How tall is Ariana Grande and other interesting facts about the singer

Ariana Grande-Butera is a famous songwriter, singer, and actress from the United States. Her four-octave vocal range and signatory adoption of the whistle register have earned her accolades from critics and the mainstream press. Her private life and songs have received a lot of coverage in the media. However, the American singer's height has been a controversial subject. How tall is Ariana Grande?

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 3.

Grande started her musical profession at 15 in the 2008 Broadway musical 13. She became well-known for her role as Cat Valentine in the (2010–2013) TV series Victorious and Sam & Cat (2013–2014). Additionally, her body measurements have also been a major subject of discussion among fans recently. Over the years, she has provided inconsistent information about his height. So, how tall is Ariana Grande in feet and inches?

Ariana Grande's profile summary

Full name Ariana Grande-Butera Famous as Ariana Grande Gender Female Date of birth 26 June 1993 Age 29 years old (as of April 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Boca Raton, Florida, USA Current residence Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 97 Weight in kilograms 44 Body measurements in inches 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-60-83 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Husband Dalton Gomez Father Edward Butera Mother Joan Grande Siblings Frankie Grande Education North Broward Preparatory School, Pine Crest School Profession Songwriter, singer, actress Net worth $240 million Instagram @arianagrande Facebook @arianagrande

Interesting facts about Ariana Grande

Given that the American actress is a renowned personality, many of her fans have been seeking to know more about Ariana Grande's age and height, personal life and career. Check out the following interesting facts about the American singer.

Ariana Grande attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

1. Her height has been a controversial topic

How tall is Ariana Grande exactly? The American actress is estimated to be between 5 feet or 152 centimetres and 5 feet 3 inches or 160 centimetres tall. However, in 2019, she revealed on the Zach Sang Show that she is 5'2" tall, making her fans even more confused.

How tall is Ariana Grande without heels? She stands about 5 inches taller when she wears her high-heeled shoes.

How much does Ariana Grande weigh? The American actress weighs about 97 pounds or 44 kilograms. She, however, recently told off people who have been commenting negatively about her weight.

2. She was born in 1993

Ariana was born on 26 June 1993 to her parents, Edward Butera and Joan Grande. She is 29 years old as of April 2023. Her zodiac sign is Cancer.

What is Ariana Grande's real name? The renowned actress was born Ariana Grande-Butera.

3. She is of mixed ethnicity

Is Ariana Grande Greek or Italian? Grande is of Italian origin and identifies as an Italian-American of Abruzzese-Sicilian ancestry.

4. She is a successful entertainer

Ariana Grande is a famous songwriter, singer, and actress. She started acting in 2009 in the TV series The Battery's Down. She has since been featured in several other films and TV series such as Family Guy (2014), Hairspray Live! (2016), Kidding (2020) and Don't Look Up (2021).

Grande started her musical profession at 15 in the 2008 Broadway musical 13. Her premiere album, Yours Truly (2013), inspired by 1950s doo-w*p pop and R&B, reached the US Billboard 200, whereas the lead single, "The Way," peaked at number ten on the US Billboard Hot 100.

5. She has a sibling

Ariana Grande's wax figure is unveiled at Madame Tussauds, London.

Source: Getty Images

The American actress has an older half-brother called Frankie Grande. Frankie is a renowned American actor, dancer, producer, singer, YouTube personality and television host. He is widely recognized for his roles in Indoor Boys (2017-2019), Henry Danger (2017-2019), Spree (2020) and Summoning Sylvia (2023).

6. She is a family woman

Who is Ariana Grande married to? She is married to Dalton Gomez. The renowned actress started dating a real estate agent Dalton Gomez in January 2020. While their relationship was primarily kept private, it was revealed to the public in the music recording for her and Justin Bieber's charitable single Stuck With U.

After 11 months of dating, Ariana declared their engagement on 20 December 2020. They married on 15 May 2021 in a secret ceremony at her residence in Montecito, California, where she sported a custom Vera W*ng gown.

How old is Ariana Grande's daughter? The American actress does not have a child.

7. She is considerably wealthy

The American actress has a net worth of $240 million. She earns her income from her songwriting, singing, and acting careers. Between 2019 and 2020 alone, she earned $70 million from various endeavours.

