20 of the best religious tattoos for men that will make you look cool

Different people wear body art for various reasons. Sometimes the reasons are personal and depict a unique life experience and expression, peer pressure and media influence, out of curiosity and the need for uniqueness. In the article below, we look at some of the best religious tattoos for men that will make you look cool.

Nowadays, most people look into being cool and fitting in with the trends; and inking is one way to do that. Let's look at some of the best religious tattoos for men that will undoubtedly make them look cool.

For instance, a cross is a symbol of Jesus's death to save humanity. A cross figure can, therefore, represent one's devotion to the doctrine or faith. It can also mean unconditional love and sacrifice, as was seen during Jesus's crucifixion.

Cool religious tattoos for men

In life, it is said that little is much. In John 6: 1-13, the Bible mirrors the quote and says a little bread is much when God is involved. Some ink lovers love it minimal hence go and get subtle and quiet designs. Here are some cool Christian tattoos with meaning to wear.

1. Scripture

Inspirational scripture tattoos. Photo: @SanctumDesigns

Wearing scripture on your hand can be an excellent way to remind yourself and others that God has us at the palm of His hands, as the Bible says.

2. Jesus fish symbol tatt

The Jesus fish symbol or Ichthus tatt. Photo: @thedantattooph

One of the symbols affiliated with Christianity is the Jesus fish, also known as Ichthus. A Jesus fish is symbolic of one's Christianity and strong faith in God.

3. The star design

The religious star design. Photo: @orlando.tattoo.art

Spiritually, stars symbolise the light that Christ brings into people's lives. More than one star may also represent religious leadership from messengers sent by the Lord to help guide the people in their spiritual and godly journey.

4. Word + cross design

Word + cross design. Photo: @Derotattoo

Some devout ink lovers prefer single-word figures that describe their lives. They may choose descriptive words like chosen, favoured, blessed etc.

5. Bible verse

The Bible verse tattoo. Photo: @inkedbyjdo

Many Christian men choose to tattoo a favourite Bible verse on their body, representing the importance of scripture in their lives. Popular verses include John 3:16, Romans 12:12, and Philippians 4:13.

6. Cross on the hand design

Cross on the hand tatt signifies religious conviction. Photo: @eagle_eye_tattoos

Wearing a cross on your hand is among the popular ways to express one's spirituality or religious conviction.

7. Cross on the ring finger

Cross on the ring finger tattoo. Photo: @DaVinciTattoo

Even though the finger to be inked is an individual's choice, most Christian men often go for the right ring finger with this choice. It symbolises commitment and compliments their wedding ring finger on the left. The right hand is associated with strength, power, and blessings in the Scripture.

8. Cross on the leg

Cross on the leg tattoo. Photo: @tim-langer-tattoo

A tattoo on the back of the calf or leg may be a symbol of devotion to walking in the doctrine or faith in Christ.

9. Cross on the back

The cross on the back tattoo symbolizes faith. Photo: @orlando.tattoo.art

A cross-back is a perfect holy inking as it signifies faith and trust. While the wearer may not see it unless, with the help of a mirror, he always knows it is there, which describes faith. While we cannot see the supreme being, we believe in its existence and have faith in its guidance.

10. Cross on the chest

Cross on the chest tattoo. Photo: @SanctumDesigns

The chest is one of the most meaningful and fanciest places to ink a cross because it says, 'close to my heart'. It is also wide and can hold an extensive and well-detailed figure.

11. Jesus' face with a crown of thorns

Jesus' face with a crown of thorns design. Photo: @orlando.tattoo.art

Jesus face on the arm symbolises power, love and faith in the Lord. There are several placement options for this tattoo.

12. Cross on the arm

Cross arm like anchor tattoo on the arm. Photo: @lancelev_art

As arms tattoo symbolise power and the cross symbolises faith, the combination on the arm also depicts a strong belief in God.

13. Angel on the arm

Angel on the arm tattoo. Photo: @zaratustratattoocrew

Angel in the godly and spiritual world means 'messenger of God'. An angel on the arm would symbolise the 'powerful messenger of God'. It is one of the best religious sleeve tattoos for men you can try.

14. Praying hands arm design

Praying arms and hanging cross with a rosary tattoo. Photo: @SanctumDesigns

The praying arms and hanging cross with a rosary tattoo is another cool religious design to try. The design symbolises a powerful prayer.

15. Scripture quotes design

Scripture quote on the arm. Photo: @tattooed_by_brandon

Usually written words of own preference, the quote can be anything from a positive message of hope to a bible verse to a prayer. It shows the power of words.

16. Coloured Jesus on the cross design

Jesus on the cross coloured design. Photo: @paulnycz

Black ink is the default colour of body ink, so black tattoos are more common than coloured ones. Wearing coloured ink will make the art pop, making you look cool.

17. Many-in-one design

Many-in-one religious tattoo. Photo: @GalloNegroTattooNM

Two or more in one art is an incredible way to look sophisticated as an ink lover.

18. Cross-tribal design

Cross-tribal design. Photo: @denovotattoo

They are mainly made up of bold black shapes, dots, lines and repetitive pattern work. They symbolise protection, power and strength and go well in passing a saintly message.

19. 3D design

A lively 3D artwork is satisfying and exciting to look at. When it represents the scripture, it gives a realistic feel of spirituality and religion.

20. Lion with a cross on the eye tattoo

Lion with a cross on the eye tattoo. Photo: @alexpeatattoos

Some animals are used biblically to describe aspects and attributes of Jesus. For example, the lamb is used to portray innocence, and the lion is a symbol of the power of Christ as eternal king.

Sometimes a message is passed best by sight as compared to words. Creating strong, assertive visual communication can be compelling, hence the need to have it inked to perfection. Art is not limited to the above best religious tattoos for men, there are more areas to explore based on one's preferences and inspiration.

What is a religious tattoo?

It is a body art that reminds one of one's faith. It suggests the presence of a high power in one's faith and serves as a moral message of love and hope.

Which religion allows tattoos?

Is getting inked godly? According to the Bible, wearing them is forbidden, and some Christians condemn them quoting Leviticus 19: 28, as to why not to get a tattoo biblically. However, some, particularly in Buddhism and Hinduism, have continued wearing them for dutiful reasons.

What is a masculine tattoo?

It is one that represents an individual's strength, power, courage and authority. The main components that make them feel "masculine" are sizing, where larger images tend to be more manly, line thickness, and the actual print. So, what are some of the Christian tattoos for men?

