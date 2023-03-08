Who is Cara Kokenes? The story of Christopher Knight's wife

Christopher Knight is an American actor and businessman. He is the co-founder of Visual Software, a pioneering 3D graphics company and the founder of Kidwise Learningware. Knight is best known for starring as Peter Brady in the 1970s series The Brady Bunch. But apart from his professional life, what do you know of his private one? Christopher has been married four times and divorced three times. Currently, he is married to Cara Kokenes. So, who is know about her?

Cara Kokenes and Christopher Knight attend a function. Photo: Jesse Grant, JC Olivera (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Cara Kokenes is Christopher Knight's wife. The pair have been married for nearly seven years. Before marrying Knight, Kokenes lived a private life and was known publicly for her fitness career. But fans have become curious about her life since her marriage to the actor. So who is Christopher Knight's current wife?

Profile summary

Full name Cara Kokenes Knight Gender Female Date of birth 10 June 1975 Age 48 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Illinois, Chicago, USA Current residence Hermosa Beach, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 126 Weight in kilograms 57 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light blue Marital status Married Husband Christopher Knight School Nazareth Academy High School University Miami University Florida Profession Fitness expert, marketer Net worth $500,000 – $1 million

Cara Kokenes' biography

Cara Kokenes Knight was born on 10 June 1975 in Illinois, Chicago, USA. She is of white ethnicity and has American nationality. However, Kokenes hasn't shared any information about her kin.

Kokenes grew up a shy and reserved girl and was always a bookworm. She attended Nazareth Academy High School before enrolling at Miami University in Ohio. Cara graduated with a bachelor of science in Exercise Physiology and a bachelor of arts in Psychology.

She furthered her studies by completing a master of Science in Kinesiology, specialising in Cardiac Rehabilitation. She graduated in 1997.

How old is Cara Kokenes?

She is 48 years old as of March 2023, having been born in 1975. Cara's zodiac sign is Gemini, and she celebrates her birthday on 10 June every year.

Career

Cara Kokenes began her career in sales full-time and as a fitness model part-time. From 2000 to 2005, she worked as a Data Solutions Specialist for Optimus Solutions.

In 2005 Kokenes moved to IBM as a Power Systems sales specialist until 2011, when she became the IBM North America Software Partner Representative.

In 2015, Kokenes joined Arrow Electronics as a Channel Manager until October 2019, when she quit and joined her husband's business. In late 2019, Cara began working as General Manager at Christopher Knight Brands.

Fitness career

Cara Kokenes is well-known as a fitness enthusiast. While in college, she participated in various competitions, including Uneven Bars and Vault, in which she won.

According to MSFitness, Cara is the 2007 champion of Ms Fitness USA. Her resume includes hosting and judging in ABA/INBA America's Cup and ABA/INBA North American Natural Bodybuilding and Fitness.

Cara also owns the fitness website Cksfitness where she gives knowledge on health and fitness, including diet and weight loss tips and a list of supplements. She has also published her competition photos.

In addition to her website, Cara is also active on her social media, where she posts fitness tidbits for her fans. Her Facebook fitness account is full of content related to body health, while Cara Kokenes Instagram has her photos.

What is Cara Kokenes' net worth?

Cara Kokenes has an alleged net worth of $500,000 to $1 million. Her income includes working as a salesperson for various companies, plus her career as a fitness model.

Her husband, Christopher Knight, on the other hand, has an estimated net worth of $10 million. His source of wealth is from his acting and sales career and business ventures.

Is Chris Knight married?

Actor Christopher Knight (L) and Cara Kokenes attend the Laguna Beach Festival Of Arts' Pageant Of The Masters on 25 August 2012 in Laguna Beach, California. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen

Source: Getty Images

Yes, he is. Chris is married to Cara Kokenes. However, he has been married four times in total. His first marriage was in 1989 to Julie Schulman. The couple's union lasted three years as they divorced in 1992. Chris' second marriage was in 1995 to Toni Erickson, which lasted five years and ended in divorce in 2000.

In 2005, Knight had his third marriage. He proposed to model and reality TV personality Adrianne Curry on 6 November 2005. The couple tied the knot on 29 May 2006 in Joliet, Illinois, USA and divorced in 2012 after six years of marriage.

Are Cara Kokenes and Christopher Knight still together?

In November 2016, Cara Kokenes married Christopher Knight, a famous American personality. The couple has been married for over six years and has no child.

Cara Kokenes' husband, Christopher Knight, has featured in many films and has 52 credits as an actor. Among his films include The Bold and The Beautiful (2 episodes), The Brady Kids (voice) and The Last Sharknado: It's About Time (as Grandpa Clarke).

FAQs

Who is Cara Kokenes? Cara Kokenes is famous for being the wife of actor and businessman Chris Knight. Who is Christopher Knights wife now? Christopher Knight's wife is currently known as Cara Kokenes, a fitness model and a career woman. What is Cara Kokenes' age? Cara Kokenes is 48 years old in 2023. She was born on 10 June 1975. Where is Christopher Knight's wife from? She is from Illinois, Chicago, USA. What is Cara Kokenes' net worth? Cara Kokenes' net worth is allegedly between $500,000 to $1 million. How many wives has Christopher Knight had? Christopher Knight has been married four times. His spouses include; Julie Schulman (m 1989 – div 1992), Toni Erickson (m 1995 – div 2000), Adrianne Curry (m 2006 – div 2012) and Cara Kokenes (m 2016).

Cara Kokenes is famous for being the wife of American actor and businessman Christopher Knight. She married in 2016 in a private ceremony but has no child yet. Cara has had a successful career as a salesperson, representing various companies. She is also a fitness coach and has competed professionally in numerous events, bagging the 2007 Ms Fitness USA.

