30 cool phoenix tattoo ideas with powerful meanings to try

With the number of people getting tattoos rising daily, one of the designs that are gaining popularity is the phoenix tattoo. A phoenix is not only a work of art, but it is also a visual representation of a meaning that is unique to each person. However, the common sentiment behind these tattoos is rebirth. This word means a lot of things to many people. If you have gone through a situation and come out the other side even better, then a phoenix tattoo that symbolizes your rebirth could be what you are looking for.

Cool phoenix tattoo ideas. Photo: @shennakiart

Source: Instagram

A phoenix is a unique bird associated with Greek mythology that lived for five or six centuries in the Arabian desert. The bird obtains new life by rising from the ashes of its predecessor with renewed youth to live through another cycle.

What does a phoenix tattoo symbolize? The bird is a symbol of hope, renewal, rebirth, immortality, resurrection, solitude and grace to many people worldwide. Just like it can rise from the ashes with new life, so can anyone going through a devastating situation.

Phoenix tattoo ideas

People get tattoos for a lot of reasons. For some people, it is a visual display of a personal narrative, a reminder, self-expression, artistic freedom, and for others, it is a form of addiction.

However, many people get tattoos as a reminder of someone or a situation. That is the case for those who get phoenix tattoos. They remind whoever wears them that they can make it to the other side no matter what they go through.

Phoenix tattoos have been around for a while, and many variations have emerged over the years. There are many existing phoenix tattoo designs you could pick from if you are looking for one. You could also choose to draw one for yourself and get a custom tattoo. Here are some great unique tattoo designs.

1. Small phoenix tattoos

Small phoenix tattoos. Photo: @vera.gamze

Source: Instagram

Small tattoos are gaining popularity due to their versatility. They are suitable for any environment and can be covered and uncovered easily if that's what you want.

2. Ribcage tattoo

Ribcage tattoo. Photo: @aino_elina

Source: Instagram

This tattoo is of a phoenix that has spread its wings. If you get the tattoo, the body of the phoenix will be at the centre with its wings spread wide across your ribcage

3. Coloured phoenix on the back.

Coloured phoenix on the back. Photo: @_blackphoenix_ink

Source: Instagram

This tattoo is located on one side of the back and is coloured with several hues. The picture is of a bird in flight and even has lines that show the wind around it. This attention to detail is what makes this such a great tattoo.

4. Coloured lifelike phoenix

Coloured lifelike phoenix tattoo. Photo: @briannetattoos

Source: Instagram

This tattoo is located on the leg. It is drawn with such detail that it looks like the bird is really alive. The colours also complement the bird and add to the lifelikeness.

5. Detailed phoenix tattoo

Detailed phoenix tattoo. Photo: @_volaverunt

Source: Instagram

This tattoo is of a phoenix in motion. Its talons are spread and it is holding the skull which is its prey. The tattoo is placed at the top of the shoulders such that it is facing down.

6. Forearm phoenix tattoo with coloured ends

Forearm phoenix tattoo with coloured ends. Photo: @andy.mc_art

Source: Instagram

This tattoo is also spread across the forearm. While the bird's body is black and white, the tips of the feathers are coloured a reddish-orange hue. The difference in colouring makes the phoenix aesthetically pleasing.

7. Phoenix spread across the whole back

Phoenix spread across the whole back. Photo: @antidotex

Source: Instagram

This tattoo is a large and detailed one. It takes a lot of time and effort to achieve. The details are quite lifelike, which makes it a phoenix bird tattoo you should try to get.

8. Leg tattoo

Leg tattoo. Photo: @antidotex

Source: Instagram

This small and delicate tattoo is drawn on the leg. Although it is tine, it is still quite detailed. The location is also very convenient if you don't want people to see your tattoos.

9. Phoenix tattoo on the side body

Phoenix tattoo on the side body. Photo: @art_elfimova

Source: Instagram

While most tattoos are on the front body or the back body, this awesome tattoo is on the side. The wings are spread such that each wing goes on different sides of the body.

10. A burning phoenix

A burning phoenix. Photo: @babyaintgotno

Source: Instagram

This Japanese phoenix tattoo is an excellent representation of how the bird burns and a new one rises from its ashes. It takes great skill to do this, so ensure you get a good artist to ink you.

11. Burning leg tattoo

Burning leg tattoo. Photo: @barbarabuchignani

Source: Instagram

This is a different variation of the burning phoenix. It is much smaller than the other one and is drawn on the leg. The colours of the tattoo pop against the skin and make it much more visible.

12. Black ink phoenix tattoos on the shoulder

Black ink phoenix tattoos on the shoulder. Photo: @fantinitattoo

Source: Instagram

In this tattoo, two phoenix birds are facing each other. It is incredibly detailed, and the flowers are a great addition to the overall look.

13. Phoenix on top of a rose

Phoenix on top of a rose. Photo: @cstattoowoodland

Source: Instagram

This is another shoulder tattoo that you should consider getting if you are on the hunt for one. The two different visuals blend to form one pleasing visual.

14. Upper back phoenix tattoo

Upper back phoenix tattoo. Photo: @daisylutattoo

Source: Instagram

The tattoo is of the bird spread across the upper part of the back. It is incredibly detailed and works great, even as a cover-up.

15. Phoenix wrapped in its wings

Phoenix wrapped in its wings. Photo: @davekmtattoos

Source: Instagram

Unlike the other birds that have their wings spread, this one has its wings wrapped around itself. The simple phoenix tattoo is shaded in greys.

16. Colourful phoenix tattoo

Colourful phoenix tattoo. Photo: @drew_tattoos.087

Source: Instagram

The tattoo is an interesting mix of a bird flying away while those hands try to catch it. The use of colours makes it interesting and an excellent choice for your tattoo.

17. Red phoenix

Red phoenix. Photo: @inaspettata_mente

Source: Instagram

While all the other options are done using dark ink, this one is done using red ink. It adds a twist to the usual way of doing things. It is placed on the back of the shoulder, where it is easy to show off.

18. Phoenix with flowers

Phoenix with flowers. Photo: @jamezkan

Source: Instagram

This tatt adds another twist to the normal ones with the flower details around the wings. The elements in the tattoo make it a great choice for your needs.

19. Phoenix with a tail of flowers

Phoenix with a tail of flowers. Photo: @julianarocha_ink

Source: Instagram

This tatt is similar to other bird tattoos. However, the bird looks like it's flying while trailing a bunch of flowers behind it. The bird is drawn on the side of the body with the flowers ending at the waist.

20. Purple and blue tattoo

The bird is coloured blue and purple. The tail is also quite coloured with purple ink.

21. Black and red tattoo

Black and red tattoo. Photo: @mariaalexandra.ink

Source: Instagram

This phoenix is completely shaded black with a hint of red on the borders. It also has some added details that add some mystery to the ink.

22. Doodled tattoo

Doodled tattoo. Photo: @neosian

Source: Instagram

Unlike the other tattoos made up of straight, sure lines, this one looks like the paint has been smeared. This technique takes skill which not every tattoo artist has.

23. Full sleeve phoenix

Full sleeve phoenix. Photo: @peco_wt

Source: Instagram

This tribal phoenix tattoo is spread across the whole arm in a full sleeve. It is pretty impressive to look at. Although it takes a long time to complete, it is entirely worth the wait.

24. Tiny phoenix tattoo

Tiny phoenix tattoo. Photo: @pudra.tattoo

Source: Instagram

This tiny tattoo is all lines, but it still manages to look good. It is perfect for anyone who wants a quick tattoo without the hassle of the more detailed one.

25. Picture phoenix

Picture phoenix. Photo: @relampago.tattoo

Source: Instagram

This tattoo is so detailed that it looks like a picture. It is a small tattoo that can fit on the arm with its wings spread out.

26. Skeletal phoenix tattoo

Skeletal phoenix tattoo. Photo: @ros.tt

Source: Instagram

This tattoo deviates from the norm with its design. It is placed on the upper arm, where it stands out easily.

27. Small colourful tattoo

Small colourful tattoo. Photo: @shennakiart

Source: Instagram

This tattoo is placed on the forearm, where the colours pop against the skin. Its placement is also convenient since you can choose to hide it or reveal it whenever you want.

28. Shadowy phoenix

Shadowy phoenix. Photo: @shevsk.tattoo

Source: Instagram

Instead of lines, the artist will shade the phoenix in this tattoo to give it a hazy appearance.

29. Colourful leg tattoo

Colourful leg tattoo. Photo: @vaticanstudiosoc

Source: Instagram

This tattoo is a full leg sleeve of a phoenix. The wings span around the leg and are shaded with an orange hue that looks good.

30. Dragon-like phoenix

Dragon-like phoenix. Photo: @strokerchi

Source: Instagram

This is a large phoenix that is drawn across the shoulder and most of the back. The phoenix looks like a dragon that is floating over its prey.

If you are planning to get a tattoo, a phoenix tattoo is the way to go. They are unique and also meaningful. Get a phoenix tattoo meaning rebirth today, and you will not regret it.

