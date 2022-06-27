30 meaningful Aztec tattoos that will look amazing on your skin

Since time immemorial, tattoos have held significant and historical meanings to different people. For instance, meaningful Aztec tattoos have inspired artists to create many stunning designs. These intricate yet precious designs have been a major trend in the 21st century. While some get the same traditional designs, others opt to combine them with modern styles. Regardless, all Aztec tattoos are a masterpiece.

Meaningful Aztec tattoos have been in existence since the 14th century, with Central Mexico as their place of origin. Different people use them for varied reasons. However, the two most common ones include honouring the gods or intimidating enemies during war. Since then, they have been embraced globally to portray different meanings.

Meaningful Aztec tattoos

What does the Aztec tattoo mean? It symbolizes the social status of a warrior or an important entity in the community. But is it offensive to get Aztec tattoos? No, it is not. On the contrary, they are used to offering a sense of belonging. Here is a list of the top 30 meaningful Aztec tattoos that will look incredibly amazing on your skin.

1. Arm tattoo

This is one of the most popular placements for tattoos because it offers room for versatility. It provides a large enough space for large tattoos while also making small inking stand out. In addition, such placements are stylish and easy to show off or cover, depending on the occasion.

2. Bird

The hummingbird and eagle are some of the birds respected by the Aztecs thanks to their association with gods. For this reason, they make good tattoos while also carrying significant meanings. For instance, eagle tattoos symbolize power and the spirit of a warrior.

3. Gangster

Gangster images are some designs many people choose to adorn their bodies. Even though some people associate them with negative connotations, they look great when inked on the body.

4. Sun God

The Aztec Sun God is among the most respected and feared gods; hence many people choose such designs to be inked on their bodies. Moreover, the sun played a significant role in all their rituals. Therefore, people get this design as a symbol of life and death.

5. Aztec warrior tattoo

Warrior Aztec symbols look best when inked on a large skin surface like the arm. This is the majority's preferred choice because the detailed and intricate design takes up a lot of space. However, you can choose the inking of a warrior of your choice depending on the meaning you want to achieve.

6. Calendar

They represent the eternal time movement and can be inked on different body parts. However, most people choose to have them on their chests or backs. They are eye-catching are require significant detailing to come out correctly.

7. Jaguar

A jaguar design is one of the most commonly inked Aztec designs. Many people choose this type thanks to the rich meaning it carries. It can be used to symbolize patience, humility or confidence. Such designs carry powerful meanings ready for strong men.

8. Skull

According to Aztec culture, the skull and rebirth. Therefore, when people opt for this design, they choose bright colours with golden highlights. This makes the entire piece easily noticeable and outstanding on their bodies.

9. Mexican Aztec tattoo

Mexico is the origin of all Aztec tattoos. For this reason, some people choose the map of Mexico to be inked on different parts of their bodies. However, due to the shape of this design, it looks better when done on the arm or thigh.

10. Dragon

The Aztec dragon is famously known as the main cultural symbol and the most beloved god. The Aztecs believed that the dragon was a combination of a bird and rattlesnake, making it a powerful creature. This design is eternally gorgeous when inked correctly and with the right colours.

11. Princess

Like the warrior tattoo, the princess looks good when inked on a large surface such as the arm. Most people get the inking on the entire upper arm. It can be tattooed more femininely or to appear warlike, depending on your desired message.

12. God of death

The god of death is the ruler of the underworld in the Aztec religion. People choose this tattoo when they want to express their religious side. Today, most designs are created to appear like the modern-day underworld ruler known as the Grim Reaper.

13. Pyramid

Pyramid tattoos are common Aztec designs because pyramids are one of the most significant examples of ancient architectural structures. Such designs are artistic and popular and are also used to honour these buildings.

14. Snake

The feather serpent god was one of the most powerful gods in the Aztec community, and as a result, many people chose to have it inked on different parts of their bodies. It is symbolic of authority or great confidence.

15. Pattern

If you want an Aztec tattoo while avoiding animals or those that honour specific gods, you should opt for the pattern. Then, depending on the message you want to pass across, the tattoo can be inked to your desired aesthetic or symbolic design.

16. Band

Do you want to showcase beautifully inspired Aztec art on your arm or leg muscle? Then, try out the gorgeous Aztec band tattoo. To make it stand out, you can create it all around the arm so that it appears connected. Also, it can be designed to go halfway up your arm.

17. Lion

If you are looking for one of the most fantastic forearm meaningful Aztec tattoos, the Aztec lion tattoo should be your number one go-to option. It can also be designed on the thigh. The design offers a majestic and powerful image which symbolizes masculinity and grace.

18. Flower tattoo

The Aztec goddess of beauty, youth and love are best represented in the form of a flower. As a result, some people get a flower tattooed on their bodies to honour this god. On the other hand, some men get this piece to honour different remarkable women in their lives.

19. Geometric shapes

Do you want to spice up your tattoo by adding modern elements? If so, you can go for the Aztec geometric shapes tattoos. With this design, you can create a unique contemporary look that rhymes well with the spiritual side of Aztec inks.

20. Aztec rain god tattoo

In Aztecs, Tlaloc is the most powerful god of water, rain and earthly fertility. He is popular thanks to his ability to give life and sustain it. If you want to honour these abilities, you can have the image precisely tattooed on different body parts, such as the chest.

21. Ethnic ornamental

Like many other cultures, the Aztec tribe has numerous ethnic patterns linked to artefacts, symbolic materials and ancient inks. Different tattoo artists get their inspiration from creating different ornamental tattoo designs.

22. Illuminati tattoo design

Modern tattoo artists have mastered the art of mixing up traditional and modern designs to create a masterpiece. For instance, the Illuminati Aztec design is created by adding the Illuminati symbol in the Aztec design of your choice.

23. Small Aztec

Some of the most common small designs include birds or flowers artworks. Even though they are smaller in size, they are still as appealing as the bigger ones. Small Aztec tattoos are a popular choice, thanks to their versatility.

24. Feather

Feathers are associated with various positive aspects such as strength, freedom and wisdom. They are famous tribal Aztec warrior tattoos since most eagle warriors were covered in them. On the other hand, some use them to symbolize the beauty of the birds by using bright and bold colours.

25. Aztec tribal

These designs feature varying patterns or symbols as per a particular tribe. However, most of them come in thick black lines and limited shading. Some people get these designs to honour their heritage, while others do it to showcase their admiration for the Aztec culture.

26. Knee tattoo

An Aztec inspire knee tattoo is not one for the faint-hearted as it is one of the most painful spots due to the thin skin and proximity to bones. However, people chose this design to honour their heritage or feel closer to their ancestors. Some get it for their respect and fascination with the ancient civilization.

27. Wrist tattoo

Aztec wrist designs are among the most common for people who want a piece they can look at daily. Since the wrist is not a big area, it is most preferred for smaller designs. In addition, due to the daily interaction with this part of the body, many choose inspirational pieces and those that symbolize strength.

28. Sleeve

As the name suggests, these images are designed to cover the entire arm. For the Aztec designs, many people go for cultural aspects that are symbolic and interesting to look at. Most of them involve a certain theme or are done with the same technique throughout the sleeve.

29. Leg design

Getting an Aztec leg tattoo offers great versatility. You can opt for a symbolic and meaningful tattoo or a pattern that primarily highlights your muscle definition. This type has no rules because both large and small designs look great in this area.

30. Aztec back

One of the s*xiest yet most versatile tattoo spots in the back. With the large skin surface, you are not limited to any particular design. Instead, there is a wide range of designs depending on the meaning you want to relay.

Meaningful Aztec tattoos have become an inspiration for people looking for beautiful and detailed designs. They are not only visually striking but also rich in the meaning they carry. If you want your body art to stand out from the rest, try any of the above Aztec designs.

