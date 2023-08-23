Who is Banky W: everything you need to know about Adesua's husband

Banky W, whose birth name is Olubankole Wellington, is a multi-talented Nigerian singer, rapper, actor, politician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He has gained global recognition for his hit songs such as Good Good Loving, Yes/No, Made for You, and Lowkey. Banky and his wife, Adesua Etomi, are household names in the Nigerian entertainment scene.

Banky W is a prominent figure in the Nigerian entertainment industry. His inspiring journey, multifaceted talents, and undeniable charisma have earned him a special place in many people's hearts. Apart from his entertainment career, he is the husband of Adesua Etomi, an equally remarkable actress.

Profile summary

Full name Olubankole Wellington Stage name Banky W Gender Male Date of birth 27 March 1981 Age 42 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New York City, United States Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Education Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father George Wellington Mother Mrs Wellington Siblings 4 Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Wife Adesua Etomi Children 1 Occupation Singer, rapper, actor, politician, entrepreneur, philanthropist Net worth $9 million

Banky W's biography

Banky W was born on 27 March 1981 in New York City, USA. He is 42 years old as of 2023, and his zodiac sign is Aries. His father is George Wellington. He hails from Badagry, Nigeria. On the other hand, his mother is popularly known as Mrs Wellington. She is from Calabar, Cross River State.

Although the singer was born in the United States, his parents returned to Nigeria when he was five. He has three brothers, Temi, Kemi, and Funmi. He also has one sister, Deedee George, a CEO and event planner.

Banky W attended primary and secondary schools in Lagos before returning to the United States for college. He received a scholarship to study Industrial Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in New York City.

Banky W's music career

The singer began to build his career in the music industry while he was still in college. In 2002, Banky W founded the Empire Mates Entertainment (EME) record label. After graduating and spending time in the United States, he returned to Nigeria.

In Lagos, he launched a new record label. He started by signing a number of Nigerian artists, including Wizkid, Skales, Niyola, and Shaydee. However, in 2018, Wellington announced the dissolution of the EME record label.

The music label was transformed into a talent management firm. It primarily deals with public relations, marketing, brand events, and advertising. Since Banky W launched his music career, he has released hit singles, EPs, studio albums, compilations, and playlists. Here is a list of some of Banky W's songs:

Songs Year of release Yes/No 2013 Jasi 2013 All I Want is You 2015 Made for You 2016 Heaven 2017 Kololo 2017 Love U Baby 2018 Final Say 2021 Selense ft Mercy Chinwo 2022 My Destiny 2022

What is Banky W's net worth?

Banky W is one of the most successful and influential musicians in Nigeria. He has an alleged net worth of $9 million as of 2023. He has accumulated wealth from endorsement deals and his career as a musician and actor.

Banky W's cars and houses

The Nigerian celebrity owns a fleet of luxurious cars and owns a big mansion in Lekki, Lagos. Here is a list of his expensive cars:

Range Rover 2008 edition

Rolls Royce Phantom

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado

Mercedes Benz G-Wagon

1969 Corvette Stingray

Adesua Etomi and Banky W's marriage

Banky W's wife is the renowned Nigerian actress Adesua Etomi. The actress got engaged to Wellington in February 2017. They held three wedding ceremonies on three different days. The first event was their traditional wedding which took place on 19 November 2017 at the Landmark Event Centers, Lagos.

They then had a court wedding on 20 November 2017. Eventually, on 25 November 2017, Banky W and Adesua Etomi held a white wedding ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa. Banky W's wedding pictures circulated on the internet during that period as it was a grand occasion.

Banky W's children

Banky W and Adesua Etomi welcomed their first son on 22 February 2021. He is two years old as of 2023. What is Banky W's son's name? His son's name is Hazaiah Olusegun Wellington, also known as Champ.

Banky W has found himself in several controversies. First, he is alleged to have a daughter with Uche Odoh. The two were said to be dating before the rapper married his wife. How old is Banky W's daughter? She is about ten years old as of 2023.

Two months ago, Wellington was rumoured to be cheating on his wife with his former label signee Niyola. However, Banky W denied the rumours claiming they were orchestrated by satanic elements to damage his reputation.

FAQs

Who is Banky W? He is a famous Nigerian singer, rapper, actor, politician, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. Who is the father of Banky W? His father is George Wellington. How old is Wellington? He is 42 years old as of 2023. He was born on 27 March 1981. Where is Banky W from? He is from Nigeria. Who is Wellington's wife? His wife is Adesua Etomi. Where is Adesua Etomi from? She is from Owerri, Nigeria. How long have Adesua and Banky W been married? They have been married for more than five years; they exchanged their vows in November 2017. Did Banky W have twins? No, the singer and his wife welcomed a son, Hazaiah Olusegun Wellington.

Banky W's journey from aspiring musician to multi-talented artist, entrepreneur, and family man is a testament to his hard work, talent, and persistent pursuit of excellence. His influence in the Nigerian music industry and contribution to the community has left a lasting impression on many.

