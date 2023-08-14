Kacey Alexander Gaulden: Everything you need to know about NBA YoungBoy’s son

Kacey Alexander Gaulden is an American celebrity child widely recognised for being NBA YoungBoy's son. His father, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, popularly known as NBA YoungBoy, is a famous rapper from the United States of America.

Kacey Alexander Gaulden's mother is Jania Meshell Bania, an entrepreneur, model, YouTuber, and social media celebrity from the United States. She is famous for her frequent modelling pictures on social media, most notably Instagram, where she has a sizeable following.

Full name Kacey Alexander Gaulden Famous as NBA YoungBoy's son Gender Male Date of birth 13 February 2019 Age 4 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-American Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Mother Jania Meshell Bania Siblings 11

Kacey Alexander Gaulden's biography

The American celebrity child was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to his parents, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden and Jania Meshell Bania. He holds an American nationality and is of Afro-American ethnicity. He has one biological sibling, a sister named Icelynn Mercedes Murray and 10 half-siblings from her father's other relationships. They include Kacey Alexander, Armani, Taylin, Kamiri, Kodi Capri, Kentrell Gaulden Jr, Kamron, Taylin, Alice Nora, Klemenza Tru, and Kaell.

Who is Kacey Gaulden's dad?

Kacey's dad, NBA YoungBoy, is an American rapper known for his songs No Smoke, Outside Today, Never Broke Again, Through The Storm, Drawing Symbols, House Arrest Tingz and Love is Poison.

Between 2015 and 2017, he produced eight solo mixtapes and progressively gained a dedicated following through his creative endeavours. Gaulden contracted with Atlantic Records in August 2017. He launched the track Outside Today in January 2018, which debuted at number 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

Who is Kacey Gaulden's mom?

His mother, Jania Meshell, is an entrepreneur, social media personality, and model who started modelling for well-known companies such as Louis Vuitton. In 2018, she modelled for the XXL Magazine Freshmen Class. She is also a famous businesswoman and owns the Lash by Jania Meshell brand.

Kacey Alexander Gaulden's parents split up in the middle of 2018. Neither of them publicly stated the reason for their divorce.

How old is Kacey Alexander Gaulden?

Kacey Alexander Gaulden's age is four years old as of 2023. He was born on 13 February 2019. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Jania Meshell's son? He is an American celebrity child widely recognised for being Jania Meshell and NBA YoungBoy's son. When did Jania have Kacey? He was born on 13 February 2019. He is four years old as of 2023. Where was Kacey Alexander Gaulden born? He was born in Los Angeles, California, United States, to his parents, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden and Jania Meshell Bania. Who are Youngboy Never Broke Again's children? He has 11 children; Kacey Alexander, Armani, Taylin, Kamiri, Kodi Capri Gaulden, Kentrell Gaulden Jr, Kamron, Taylin Gaulden, Alice Nora, Klemenza Tru, and Kaell Gaulden. How much is NBA YoungBoy money? According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $6 million as of 2023. What is Jania Meshell famous for? She is renowned for her frequent modelling pictures on social media, most notably Instagram, where she has a sizeable following. How old is Kacey Alexander Gaulden's father? His dad, NBA YoungBoy, is 23 years old as of August 2023. He was born on 20 October 1999.

