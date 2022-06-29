20 inspiring mental health tattoos ideas to try and their significance

Since the 1800s, tattoos have been a widely accepted method of self-expression. The physical nature of a tattoo varies wildly from person to person, as it is often based on one's preferences. However, most people only get tattoos that have an emotional significance tied to them. One group of people that have embraced using tattoos for their emotional impact are those with mental health needs. Mental health tattoos tell stories of fear, survival, and triumph.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Mental health tattoos. Photo: @catsinbrogues, @inkscapetattoo, @hannahelizabeth_tattoos (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Using art as a reflection of a personal triumph or transformation is a practice that has been around for many years. Body art is the latest stage of this revolution for many reasons. Some people get tattoos for attention, self-expression, artistic freedom, and a visual display of a personal narrative. Others even get tattoos as reminders of religious text.

The act of tattooing itself is a therapeutic medium to some. Beyond the surface, a tattoo can be an outlet to aid in someone's recovery. Seeing your tattoo as a daily visual reminder of something you overcame is a powerful way to help you in your mental health awareness journey.

Inspiring mental health tattoos you can try and their significance

When they first came about, tattoos were associated with criminal activity. However, this point of view has essentially been done away with, as over 38 per cent of adults have at least one tattoo. Deep, meaningful tattoo symbols are becoming increasingly popular. They are highly personal messages from people to themselves or others. You can pick one of these tattoos to get next.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Semicolon with a yin yang twist

Semicolon with a yin yang twist. Photo: @hannahelizabeth_tattoos

Source: Instagram

There have been many tattoos for mental health over the years, but one that has become widely recognized is the semicolon tattoo. It is a drawing of the semicolon punctuation mark (;) used as a message of solidarity against depression, addiction, and other mental health issues.

The semicolon tattoo is often small and subtle and is usually incorporated in other designs for its powerful meaning. This version of the tattoo adds a yin-yang twist also to represent balance. The top of the semicolon is a red heart that adds the wow factor to this design.

2. Don't suffer in silence

Don't suffer in silence. Photo: @b_tattoo.art666

Source: Instagram

This is one of the depression mental health tattoos that use sweet messages and imagery to convey their meaning. Are you someone who has trouble speaking up when you need something? This colourful tattoo will remind you to speak up for yourself. The pack is stronger together.

3. Breathe semicolon

Breathe semicolon tattoo. Photo: @hannahelizabeth_tattoos

Source: Instagram

In this variation, the semicolon tattoo is added after the word breathe. The word is written in stunning calligraphy and is perfect for those looking for a delicate mental health awareness tattoo. The art will act as a reminder to take a pause and breathe. The word and the semicolon carry the same connotations; a reminder to pause, recollect, and fill yourself with new energy.

4. Warrior arrow

Warrior arrow tattoo. Photo: @jessedwards321

Source: Instagram

Another common tattoo in the mental health community is the arrow. Since the arrow can be used as both a tool and a weapon, it represents both the ideas of struggle and triumph. This tattoo adds a twist with the word arrow written in excellent calligraphy.

Have you been through a traumatic event you didn't know you would get through? Then, the warrior arrow is an excellent choice after you have moved on. You can get it in any size you want, and it looks good on any body part.

5. Blooming

Blooming brain tattoo. Photo: @catsinbrogues

Source: Instagram

The brain is one of the essential parts of the human body. When people think good thoughts, they are likely to be happier than those who do not. This tattoo depicts a brain in bloom. It is an excellent choice if you want art with a deeper meaning.

6. Enjoy what is ahead

Enjoy what is ahead tattoo. Photo: @lorentattoos

Source: Instagram

While the future is an exciting prospect for many people, it is an equally terrifying future for many others. This body art reminds the wearer to enjoy what lies ahead and not look back. In addition, the butterfly art adds an artistic finish to the design.

7. Keep going

Keep going heart tattoo. Photo: @lucybethantattoos

Source: Instagram

Another great mental health and self-love tattoo is this keep going ink. The words 'Keep Going' are written in small dainty calligraphy and enclosed in a flower wraith that takes the shape of a heart. This small body art will look great wherever you decide to wear it. It is artistic while not over the top, making it an excellent choice for even the pickiest.

8. Butterfly semicolon

Butterfly semicolon. Photo: @inkscapetattoo

Source: Instagram

This butterfly ink is another refreshing take on the semicolon tattoo. Adding the butterfly adds another layer of meaning to this simple art. Butterflies symbolize the blooming stage that the insect goes through after metamorphosis. Have you gone through a recent change that you wish to commemorate? Then this would be an excellent option.

9. Fuzzy brain

Fuzzy brain tattoo. Photo: @mafaldadiegotattoo_artist

Source: Instagram

This body art depicts a figure cradling its head in its hands. In place of where one would draw the face is a ball of fuzz. This image signifies the many thoughts that go through the minds of those struggling with their mental health. It is a great way to tell your story using aesthetically pleasing art.

10. Hold on

Hold on tattoo. Photo: @megs_ink

Source: Instagram

One of the simplest tattoos on this list, this tatt in simply the words hold on incorporated into the silhouette of a woman hugging herself. The dainty piece of art is a delicate reminder to be tender with yourself no matter what you are going through. Sometimes, when in the thick of things, all you have is yourself, and you will need a reminder.

11. Overwhelmed brain

Brain tattoo. Photo: @reinkarnateddublin

Source: Instagram

What is a symbol for mental health? This image vividly depicts how those suffering from mental health issues feel during their day-to-day lives. Many mental health survivors report feeling overwhelmed by their thoughts, precisely what the image depicts.

12. Heart semicolon

Heart semicolon tattoo. Photo: @sara_scribbles

Source: Instagram

This semicolon variation adds a slight twist that elevates the style. The punctuation mark is included in a simple drawing of a heart. The ink is perfect for anyone looking for small anxiety mental health tattoos.

13. I am enough

I am enough tattoo. Photo: @sarah_ollis

Source: Instagram

Do you suffer from feelings of low self-worth? Maybe you need a constant reminder that you are enough, and this tatt does precisely that. While it is depicted as an ankle tattoo in this image, you can write the words on any body part. Given its simplistic nature, the pattern can look good anywhere; that decision is up to the wearer.

14. Mind heart balance

Heart brain balance. Photo: @sophiabones

Source: Instagram

For millennia, one of the biggest battles man has faced has been between his heart and mind. This eternal conflict is apparent in many situations where someone has to choose between something their heart and mind want. Unfortunately, only a few people have achieved a total balance of wills and can bear testament to how that feels.

If you have been through s situation that caused you to achieve this balance, it is natural that you would want to commemorate it somehow. This ink depicts a drawing resembling the yin and yang image used to depict balance. It depicts the brain and the heart juxtaposed in the same image.

15. One step at a time

One step at a time tattoo. Photo: @thevonb

Source: Instagram

When the future seems bleak, and you do not know what the future holds for you, a reminder that you only need to take one step at a time could come in handy. The body art features the words written in a heart that is drawn incorporating two flowers. Its dainty nature makes it an awesome mental health and anxiety tattoo design.

16. Arrow semicolon

Arrow semicolon tattoo. Photo: @sara_scribbles

Source: Instagram

What is a tattoo that represents mental health? This arrow tattoo that incorporates the semicolon is an excellent mental health tattoo. It symbolizes strength and triumphs over mental health issues, an image that many people relate to.

17. Self-care tattoo

Self love tattoo. Photo: @tttypoholic

Source: Instagram

This elaborate tattoo tells the story of someone who had to endure a bad time in their life. It shows a body holding its own supersized head as tears roll down her face. It is an excellent body ink idea if you are in this same boat.

18. Moon phases

Moon phases tattoo. Photo: @varadi.fanni_tattoo

Source: Instagram

This stunning body art depicts the stages the moon goes through every month. It includes a text that reads: You are still whole no matter what state you're in. This is a powerful reminder to love yourself even on days when you don't feel good about yourself. It is an image that resonates with many mental health survivors and would be a great addition for you.

19. Mind-body connection

Mind-body connection. Photo: @tttypoholic

Source: Instagram

As anyone who has dabbled in yoga will tell you, there is nothing more important than a healthy mind-body connection. Mind-body connection defines the way people's physical and emotional health are intimately intertwined. Since this chemistry impacts our mood and emotion, keeping them balanced significantly influences our health.

This image depicts an individual struggling to balance their mind and their body. It is one of the best deep-meaning mental health self-love tattoos you could get.

20. My story isn't over

Photo: @loztattoos

Source: Instagram

Have you ever gotten to a point where you thought your story had ended? If you have, you know how important it is to remind yourself that this isn't true. The tattoo could act as your daily reminder of this.

While many people get tattoos for their outer meaning, an even larger group of people get them for their emotional significance. Mental health tattoos are visual reminders of the struggles that survivors go through. So, are you looking for a tattoo with mental health significance? Pick one from this list, and you are good to go.

Are you looking for positive affirmations to uplift your day? Yen.com.gh recently published a detailed list of over 100 positive affirmations to inspire and uplift women to greatness.

Women need to be reminded how special they are always. Under challenging times and situations, the right words shared with them can make them see the good even in unfortunate situations.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh