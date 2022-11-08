10 baybayin tattoo tattoo ideas and designs that will look awesome on you

Tattoo art is a popular form of self-expression. It has been a part of people's cultures worldwide for years. Are you considering getting words tattooed on your body? Consider having baybayin tattoo designs.

Unique Baybayin tattoo designs. Photo: @xdeyntattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Baybayin is an ancient script used in the Philippines during the pre-colonial period. Baybayin tattoo words are a wonderful way to embrace your Filipino identity and cultural heritage subtly. They are aesthetically pleasing and meaningful.

10 best baybayin tattoo ideas

Although few people can read or write in baybayin, these art designs have gained popularity. The use of gentle, delicate strokes to create each character makes baybayin a distinct art form.

1. Kalayaan

Kalayaan baybayin tattoo on the collarbone. Photo: @psychotats

Kalayaan is a Filipino word that means freedom or liberty. This art design can be inked alongside a flying bird tattoo to give it a deeper meaning of complete freedom. It is a constant reminder that you are free-spirited and no situation in life can hold you back or weigh you down. The design is best placed on your arm or collarbone.

2. Kapit

Tattoos serve as a daily inspiration. Kapit is a Filipino word meaning hold on. It's a frequent reminder that you should not lose hope and that better days are ahead.

3. Pangako

Pangako baybayin script with a bird of paradise flower and Kalinga dots. Photo: @inkedbylele

The art design is a Baybayin inscription that reads pangako, which means promise in English. You can combine it with symbols such as the Kalinga dots that stand for life and the bird of paradise flower that means anticipation and excitement to show off your Filipino roots and identify the Philippines as a haven where you'll always come back for solace and joy. It's a great baybayin tattoo for a minimalist, containing only three characters.

4. Malaya

Minimalist malaya script tattoo. Photo: @inktolerance

Malaya is a Filipino word that translates to freedom in English. To give the inscription a more profound meaning and unique design, consider combining it with a feather tattoo that symbolises freedom and liberation from bondage. A freedom tattoo can be an excellent way to show the world that you have broken free from your past. It can also represent overcoming adversity and finally being able to enjoy life. It will look fantastic on the rib area!

5. Padayon

No matter how challenging life might get, we must keep moving forward and stay hopeful for better days ahead. This baybayian tattoo describes the Filipino word padayon, which means to continue or keep going. To give the script a deeper meaning, you can ink an arrow beside it to represent moving forward. It's a good design that constantly reminds you to keep going forward whenever you feel stuck. It is best placed on your arm for easy visibility.

6. Matibay

Matibay script tattoo. Photo: @dandy_cody

A simple tattoo can make a pretty powerful statement. Matibay is a Filipino word that translates to strong in English. We all need strength to face the various challenges in our lives courageously. You can combine this word with a fierce lion or infinity symbol to inspire those around you to mirror your courage. Its baybayin equivalent is best placed on your arm or collarbone.

7. Initials

AA in Baybayin and a tiger lily. Photo: @misspokestattoo

Your initials are a constant reminder of who you are and where you came from. They are a great way to keep a long-lasting impression of your identity and heritage. You can combine the initial baybayin tattoo with various forms of other ink designs to fit your aesthetics.

8. Mahal Kita

Mahal kita script tattoo. Photo: @inkedbylele

Tattoos can be a symbol of love and commitment. They are an exceptional way to celebrate or commemorate a relationship milestone, a special event, or anything that has significantly impacted a couple's life. Mahal is a Filipino word meaning "I love you." You can also get matching tattoos with your partner with a baybayin script. This design is best inked on your chest or thighs.

9. Hiraya manawari baybayin tattoo

Hiraya manawari art. Photo: @inkedbylele

Hiraya Manawari is a script that can be used as a Filipino baybayin tattoo. It is an old Tagalog dialect spoken in the Philippines that figuratively means " may you reach your dreams." Hiraya means fruits of one’s dreams, hope, and aspirations, while manawari means to happen. You can get this baybayin tattoo as a constant motivation to achieve your dreams. This tattoo design is best placed on your arm or rib area.

10. Biyaya

Biyaya script design. Photo: @jamesbriancortel

To remain grateful, we need a constant reminder of the blessing we already have. Biyaya is a Filipino word that translates to blessing or grace in English. It is one of the modern Filipino tattoos that signifies gratitude. For someone religious, this script can ground them in times of joy and encourage them in times of crisis.

Baybayin tattoos are an incredible way of getting unique and meaningful words inked on your skin. However, before getting these ink designs, consult an expert to ensure you get the correct engravings.

