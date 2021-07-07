20 amazing eye shadow looks worth trying to improve your looks

People love eyeshadow because it adds dimension and depth to the eyes. It can also complement your eye colour, make your eyes appear more prominent, and even draw attention to your face in general. Today, you can achieve eye shadow looks because the makeup comes in many different textures and colours. Furthermore, eyeshadow can allow you to visually express your personality and moods or transform your face altogether.

Sunshine yellow eyeshadow. Photo: @sheek_n_style

Many people fail to determine the best eye shadow looks to wear, either for specific occasions or casually because of the many choices available. Everything becomes even more challenging for beginners. Many of them tend to have makeup products that are not right for their eyeshadows.

How do you apply eyeshadow for beginners?

Beginners can apply eyeshadow in many ways. For example, you can follow the following steps:

Select two colours – one should be a base similar to your skin colour and another a few shades darker. Consider a neutral hue that complements your skin tone. Start with an eye primer to create a smooth surface for the makeup and allow it to dry. Apply an eyeshadow base to make the makeup stick the skin better. Once done, start with two basic shades to create an everyday look. Glide your flat brush on the lightest shade and apply it to the inner corner of the eyes. Once done, use the same colour and highlight the arch of your eyebrows. Next, use a blending brush to apply the eyeshadow above the crease. Blend from the outer corner inwards. Use the contour shade to apply from the outer corner while blending into the crease on the outer half of the eye. It will help to contour the eyes. Apply the makeup to the bottom part of the eye by mixing the mid-tone colour and the contour shade.

Once done, you will have finished applying eyeshadow makeup to your eyes. How do you do easy looking eyeshadow? If you want to do an easy-looking eyeshadow, you have to understand the following:

Determine your eye shape to learn more about the various shading techniques and choose one that works well for you.

Know the different parts of your eye to know which one requires what makeup.

Learn the different types of brushes available and what each does.

Buy an eyeshadow formula that works well for you.

Use the primer all the time.

Pink and yellow eye shadow. Photo: @makeupby_ayesha

Try tilting your head up and look down into the mirror when applying eyeshadow.

If you are applying bright colours, you will need a white liner.

Understand that all shadows have specific functions.

When applying eyeshadow, use dabbing and patting motions.

Know how to do the blending.

Another easier way to apply and get the eye shadow looks for beginners is to make a defined shape first using a pencil. It will allow you to blend well and come up with colours that complement you. What eye shadow looks best with blue eyes? If you have blue eyes, there are unlimited options for you when it comes to applying eyeshadow.

What eye shadow looks good with blue-grey eyes? You can try an eyeshadow with an orange tone if you have blue-grey eyes. Alternatively, try makeup with shades of neutral brown, peach, copper, melon, salmon, or bright orange. Some people also prefer to choose eyeshadows with warm brown or gold tones.

Where do you put justice eye shadow that looks like lip balm? If you have a justice eyeshadow that looks like lip balm, dust it onto your lids, then swipe a deep, matte wine-coloured lipstick across your pout. It will give you a contrasting makeup look.

What is the best eye shadow looks worth trying?

The best eyeshadow looks for anybody include sexy shimmering eyes, candlelit eyes, sexy cat eyes, tropical teal liner, or bronze smokey eyes. Here are other 20 eyeshadow looks that will improve your eyes:

1. Bronze smoky eyes

Bronze smoky eyes. Photo: @makeupwithmariamm

The bronze smoky eyeshadow is a rebellious, rock n roll alternative to precisely neat makeup. Effectively, the style is a blended or diffused eyeshadow that creates dimension and makes you look downright hot. In addition, it is easy to recreate it, and you can wear it any day of the week.

2. Candlelit eye

Candlelit eye. Photo: @feathery_brows

When looking for the best Mac eye shadow looks, consider the candlelit eye. It offers a warm and faded effect around the eyes and mimics the shimmery shadows you would have if seated near candlelight. Furthermore, it looks outstanding on people with brown eyes.

3. Feathery brows

Feathery brows. Photo: @feathery_brows

The feathery brows eyeshadow look is worth considering because it gives your brows a more natural appeal. Wearing it makes you appear flattering and complements your general beauty. Furthermore, you can use it with any eye makeup without distorting your looks.

4. Fluttery lashes

Fluttery lashes. Photo: @glamupwithshree

Fluttery lashes are the best to consider if you want to enhance and define your eyes without adding eyeliner or going for the bold eyeshadow. They also complement other eyeshadow looks, such as the super sultry smoky eye. In addition, the strips are subtle and ideal all-rounder since you can wear them during the day or at night-time.

5. Highlighter eyes

Highlighter eyes. Photo: @emilyymakeup.

Highlighter eyes are all about your choice of colour. It features extravagantly pigmented shadows in highlighter hues. Your eyes will look attractive and crowd-pleasing if you add colours with bright shades of yellow, green, or pink.

6. Major mint eyes

Major mint eye. Photo: @makeupwithmariamm

Major mint eyes are eyeshadow looks inspired by Miley Cyrus. The style has nine minty shades in blended mattes and bold metallic colours. Applying it takes you from a soft wash of colour to a vibrant and dramatic look.

7. Mod smoky eye

Mod smoky eye. Photo: @beautywithinyyc

Smoky eye makeup is a staple of many women because they create a more sophisticated look. But the mod smoky eye stands out because it allows you to recreate a retro look. Also, it works well for you if you have a pink lip colour.

8. Midnight eyeshadow

The midnight eyeshadow look gives you an enhanced level of aura and glam. It works well for people that have a specific night-time look. You can get the style by mixing a dark blue shade and lower lash line.

9. Olive-and-purple eye

Olive-and-purple eye. Photo: @makeup_bypranalibhosale

The Olive-and-purple eye is a style inspired by actress Olivia Wilde. Since the actress has grey-blue eyes and green inner rings, the eyeshadow gives her a retro beauty that is also chic, cool, and extremely pretty. Also, the olive-and-purple eyeshadow is easy to replicate.

10. Sexy cat eye

Sexy cat eye. Photo: @sylwiawasik.makeupartist

The sexy cat eye look is for all occasions. It is perhaps the only eyeshadow style that looks gorgeous on everyone. However, although its style is simple, it requires some practice when using liquid eyeliner.

11. Sexy gilded cat eye

Sexy gilded cat eye. Photo: @evelynlouise_makeupartist

The gilded cat eye allows you to switch up your traditional smoky eye for something a bit lighter and sexy. You can use the style because it looks attractive on people with lighter and darker eyes. In addition, when you apply the eyeshadow, your eyes will look more powerful whether they are open or blinking.

12. Sexy shimmering eyes

Sexy shimmering eyes. Photo: @valiko_makeup

If you are looking for something softly sophisticated, the sexy shimmering eye is the look you should consider. The style will give your eyes a high-intensity shimmer and create a gorgeous opaque wash of high sheen. Your eyes will pop regardless of the combination of colours you use.

13. Sultry rocker eyes

Sultry rocker eyes. Photo: @makeupby_ayesha

Sultry rocker eyes are a dramatic makeup look with black eyeshadow. Wearing the style prevents your eyes from looking flat. The eyeshadow look is the best for a Saturday night or date night.

14. Sunset eyeshadow

Sunset eyeshadow. Photo: @closet_quorum

Sunset eyes feature an attractive blend of red, gold, purple, and coral eyeshadows. The style adds warmth to your eyes and contributes to an overall astounding look. Furthermore, it gives you the flexibility of creating a trendy and advanced look.

15. Sunshine yellow eyeshadow

Sunshine yellow eyeshadow. Photo: @sheek_n_style

The sunshine yellow eyeshadow brightens up your look regardless of the time of the day. It’s a style that comes infused with soft sparkles that flatter your eye shape and looks great on all skin tones. You can get an even more glamorous look by matching it with a yellow dress or top.

16. Tie-dye eyeshadow

Tie-dye eyeshadow. Photo: @beautyunionpl

Tie-dye are the best eye shadow looks for brown eyes. The style allows you to combine as many colours as possible in your eyeshadow palette. Since any colour goes, it becomes impossible to mess things up.

17. Teal eyeshadow

The colour teal reminds you of the ocean and gives off a royal yet refreshing feeling. Teal eyeshadow is a bold style choice and the best makeup for spring and summertime. It can channel your inner mermaid and allow you to rock a new makeup look for the night out.

18. Violet cat eye

Violet cat eye. Photo: @larabeautysage

An advantage of the violet cat eye is it is highly versatile and easy to wear, and the best blue eye shadow looks worth considering. Violet also suits all skin colours but makes the eyes look brighter. Ideally, you can get a glamorous look by choosing a suitable range of purple, depending on your skin tone.

19.Vibrant liner

20 amazing eye shadow looks worth trying to improve your looks

Trace your upper lash line with a vibrant liner after you've dusted on a neutral color across the lid. It's probably the quickest approach to achieving a subtle pop of color.

20. White eyeliner

White eyeliner. Photo: @lashnthrash

The white eyeliner is an easy eye shadow looks to try out because it gives you a brighter and wide-eyed look. It also allows you to go beyond the typical black eyeliner. The style is also fun, fresh, and ideal for people that want to make a statement.

You have unlimited options when it comes to getting the best eye shadow looks. If you have blue eyes, consider going for brown shades or tans to flatter the shape of your eyes. For people with blue-grey eyes, go for shades of neutral brown, peach, copper, melon, salmon, or bright orange.

