50+ latest ponytail hairstyles in Ghana to up your hair game

Do you agree that a woman's hair is the most noticeable part of her beauty? Ghanaian women are keen on their looks. Like women from other parts of the world, they want to look their best at all times. Ponytail hairstyles in Ghana are pretty common because they look elegant, classy, and stylish.

Ponytail hairstyles in Ghana are pretty common. Many women and children wear them to work and school. In the past, this style was regarded as a royal hairstyle worn by queens and princesses of European kingdoms.

Latest ponytail hairstyles in Ghana

Are you looking for the latest pony hairstyles in Ghana? Check out the trending styles below. They are cute, neat, and appropriate for various social and work environments.

Coloured braided pony hairstyles

Three-stranded braids are timeless. Not only are they convenient, but they serve as a protective style that helps your natural hair grow faster.

The all-black look

Sometimes, loose braids are a bother. To avoid this, you can tie them up in a pony.

Black with curly ends

Your pony can be high on the head, low over the neck, super tight, super loose, or on the sides.

Coloured and beaded

This look is appropriate for kids, teens, and adults. Kids on school holidays are particularly fond of it because of its versatility. You can make your pony more interesting by accessorising it with beads. Beads come in multiple colours, sizes, and shapes, so choose what you like best.

The bold red

If you are a bold person, you can use bold-coloured extensions. The deep red above, for instance, works best for people who are confident in themselves.

Cute and curly

The best part about braids is you can do them in mini, midi, or jumbo sizes. You can do a pony regardless of size.

Twisty pony hairstyles in Ghana

Two-strand twists are pretty common in Ghana. Although this style can be time-consuming to install, the braids normally stay intact for two to six weeks.

Natural twists

They also help minimise knots and tangles in your hair. If you are looking for natural hair twist styles in 2022, the style above is a must-try.

Traditional two-strand twists

You can twist your natural hair alone or add extensions. The final look is neat and ideal for formal and informal settings.

Chic twists

This simple but stylish look is a must-try before 2022 ends. In fact, try it over the Christmas holiday.

Mix and match twists

You can also try a half-pony, and half-loose twists. This look keeps hair off your face.

Permed pony hairstyles in Ghana

Numerous African women perm their hair to lessen styling time, remove tangles, and end bad hair days. Permed hair is pretty versatile when it comes to styling.

Pony with side curls

If you need a neat look for the office or social function, style it in a pony. If your hair is not long enough, you can add extensions to make it prettier.

Cute and trendy ponies

The permed style is among the top ponytail hairstyles for bridesmaids in Ghana. Many brides prefer their maids to have a uniform hairstyle, and this is pretty easy to do. Permed hair is pretty versatile. It can have the appearance and features of natural hair but can also be sleek and smooth like relaxed hair, using very little or no heat.

Neat and curly

Before your perm your natural mane, note that permed hair is structurally weaker than natural hair. Therefore, treat it with care.

Long and curly looks

Permed African hair loses some of its natural elasticity, which increases the risk of breakage. To avoid losing your mane, use high-quality products and consult with your stylist. You can make your permed mane look amazing using curly extensions. Ensure your extension blends well with your natural hair for a stunning result.

Timeless cornrow pony styles

African women have worn cornrows for centuries. This style helps protect hair from moisture loss and breakage.

Midi cornrows

Besides, it is low maintenance. Many women prefer cornrow ponytail hairstyles in Ghana because they are a cheaper alternative to many other protective styles.

Simple and stylish

They also take a shorter period to do than loose braids. If you feel they are boring, you can use hair accessories to revamp your look. You can do these cornrows with your preferred colour of extensions. Depending on the type of extension, you can curl the ends.

Cornrows with accessories

In Ghana, cornrows are mainly worn by the working class woman. If you want them to last long, ensure you sleep in a hair bonnet.

Simple and beaded looks

Cornrows can be done in mini, midi, or jumbo sizes. The smaller the size, the longer you will spend time at the salon. If you feel tired of regular cornrows, you can use beads to make it more interesting.

Fabulous feed-in cornrow pony hairstyles

A beautiful variation of regular cornrows is feed-in cornrows. These are stunning and stylish.

Chic black and brown

Feed-in cornrows are a knotless style of doing hair. The style protects your edges from damage.

Jumbo feed-in braids

Synthetic extensions are added to the natural hair beyond the start of your hairline to create an illusion of naturally thick braids. Feed-in braids can be worn by kids, teens, and adults. They are ideal for the office, church, or other formal and informal environments.

Mini-jumbo mix

If you love this look, ensure you visit a stylist who knows how to do it. It takes a lot of skill to feed in braids neatly.

Office black looks

With proper maintenance and care, you should be able to keep your feed-in look for two to six weeks, at max. This look allows your natural hair will grow while it is in this protective style. Note that this style can potentially bother those with sensitive scalps, especially if they are installed too tight. Consult with your stylist before installing these cornrows.

Natural ponytail styles

If you have not permed your hair, you can rock a beautiful natural pony. In recent times, African women have learned to embrace their naturally thick hair hence the rise of naturalistas.

Pony with extension

If you are a naturalista, you can brush your hair and tie it in a pony. If it is not long enough, add a natural-looking extension for a stunning outcome.

Neat and cute bun

Going natural is not easy because African hair is curly and sometimes kinky. As a naturalista, you need the right products and tools to style your mane.

Divalicious pony

A wide toothcomb is a must for an African naturalista. It will help detangle your hair without too much stress. As a naturalista, you also need an Afro comb. It will be handy for styling your hair. You use it to pick your hair from the roots. You can also use it to add volume to your hair.

Bridal pony

Brides can also wear a pony with their natural hair on their big day. Professional stylists normally use bobby pins to secure the style in place for the special day.

Wakanda pony

If you believe the way to thrive is living more naturally, in harmony with the planet, you are a naturalista. Show this by styling your mane in the traditional African way. People also say natural hair is not for everybody. While this true because of the texture of African hair, it is not an excuse not to look cute in your mane.

Locs pony hairstyles in Ghana in 2022

Dreadlocks or locs have become pretty popular in Ghana. When they become long, they tend to fall over the forehead and face. You can prevent this by styling them into a pony.

Side-swept pony

Did you know locs promote great hair growth with minimal shedding? This is because the hair is in a permanent protective style.

Cute little ponytails

A good stylist can create interesting patterns before tying them up for a neater and more stylish look. Many people prefer locs because they are easy to maintain. The hair is not manipulated often, thus allowing it to grow and thrive.

Accessorised locs

Locs do not have to be boring. You can use hair accessories to make them stand out. Accessories give them some colour, especially if they are all black.

Unique locs

Locs can be styled for any occasion. Locs can be as versatile as any other natural hair look or protective style. Ponytails, updos, curls and crinkle styles can all be applied to locs to change your look from casual to classy to elegant.

How do you do a sleek ponytail?

You can make it sleek by using appropriate hair products. Knowing your hair type is important when selecting styling products.

Do ponytails make you look younger?

Yes, they do. A well-done pony opens up the face, tightens facial features, and emphasises your eyes, eyebrows, and cheekbones. It also visually elongates your face, making you look a little taller.

There is a wide array of ponytail hairstyles in Ghana today. They are neat, gorgeous, and appropriate for formal and informal events.

