as a trainer. Her social media posts comprise exercise tips as well as follow-up videos that can teach anyone workout routines.

6. Paige Hathaway

Full name: Paige Hathaway

Paige Hathaway Year of birth: 1988

1988 Place of birth : Minnesota, United States

: Minnesota, United States Profession : Fitness trainer

: Fitness trainer Social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter

Paige Hathaway is one of the most popular women fitness models making waves on social media. Her fitness journey started in 2011 in faraway Minnesota, United States. Interestingly, she has appeared in reputable magazines and is now one of the highest-paid fitness models.

7. Anllela Sagra

Fitness Model Anllela Sagra attends the launch of the new performance line for Sports Research at L.A. River Studios. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Full name: Anllela Sagra

Anllela Sagra Date of birth : 6th October 1993

: 6th October 1993 Place of birth: Colombia

Colombia Social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

Anllela Sagra is famous for her well-chiselled physique in the industry. She started as a fashion designer in Colombia, working for some popular agencies like Squat Rack. She later moved to the United States, where her career as a fitness model got well fostered.

8. Melissa Alcantara

Melissa Alcantara attends the Create & Cultivate And Chevrolet Launch Event For The Create & Cultivate 100 List in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Presley Ann

Full name: Melissa Alcantara

Melissa Alcantara Instagram account: @fitgurlmel

Melissa is a proud mother and an accomplished fitness model. As a fitness trainer, her bodyweight workout videos are suitable for beginners and trainers. Interestingly, some of her videos also feature her children. Alcantara's Instagram account lists her work techniques and equipment on the Fitplan App.

9. Valentina Lequeux

Full name : Valentina Lequeux

: Valentina Lequeux Date of birth: 5 August 1989

5 August 1989 Place of birth : Buenos Aires, Argentina

: Buenos Aires, Argentina Social media accounts: Instagram, YouTube

Valentina Lequeux is a prominent fitness trainer whose fitness programs build clients' confidence while producing the desired result. She has well-personalised methods for improved nutrition and exercises geared toward transforming her clients' bodies to what they desire.

10. Pamela Reif

Pamela Reif attends the screening of Brother And Sister (Frere Et Soeur) during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Full name: Pamela Reif

Pamela Reif Date of birth : 9 July 1996

: 9 July 1996 Place of birth : Karlsruhe, Germany

: Karlsruhe, Germany Social media accounts: YouTube, Instagram

Pamela Reif is an accomplished fitness model popular for her hot physique and beauty. She is also a published health and fitness tips author, earning her the Fitness Influencer of the Year award. Her posts contain videos on healthy exercises and nutrition tips to help her followers achieve their fitness goals.

11. Eva Andressa

Full name: Eva Andressa

Eva Andressa Date of birth: 19 December 1984

19 December 1984 Place of birth : Curitiba, State of Paraná, Brazil

: Curitiba, State of Paraná, Brazil Social media accounts: Instagram

Eva Andressa is one of the biggest female bodybuilders on Instagram, boasting over 6.3 million followers. She came first in 2008 Brazil Bodyfitness for women and 2009 Brazilian National Champion on women's body fitness. She now operates her show, Dica Fitness.

12. Katya Elise Henry

Henry's mother motivated her when she started as a fitness model and trainer. Photo: @ryderwear on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Katya Elise Henry

Katya Elise Henry Date of birth : 14 June 1994

: 14 June 1994 Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Social media accounts: YouTube, Instagram

Henry is a Miami-based fitness model and trainer who has inspired, coached and transformed many who look up to her for motivation. She was a novice and didn't know where to get coached when she started, but she achieved her goals with her mom's support and her dad being fully active in sports.

13. Anita Herbert

Anita Herbert is a Hungarian fitness competitor who placed first in fitness and body-building events in 2015 and 2016. Photo: @anita_herbert on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name: Anita Herbert

Anita Herbert Date of birth: 1989

1989 Place of birth : Hungary

: Hungary Social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram

Anita Herbert is a Hungarian fitness competitor who placed first in fitness and body-building events in 2015 and 2016, including the 2015 NPC Southern States and CJ's Classic. In addition, she offers valuable fitness tips and advice on her social media handles while proving to be an inspiration for all aspiring fitness models.

14. Krissy Cela

Krissy Cela attends the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo Karwai Tang/WireImage (modified by author)

Full name: Krissy Cela

Krissy Cela Date of birth: 7 October 1994

7 October 1994 Place of birth : Albania

: Albania Social media accounts: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

Krissy Cela is an author, fitness model, and trainer. She is known for her well-sculptured and attractive physique. Cela also founded an activewear company that offers trendy fitness clothing and has a tone and sculpt app that helps anyone get in shape.

15. Stephanie Sanzo

Full name: Stephanie Sanzo

Stephanie Sanzo Date of birth : 1987

: 1987 Place of birth : Australia

: Australia Social media accounts: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram

Stephanie Sanzo did not start body-building and fitness training until she had kids and gained almost 25 kg. Afterwards, she hit the gym and placed herself on nutrition to help her shed some weight. Sanzo achieved her goal after three years, and now, she is one of the fit moms who share their success tips on Instagram.

16. Anna Nystrom

Full name : Anna Nystrom

: Anna Nystrom Date of birth : 17 January 1993

: 17 January 1993 Place of birth : Sweden

: Sweden Social media accounts: YouTube, Instagram

Anna Nystrom is a health and fitness model and trainer with over 8 million followers on Instagram. She had health challenges but overcame them through her unrelenting and diligent health and lifestyle hacks coupled with fitness exercises. Nystrom is also a fashion designer; she launched her workout clothing line, Revelle, in 2018.

17. Lauren Drain

Lauren Drain Kagan attends the Open Road Films' Bleed For This premiere at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Araya Doheny/WireImage

Full name : Lauren Danielle Drain

: Lauren Danielle Drain Date of birth : 31 December 1985

: 31 December 1985 Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, United States

Tampa, Florida, United States Social media accounts: Instagram, Twitter

Lauren Drain is a health, fitness, and lifestyle practitioner. She started as a registered nurse before going into fitness and body-building. She enjoys showing her well-cut physique in swimsuit pictures. Her amazing story of transformation she turned into a book earned her a New York Times bestseller.

18. Massy Arias

Health coach and personal trainer Massy Arias speaks during the launch of her Capsule Collection for Fabletics at Casita Hollywood. Photo: Randy Shropshire

Full name: Massy Arias

Massy Arias Date of birth: 1990

1990 Place of birth : Dominican Republic

: Dominican Republic Social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube

As a mom and motivational speaker, Massy Arias is passionate about promoting body positivity and mental wellness. Her fitness programs on her website and social media platforms emphasise modifying one's lifestyle to produce long-lasting outcomes by making people happier and more confident.

19. Emily Skye

Director Emily Skye attends the First Wives Club Viewing Party at Rocco's in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Full name: Emily Skye

Emily Skye Date of birth : 1985

: 1985 Place of birth : Australia

: Australia Social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram

Emily Skye is a successful entrepreneur and fitness model who has competed and won WNBF Miss Figure USA and Miss Fit Body USA. She became a fitness star after suffering a series of health challenges. The beautiful model’s social media handles inspire both beginners and advanced trainees.

20. Tammy Hembrow

Tammy Hembrow poses during the Saski Collection event during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week 2021 '22 Collections at Meu Jardim Sydney. Photo: Don Arnold/WireImage

Full name: Tammy Hembrow

Tammy Hembrow Date of birth: 22 April 1994

22 April 1994 Place of birth : Gold Coast, Australia

: Gold Coast, Australia Social media accounts: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube

Tammy Hembrow became popular after sharing a racy photo of her physique. She is a mother of two and inspires other mothers to live a healthy lifestyle while keeping a fit body. She launched her brand in 2015, which she uses to coach her teeming followers of over 11.3 million on Instagram and over one million on YouTube.

21. Brooke Ence

Full name: Brooke Ence

Brooke Ence Date of birth: 10 August 1989

10 August 1989 Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Social media accounts: Instagram, YouTube

Brooke Ence is a fitness model, body-building competitor, and actress. She featured in the 2017 Wonder Woman and Justice League and 2018 Black Lightening. She was also a top competitor, placing 14th at the 2015 CrossFit Games.

22. Heidi Somers

Full name: Heidi Somers

Heidi Somers Date of birth : 14 March 1989

: 14 March 1989 Place of birth : North Pole, Alaska

: North Pole, Alaska Social media accounts: YouTube, Instagram

Heidi Somers is popularly known as BuffBunny. She is a fitness model and competitor who moved against the tides to become one of the top fitness models in the world. When she lived in Alaska, she did not consider fitness but changed her lifestyle and health habits after moving to Texas.

23. Anna Victoria

Personal trainer and creator of Body Love App Anna Victoria attends Gilt celebrates the launch of Anna Victoria X K-DEER active collection with an exclusive workout. Photo: Monica Schipper

Full name: Anna Victoria

Anna Victoria Date of birth: 29th June 1988

29th June 1988 Place of birth : San Diego, California, United States.

: San Diego, California, United States. Social media accounts: Instagram, YouTube, Facebook

Anna Victoria began walking the fitness path in 2012 after being weighed down by bad nutrition decisions and health challenges. After a few years of a hard workout and proper nutrition, she reversed the trend and now lives her healthiest. She has inspired and motivated people all over with her Fit Body Guides and the Fit Body App.

24. Demi Rose

Demi Rose is seen leaving Zuma restaurant in London, England. Photo: Dan/Will/MEGA/GC Images

Full name: Demi Rose Mawby

Demi Rose Mawby Date of birth : 27th March 1995

: 27th March 1995 Place of birth : Birmingham, United Kingdom

: Birmingham, United Kingdom Instagram: @demirose

Demi Rose is a beautiful British fitness model who has graced the pages of different popular international magazines with her attractive lingerie. In addition, she uses her social media handles to promote healthy lifestyles and inspire those struggling to keep up a nice-looking physique.

25. Whitney Johns

Full name: Whitney Johns

Whitney Johns Date of birth : 29th November 1986

: 29th November 1986 Place of birth : Idaho, United States

: Idaho, United States Social media accounts: Instagram, YouTube

When Whitney Johns was 16 years old, she started lifting weights with her father and became more interested in it at some point. As a result, she followed her passion and became a personal trainer and fitness model. Whitney also has her training app, Fit With Whit.

Frequently asked questions

How much do female fitness models make? Depending on their wealth of experience, a fitness model can earn as much as $5,000 for a photo shoot. Who is the top female fitness model? The likes of Sommer Ray have as many as 24 million followers on their social media pages. Who is the most popular fitness model? Sommer Ray and Kayla Itsines are part of the list because of their massive followers. How do female fitness models get their bodies? Most of them eat greens daily because they need fibre and low calories to maintain a lean physique. How old do you have to be to be a fitness model? Once you have a befitting body shape, you can, though some suggest that this could range from ages 16 to 70. Who has the best female physique? Michelle Lewin and Sommer Ray are a few models who have done well in this wise.

The benefits of fitness training are numerous. However, to begin the journey, it is advisable to have a mentor or coach. Following female fitness models on social media can be a good start, considering the timeless principles they share with their followers.

