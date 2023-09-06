Who is Christian Atsu's twin sister? Everything about Christiana Atsupie Twasam

Christiana Atsupie Twasam is widely recognised as Christian Atsu's twin sister. Her twin brother Christian was a professional football player from Ghana. He was among the people who passed away following an earthquake that happened in Turkey in February 2023. Some of the big clubs he played for include Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Porto. Is his sister a footballer like him?

Christiana Atsupie Twasam with a blue top (L) and her with a striped top (R). Photo: @christiana.twasamatsupie on Facebook (modified by author)

Christian Atsu's twin sister, Atsupie, rose to fame after a video of her sobbing at their home following her brother's passing went viral online. Many Ghanaians expressed sorrow over the circumstance and wished they could have been there to soothe her.

Christian Atsu's twin sister profile summary

Full name Christiana Atsupie Twasam Famous as Christian Atsu's twin sister Gender Female Date of birth 10 January 1992 Age 31 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Ada Foah, Greater Accra Region Current residence Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Yonah Akami Twasam Mother Sarah Afiko Dzuvor-Twasam Siblings Ofoe Peter, Patience, Solomon, Rose, Isaac Yeye, Peace, Anna, Abraham, Emmanuel, Ezekiel, Atsu Twasam

Christiana Atsupie Twasam's biography

Atsu's twin sister was born in Ada Foah, Greater Accra Region, to her parents, Yonah Akami Twasam and Sarah Afiko Dzuvor-Twasam. Her dad worked as a farmer and fisherman on the Volta River's banks.

She holds a Ghanaian nationality and is of black ethnicity. Atsupie practices is a devout Christian. She grew up alongside her 11 siblings: Ofoe Peter, Patience, Solomon, Rose, Isaac Yeye, Peace, Anna, Abraham, Emmanuel, Ezekiel, and Atsu Twasam.

Christiana Atsupie Twasam with a beautiful hand purse (L) and her in a pink dress (R). Photo: @christiana.twasamatsupie on Facebook (modified by author)

Did Christian Atsu have a twin? He had a twin sister called Atsupie Twasam. Atsupie's brother, Christian Atsu, was a professional football player.

He started his professional career with Porto and spent a year on loan at Rio Ave. Chelsea paid him £3.5 million to become a team member in 2013, and after that, they loaned him to Everton, Vitesse Arnhem, and Málaga Bournemouth.

He signed a permanent switch to Newcastle United in May 2017 after playing on loan there during the 2016–17 campaign. When his four-year contract expired, he competed for Hatayspor in Turkey and Al Raed in Saudi Arabia.

He died on 6 February 2023 at 31, in the earthquake of 2023. He was at that time playing for Hatayspor in Turkey.

How old is Christian Atsu's twin sister?

His twin sister, Atsupie Twasam, is 31 years old as of 2023. She was born on 10 January 1992. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Christiana Atsupie Twasam in a black dress (L) and her wearing huge sunglasses (R). Photo: @christiana.twasamatsupie on Facebook (modified by author)

FAQs

What is Christian Atsu's twin sister's name? She is called Christiana Atsupie Twasam. Did Christian Atsu have a family? He was married to writer Marie-Claire Rupio, and together they had two sons and a daughter. How many siblings does Christian Atsu have? He has 11 siblings: Ofoe Peter, Patience, Solomon, Rose, Isaac Yeye, Peace, Anna, Abraham, Emmanuel, Ezekiel and Atsupie Twasam. Where can you get Christian Atsu's twin sister's picture? Her pics are available on her . What was Atsu's cause of death? He perished in the Turkey earthquake. How old was Atsu when he died? He was 31 years old. He was born on 10 January 1992 and died on 6 February 2023. Was Christian Atsu rich? He had an estimated net worth of $2 million.

Christian Atsu's twin sister is called Christiana Atsupie Twasam. Unlike her twin brother, nothing much is known about her. She became known after a video of her sobbing at their home following her brother's passing went viral online.

