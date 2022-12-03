20 stunning tribal braids hairstyles to choose for that revamped look

Tribal braids are one of the most popular hairstyles among black women. They come in different shapes and sizes and are easy to maintain. They have become so popular over the years that they have even been embraced into mainstream fashion, with celebrities like Rihanna, Alicia Keys, and Beyoncé rocking them on red carpets.

What are tribal braids? They mostly incorporate hairstyles with beads, cowrie shells, rings, cuffs, and cords into the design, resulting in a unique eye-catching look. While they may take a little longer to make than other braids, they are well worth the time. They not only look great, but they also help you express your heritage and personality.

20 Stunning tribal braids styles

Tribal braids are a protective hairstyle and come in many different designs. They can be worn for aesthetic or practical reasons. They can also be done in a simple or complex way. Here are some of the most stunning tribal braids hairstyles.

1. Tribal braids with beads

Tribal braids with beads are a traditional hairstyle in many cultures worldwide. Beads are frequently used as decorations. This hairstyle is a great way to express yourself and take pride in your heritage.

2. Middle part tribal braids

This design looks good on faces with a round or an oval shape. That’s because the parting draws attention to the centre of your face, whereas the long braids serve the same purpose as long layers or bangs.

3. Tribal feed-in

Hair accessories can transform even the most basic braids into something unique and fashionable. They can be accessorized with braid cuffs and cords. You have the option of using one or multiple colour chords. This sleek, stylish hairstyle suits anyone.

4. Lemonade braids

Lemonade braids are cornrows close-braided from right to left rather than front to back. They were named after Beyoncé's look on the cover of her album Lemonade. Add beads or rings to achieve a tribal version of this lemonade look.

5. Side part tribal braids

Side part tribal braids are a unique and stylish way to wear your hair. They are suitable for any occasion, whether you are dressing up for a special occasion or want to add a touch of style to your everyday look. Incorporate subtle accents such as rings or cuffs to add some sass to the design.

6. 3-layered tribal braids

This type of hairstyle is considered unique and traditional. It is achieved by parting the head horizontally and braiding the hair in three layers starting from the bottom layer and working up to the top layer. As a result, the hairstyle has a series of braids of different thicknesses and sizes, giving it a fancy appearance.

7. Long tribal braids

This hairstyle can be worn in different ways, including in a ponytail, bun, or loose. It is mostly decorated with shells, beads, and other subtle embellishments.

8. Short tribal braids

This design is a great way to add a unique and chic look to your hair. The look is created by braiding the hair into small shoulder-length braids and adding beads or cowrie shells on the ends.

9. Top-knot design

Tribal Braids in a top knot are a beautiful and unique look. The style is created by braiding the hair into small, tight braids and then wrapping them at the top of the head in a bun. The design is frequently decorated with beads and other adornments and can be worn for special occasions or as an everyday look.

10. Goddess design

Goddess tribal braids are a fantastic option if you're looking for a way to showcase your beautiful hair or express your cultural pride. They are a combination of cornrows and box braids with curly strands through the hair. They can be worn in various ways to fit any occasion.

11. Tribal braids with curly ends

This style is simple but elegant. The hair is braided, and then the ends are curled. The design can last for an extended period with proper maintenance.

12. Fulani braids

Fulani hairstyle originated from West Africa's Fulani people. Cornrows are braided at the front of the head, with others braided toward your face or in front of the ear. The style is often accessorized with beads, cuffs, or cowrie shells.

13. Heart-shaped design

This look is highly trendy on Instagram, and you can see why. It is so chic and unique. Braids are made into heart shapes on both sides of the head and accessorized with beads, cuffs, and rings.

14. Long ponytail design

Tribal braids provide an adorable protective hairstyle for natural hair. To achieve a fabulous tribal look, get cornrow designs with extensions and beads as accessories.

15. Medium-length tribal design

Long braids add sass, while short ones add formality, which is why they are the most popular braid lengths. Try medium-length braids for something out of the ordinary. They will turn heads wherever you go when adorned with gold jewellery and beads.

16. Thick tribal braids

Thick braids are a great option when it comes to choosing a tribal design. They are unique and give your final look more fullness. If you want a more voluminous look, get this gorgeous design. Accessorize with chords for a more distinctive look.

17. Stich lines design

Try out new patterns with this look, such as this stitch lines design. It is a protective style for both long and short hair. Consult your stylist about other creative patterns to try on when in doubt.

18. Half up, half down design

Want to keep your hair out of your face while still showing off your look? This half-up, half-down hairstyle is ideal. This look also features some unique patterns on the side, and it is embellished with small rings.

19. Kids' tribal braids

Tribal braids are a popular hairstyle for children because they are fashionable and easy to maintain. The best part is that they can be tailored to fit any hair type or texture. Colourful accessories and extensions are usually used as adornments.

20. Men's tribal braids

Did you know that men can also wear tribal braids? Most men prefer a clean shave on the sides and braids at the middle part. The braiding designs are paired with additional accessories such as shells, beads, and rings.

What is the difference between Fulani and tribal braids?

The two are similar. Fulani braids are usually referred to as tribal braids because they originate from the Fulani tribe in West Africa. They are also characterized mainly by middle, over-the-ear, or front-of-the-ear braids.

Are tribal braids cornrows?

Most tribal braids have cornrow designs but can also be done as knotless or box braids. Half cornrow, half box braids is the most common tribal braids design.

How long do tribal braids last?

Tribal braids are protective and easy to maintain. With proper maintenance, they can last between 4-6 weeks. You should moisturize your scalp regularly to avoid irritation and dehydration.

Tribal braids originate from Africa and can be created using various braiding techniques. They are all about celebrating the African heritage while showcasing your creativity and sense of style.

