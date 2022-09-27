20 of the best fine hair low maintenance medium length haircuts

Having medium-length hair can be a little challenging to style as many people find it easy to achieve a look with either short hair or extra long hair. There is, however, untapped magic in your medium-length hair. Depending on your hair type, texture and colour, you can try several looks through different days and see which look fits you wholly. Do you want to save money while still looking graceful? The numerous fine hair low maintenance medium length haircuts will come in handy.

The trick to looking stylish is to be open-minded about diverse looks. Do you believe that you only look good with black hair? Why not try other colours on your hair? As you explore different haircuts, you can also go for ginger, brunette, and even dazzling colours like green, blue, and red.

Fine hair low-maintenance medium length haircuts

As you explore, you will learn that there are multiple medium-length hairstyles for fine thin hair over 50, middle-aged folk, and even teenagers. Here are some of the haircuts to try:

1. Messy lob with bangs

The curtain bangs are what everyone goes for when they choose this hairstyle. The layers are good for voluminous hair, especially if you believe that you have thin hair.

Which haircut is best for thin medium length hair? This medium-length haircut will look good on you if you do not want to spend too much time on your hair while preparing in the morning.

2. Medium-layered bob

The medium-layered bob cut is the go-to for low-maintenance girls. It is evident that this haircut is stylish and also tells that you can blend in a group. The layered bob makes your hair appear more than it actually is.

3. Layered cut with blunt bangs

Blunt bangs are not everyone’s favourite, but who says you will not look good if you are trying medium-length hairstyles? This haircut is not only divergent but also a good look to apply if you want to conceal your forehead. Layers and blunt bangs are a wonderful combination.

4. Shag with wispy layers

Part your hair in the middle and make it straight just halfway through it. Create layers from around the jawline area to the shoulder. The ends of your hair should not be as voluminous as the top parts. The thinned-out ends of this look are what make the hairstyle more noticeable.

5. Uneven, messy bob

Looking for volumizing haircuts for thin and medium hair? This look surprisingly goes well in all settings. You can have your hair in this style when going to the office on Friday and later for drinks in the evening. The unevenness in this haircut is the thrill of the style. Your hair appears wavy, of immense volume, and still stylish.

6. Medium choppy graduated bob

Want to pass some message without saying a word? The medium choppy cut is your style. This hairstyle is for the bold. It is an effortless haircut that will save you time and money.

7. Elegant feathered bob

Not sure what style will go well with your hair texture? Why not try the feathered bob? This is a hairstyle that your grandmother can rock, your mother can try, and it will always look amazing on you. The feathered bob is a pleasant hairstyle and was specifically created for medium-length hair and perfect hairstyles for thin hair over 50.

8. Shaggy medium-length layered hair

This is for all the girls that love their hair. Want to look a little unkempt but with style? Go for this. Thanks to your medium-length hair, making the layers will not be a problem. Trying to be shaggy without looking scruffy is the tricky part. Thankfully, thousands of videos on the internet can guide you on how to achieve this look.

9. Blonde hair with textured ends

The bright blonde colour will make you more radiant. To stand out, trim the ends of your hair and make it chunky. The idea is to make the entire hairstyle full from top to bottom.

The ends should not be thin, nor should they appear prickly. The layering should also be masterfully done, as this hairdo is for well-dressed girls that care for fashion.

10. Voluminous curly shaggy bob

This is the perfect hair for a night out. Your hair does not need to be shoulder length for you to rock this. The volume in the hair can be created with your hands after some light blow drying. As for the curls, use your fingers or the curling iron. This is the ultimate look for that urbane girl that appreciates volumizing haircuts for thin hair

11. Layered ombre style

The ombre look will never go out of fashion. The ombre style is one of the hair looks that have remained fashionable for decades. To make your hair stand out, add layers to it and see how breathtaking you look. The good thing is that this look works for both straight-haired girls and those with curly hair.

12. Layered shoulder-length hair with an off-centre parting

Create soft layers that get to your jawline and make the off-centre part. This look is pleasing to the eye. It makes you confident and makes you appear serious. This is the look to give a nice first impression when going to non-casual settings. The off-centre part looks good on blonde, brunette, black, and even red hair.

13. Mid-length flipped-up layers

Another stunning look for low-maintenance haircuts for fine hair is the flipped-up layers for mid-length. This look is stylish and never goes out of trend. The layers start from the back of your head towards your shoulders. It is a fancy look that will get you compliments from everyone throughout the day. One thing about this hairdo is that you should oil your hair well to make it shinier.

14. Straight layered medium-length hair

This style screams refined and classy. It is a chic look to don and gives you a sense of fashion. The straight-layered look may not appear easy for some, but it does not take much effort. If you are mindful of your style, you can spare a few minutes to look good for days.

15. Shag with layered bangs

Wondering about layered haircuts for thin hair? Try shag with layered bangs. The best thing about this look is how easy it is to moisturize and oil. The layered bangs are also neat and make you want to admire yourself in the mirror every time. With this look, you are trying to have that dishevelled attitude but are willing to put in a little effort. It is the perfect haircut for women of all ages.

16. Inverted wavy layered bob

The bob haircut is common; people often try to alter the look. The inverted wavy layered bob is a good place to start if you want to look different from the regular bob cut. Try this look when you think that your hair is wavy and you don’t have much time to spend on your hair. Add a few soft side bangs for the complete look.

17. Long disconnected bob with highlights

This is another modish way of styling your bob haircut. Bob haircuts give one the freedom to try different styles, and the disconnected bob is one of the trendy looks you can try. For the just right style, trim the choppy layers and make them a long bob. Add a little highlight at the tips if your hair was not ombre already.

18. Boho hairstyle with multilayered fringe

This is a hippy look. It is a trendy shoulder-length straight hairstyle. The boho haircut with fringe is a great look when you want to hide some parts of your face. Experiment with your medium hair and see just how sassy you look. The fringe does not need to have a specific length as long as it covers the forehead.

19. Wavy angled blonde comb-over lob

This look spells se*xy, sensual, and chic. The angled parting will show bits of your face and make you look attractive. The tendrils hovering can be nicely placed behind your ear to make your jawline more visible, and the rest of the hair can be combed on one side. This is that grown woman look that also says you have feminine charms.

20. Messy layered bob

As a bob haircut lover, you have probably thought of going with this look but changed your mind because you feel it is too dramatic. This is your chance to have this look now that you have medium-length hair. The messy look is what defines you. Ask someone to make it messy for you and ensure that you add a little texturizing product.

There are different ways of looking stylish, even when you don’t have a lot of funds to spend on your hair. Fine hair low maintenance medium length haircuts are what you are encouraged to try for an excellent experience. It is just amazing what a comb, blow-dryer, and a little texturizer and oil can do to make one look classy. Every hairstyle tells a story, and that is what many go for.

