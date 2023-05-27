Where was Messi born? Tracing the football superstar's humble beginnings

Lionel Andrés Messi is a skilled Argentinian football player who currently plays as an attacker for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain and leads Argentina's national team. Messi is widely recognised as one of the best players of any era, having won six European Golden Shoes and seven Ballon d'Or awards. Where was Messi born, and what was his upbringing like?

Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain during the French Ligue 1 soccer match between AJ Auxerre and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Stade Abbe Deschamps in Auxerre, France. Photo: Christian Liewig - Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Do you know that Messi has a smaller centre of gravity than taller competitors? It allows him to shift direction more swiftly and dodge opposition challenges, earning him the nickname La Pulga Atómica' from the Spanish press.

Messi's profile summary

Full name Lionel Andrés Messi Famous as Leo Messi Gender Male Date of birth 24 June 1987 Age 36 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina Current residence Rosario, Argentina Nationality Argentinian-Italian-Spanish Ethnicity Italian-Spanish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 158 Weight in kilograms 72 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Children Thiago, Mateo, Ciro Father Jorge Messi Mother Celia María Cuccittini Siblings Matias, Rodrigo, Maria Sol Messi Education Escuela Primaria N° 66 Gral Las Heras Profession Soccer player Net worth $600 million Instagram @leomessi Facebook @leomessi YouTube @leomessi

Messi's childhood story

Like any other youngster, the Argentinian football player went through a typical childhood experience, and many of his followers have been curious about it. Learn more about it below.

Where was Messi born?

The legendary footballer was born in Rosario, Santa Fe Province, Argentina, to parents Jorge Messi and Celia Mara Cuccittini. When was Messi born? He was born on 24 June 1987. He is 36 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Cancer.

Where did Messi grow up?

He grew up in Rosario, Argentina, up to the age of 12, and he and his family relocated to Spain when he was 13. The famous personality grew up alongside his three siblings; two older brothers, Matias and Rodrigo and a younger sister Maria Sol Messi.

He holds three nationalities; Argentinian-Italian-Spanish. The soccer player is also of Italian-Spanish ethnicity. On his dad's side, he is of Italian and Spanish heritage, a great-grandchild of settlers from Italy's north-central Adriatic Marche area. On his mom's side, he is primarily Italian.

Messi's educational background

Lionel attended Escuela Nº 66 General Las Heras for his primary school education, which was situated in the Santa Fe province of Rosario, not far from where he resided. His household moved to Barcelona shortly after he completed his primary education, and he enrolled in Barcelona's renowned La Masia.

La Masia is the title of Barcelona's soccer training facilities. After La Masia, the renowned soccer player went to Leon XIII School for his elementary education.

At what age did Messi start playing soccer?

He started playing football at the age of four. Growing up in a close-knit soccer-loving household, Lionel acquired an early interest in the game, playing regularly with his two elder brothers, Matas and Rodrigo, and his cousins, Emanuel Biancucchi and Maximiliano, both of whom went on to become professional .

At four, he enrolled in local a team known as Grandoli, where his dad taught him, although his maternal grandmother, Celia, influenced him to play earlier, escorting him to tournaments and training.

Messi began playing with the Rosario club at the age of six. During his six years with Newell's, he scored around 500 goals as a part of "The Machine of '87," the near-unbeatable youth club named after their birth year. However, his competitive career was jeopardised when he was diagnosed with a growth hormone deficit at ten.

When did Messi join Barcelona?

Lionel moved to Spain from Argentina when he was 13 years old to join Barcelona, where he made his professional debut in October 2004 at 17. Within three years, he had proven himself as a vital team member.

In his debut regular season in 2008-09, he assisted Barcelona in capturing the first triple in Spanish soccer. That year, at 22, Messi earned his initial Ballon d'Or. Following three great seasons, Messi won four successive Ballons d'Or, becoming the first player to win the title four times.

FAQs

Who is Messi? He is a football player from Argentina. Where is Lionel Messi from? He is from Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. When is Messi's birthday? He celebrates his birthday on 24 June every year. What is Messi's nationality? He is a citizen of three countries; Argentina, Italy, and Spanish What is Lionel Messi's salary? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has earned an approximate salary of $900 million. At the moment, he earns a salary of $75 million. Who are Messi's children? The football player has three kids; Thiago, Mateo and Ciro. What is Messi's height? He is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall.

Where was Messi born? The legendary footballer was born in Rosario, Santa Fe Province, Argentina and grew up there up to the age of 12. He and his family moved to Spain from Argentina when he was 13 years old to join Barcelona, where he made his professional debut in October 2004 at 17.

Yen.com.gh recently published Cecily Chapman's biography. She is a bail agent, reality TV celebrity, and social media personality from the United States. Cecily rose to fame after appearing in the reality programme Dog and Beth: in the Hunt and a Dog the Bounty Hunter offshoot series.

Cecily grew up in an out-of-the-ordinary household. While the reality programme earned the Chapmans fame and wealth, it also subjected them to scrutiny from the public, with many people curious about him.

Source: YEN.com.gh