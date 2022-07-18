Female fitness models: A list of the top 25 women to follow on social media
Not all female fitness models are worth following. Some maintain a healthy and beautiful look, and their inspiring posts and videos are worth checking out. Their content includes workout techniques and some great nutrition ideas for someone aspiring to become a model.
The importance of being fit cannot be overemphasised, given that it contributes to the body's general well-being. However, as much as everyone likes being fit, achieving one is not an easy task. Attractive aesthetic female fitness models put in a lot of effort to acquire the gorgeous bodies they boast of.
Top female fitness models to follow on social media
If you desire a fine body build but don't know how to achieve that, here are some female fitness models and their social media accounts that you can follow for inspiration. They have different workable strategies that you will find useful. Worth noting is that the models discussed below have had amazing testimonials from their followers. Consequently, they enjoy a massive following online.
1. Sommer Ray
- Full name: Sommer Ray
- Date of birth: 15 September 1996
- Place of birth: Larkspur, Colorado, United States
- Profession: Fitness model and trainer
- Social media accounts: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube
When mentioning b*sty fitness models, Sommer Ray cannot be left out because she is endowed with a nice body shape. She has her private workout apparatus and gym technique. Her posts are available on her social media account.
2. Kayla Itsines
- Full name: Kayla Itsines
- Date of birth: 21 May 1991
- Place of birth: Adelaide, Australia
- Profession: Fitness trainer, author, entrepreneur
- Social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok
Kayla Itsines is known for her passion, which makes her a great motivator and enthusiastic personal trainer. She co-founded SWEAT Workout Community which inspires people to adopt a healthy lifestyle through great workout techniques. She was named among the 30 most influential people on the internet by Times.
3. Michelle Lewin
- Full name: Michelle Lewin
- Date of birth: 25 February 1986
- Place of birth: Maracay, Venezuela
- Profession: Fitness model, trainer
- Social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram
Michelle Lewin is a famous fitness model who had an impressive career in the 2014 version of the NPC and IFBB. She has been featured in numerous fitness and lifestyle magazines. Lewin is also the founder of the popular and successful fitness app Fitplan.
4. Jen Selter
- Date of birth: 8 August 1993
- Place of birth: Roslyn, New York, United States
- Profession: Fitness model, social media influencer
- Social media accounts: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram
Jen Selter is an accomplished female fitness model and was recognised by Forbes as a top fitness influencer in 2017. She is the founder of Couple Goals and also a co-owner of BlendJet. She developed an interest in fitness in high school when she discovered that keeping fit and exercising is a good way of relieving and managing stress.
5. Taylor Kay
Taylor Kay is among the s*xiest female fitness models anyone can follow on social media. The English model enjoys her work as a trainer. Her social media posts comprise exercise tips as well as follow-up videos that can teach anyone workout routines.
6. Paige Hathaway
- Full name: Paige Hathaway
- Year of birth: 1988
- Place of birth: Minnesota, United States
- Profession: Fitness trainer
- Social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
Paige Hathaway is one of the most popular women fitness models making waves on social media. Her fitness journey started in 2011 in faraway Minnesota, United States. Interestingly, she has appeared in reputable magazines and is now one of the highest-paid fitness models.
7. Anllela Sagra
- Full name: Anllela Sagra
- Date of birth: 6th October 1993
- Place of birth: Colombia
- Social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok
Anllela Sagra is famous for her well-chiselled physique in the industry. She started as a fashion designer in Colombia, working for some popular agencies like Squat Rack. She later moved to the United States, where her career as a fitness model got well fostered.
8. Melissa Alcantara
- Full name: Melissa Alcantara
- Instagram account: @fitgurlmel
Melissa is a proud mother and an accomplished fitness model. As a fitness trainer, her bodyweight workout videos are suitable for beginners and trainers. Interestingly, some of her videos also feature her children. Alcantara's Instagram account lists her work techniques and equipment on the Fitplan App.
9. Valentina Lequeux
- Full name: Valentina Lequeux
- Date of birth: 5 August 1989
- Place of birth: Buenos Aires, Argentina
- Social media accounts: Instagram, YouTube
Valentina Lequeux is a prominent fitness trainer whose fitness programs build clients' confidence while producing the desired result. She has well-personalised methods for improved nutrition and exercises geared toward transforming her clients' bodies to what they desire.
10. Pamela Reif
- Full name: Pamela Reif
- Date of birth: 9 July 1996
- Place of birth: Karlsruhe, Germany
- Social media accounts: YouTube, Instagram
Pamela Reif is an accomplished fitness model popular for her hot physique and beauty. She is also a published health and fitness tips author, earning her the Fitness Influencer of the Year award. Her posts contain videos on healthy exercises and nutrition tips to help her followers achieve their fitness goals.
11. Eva Andressa
- Full name: Eva Andressa
- Date of birth: 19 December 1984
- Place of birth: Curitiba, State of Paraná, Brazil
- Social media accounts: Instagram
Eva Andressa is one of the biggest female bodybuilders on Instagram, boasting over 6.3 million followers. She came first in 2008 Brazil Bodyfitness for women and 2009 Brazilian National Champion on women's body fitness. She now operates her show, Dica Fitness.
12. Katya Elise Henry
- Full name: Katya Elise Henry
- Date of birth: 14 June 1994
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
- Social media accounts: YouTube, Instagram
Henry is a Miami-based fitness model and trainer who has inspired, coached and transformed many who look up to her for motivation. She was a novice and didn't know where to get coached when she started, but she achieved her goals with her mom's support and her dad being fully active in sports.
13. Anita Herbert
- Full name: Anita Herbert
- Date of birth: 1989
- Place of birth: Hungary
- Social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram
Anita Herbert is a Hungarian fitness competitor who placed first in fitness and body-building events in 2015 and 2016, including the 2015 NPC Southern States and CJ's Classic. In addition, she offers valuable fitness tips and advice on her social media handles while proving to be an inspiration for all aspiring fitness models.
14. Krissy Cela
- Full name: Krissy Cela
- Date of birth: 7 October 1994
- Place of birth: Albania
- Social media accounts: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok
Krissy Cela is an author, fitness model, and trainer. She is known for her well-sculptured and attractive physique. Cela also founded an activewear company that offers trendy fitness clothing and has a tone and sculpt app that helps anyone get in shape.
15. Stephanie Sanzo
- Full name: Stephanie Sanzo
- Date of birth: 1987
- Place of birth: Australia
- Social media accounts: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram
Stephanie Sanzo did not start body-building and fitness training until she had kids and gained almost 25 kg. Afterwards, she hit the gym and placed herself on nutrition to help her shed some weight. Sanzo achieved her goal after three years, and now, she is one of the fit moms who share their success tips on Instagram.
16. Anna Nystrom
- Full name: Anna Nystrom
- Date of birth: 17 January 1993
- Place of birth: Sweden
- Social media accounts: YouTube, Instagram
Anna Nystrom is a health and fitness model and trainer with over 8 million followers on Instagram. She had health challenges but overcame them through her unrelenting and diligent health and lifestyle hacks coupled with fitness exercises. Nystrom is also a fashion designer; she launched her workout clothing line, Revelle, in 2018.
17. Lauren Drain
- Full name: Lauren Danielle Drain
- Date of birth: 31 December 1985
- Place of birth: Tampa, Florida, United States
- Social media accounts: Instagram, Twitter
Lauren Drain is a health, fitness, and lifestyle practitioner. She started as a registered nurse before going into fitness and body-building. She enjoys showing her well-cut physique in swimsuit pictures. Her amazing story of transformation she turned into a book earned her a New York Times bestseller.
18. Massy Arias
- Full name: Massy Arias
- Date of birth: 1990
- Place of birth: Dominican Republic
- Social media accounts: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube
As a mom and motivational speaker, Massy Arias is passionate about promoting body positivity and mental wellness. Her fitness programs on her website and social media platforms emphasise modifying one's lifestyle to produce long-lasting outcomes by making people happier and more confident.
19. Emily Skye
- Full name: Emily Skye
- Date of birth: 1985
- Place of birth: Australia
- Social media accounts: Facebook, Instagram
Emily Skye is a successful entrepreneur and fitness model who has competed and won WNBF Miss Figure USA and Miss Fit Body USA. She became a fitness star after suffering a series of health challenges. The beautiful model’s social media handles inspire both beginners and advanced trainees.
20. Tammy Hembrow
- Full name: Tammy Hembrow
- Date of birth: 22 April 1994
- Place of birth: Gold Coast, Australia
- Social media accounts: Instagram, TikTok, YouTube
Tammy Hembrow became popular after sharing a racy photo of her physique. She is a mother of two and inspires other mothers to live a healthy lifestyle while keeping a fit body. She launched her brand in 2015, which she uses to coach her teeming followers of over 11.3 million on Instagram and over one million on YouTube.
21. Brooke Ence
- Full name: Brooke Ence
- Date of birth: 10 August 1989
- Place of birth: California, United States
- Social media accounts: Instagram, YouTube
Brooke Ence is a fitness model, body-building competitor, and actress. She featured in the 2017 Wonder Woman and Justice League and 2018 Black Lightening. She was also a top competitor, placing 14th at the 2015 CrossFit Games.
22. Heidi Somers
- Full name: Heidi Somers
- Date of birth: 14 March 1989
- Place of birth: North Pole, Alaska
- Social media accounts: YouTube, Instagram
Heidi Somers is popularly known as BuffBunny. She is a fitness model and competitor who moved against the tides to become one of the top fitness models in the world. When she lived in Alaska, she did not consider fitness but changed her lifestyle and health habits after moving to Texas.
23. Anna Victoria
- Full name: Anna Victoria
- Date of birth: 29th June 1988
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States.
- Social media accounts: Instagram, YouTube, Facebook
Anna Victoria began walking the fitness path in 2012 after being weighed down by bad nutrition decisions and health challenges. After a few years of a hard workout and proper nutrition, she reversed the trend and now lives her healthiest. She has inspired and motivated people all over with her Fit Body Guides and the Fit Body App.
24. Demi Rose
- Full name: Demi Rose Mawby
- Date of birth: 27th March 1995
- Place of birth: Birmingham, United Kingdom
- Instagram: @demirose
Demi Rose is a beautiful British fitness model who has graced the pages of different popular international magazines with her attractive lingerie. In addition, she uses her social media handles to promote healthy lifestyles and inspire those struggling to keep up a nice-looking physique.
25. Whitney Johns
- Full name: Whitney Johns
- Date of birth: 29th November 1986
- Place of birth: Idaho, United States
- Social media accounts: Instagram, YouTube
When Whitney Johns was 16 years old, she started lifting weights with her father and became more interested in it at some point. As a result, she followed her passion and became a personal trainer and fitness model. Whitney also has her training app, Fit With Whit.
Frequently asked questions
- How much do female fitness models make? Depending on their wealth of experience, a fitness model can earn as much as $5,000 for a photo shoot.
- Who is the top female fitness model? The likes of Sommer Ray have as many as 24 million followers on their social media pages.
- Who is the most popular fitness model? Sommer Ray and Kayla Itsines are part of the list because of their massive followers.
- How do female fitness models get their bodies? Most of them eat greens daily because they need fibre and low calories to maintain a lean physique.
- How old do you have to be to be a fitness model? Once you have a befitting body shape, you can, though some suggest that this could range from ages 16 to 70.
- Who has the best female physique? Michelle Lewin and Sommer Ray are a few models who have done well in this wise.
The benefits of fitness training are numerous. However, to begin the journey, it is advisable to have a mentor or coach. Following female fitness models on social media can be a good start, considering the timeless principles they share with their followers.
