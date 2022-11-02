20 beautiful frontal hairstyles that you must try for that revamped look

When it comes to wearing wigs, extensions, and natural hair weaves, there is always a unique hair trend that emerges, such as frontal hairstyles. Hair weaves and wigs have become popular in recent years, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between human hair and hair extensions.

Photo: @thelaceblvd @dabeautybook

Putting on lace front hairstyles safeguards the hairline and provides optimum flexibility when styling hair extensions. A frontal hairstyle is much better if you prefer your hair yanked back and far from your face.

20 beautiful frontal hairstyle ideas

Frontal hairstyles are adorable and customisable for natural hair enthusiasts, and they can be tailored to your specific desires and style preferences. The following are some cute and creative frontal hairstyle ideas to get you inspired for your next hairstyle.

1. Long black ponytail

Photo: @toplizzy_styles

A long black ponytail is more popular when wearing a 360 frontal lace wig or a full wig. Choose kinky straight hair if you want a black woman's natural hair look. Kinky straight hair is recommendable because of its ability to generate an instantly voluminous appearance.

2. Halo braid

Photo: @thelacegalleryllc

Halo braids are simple to make and can be worn with either full lace or frontal wigs. It gives a woman an immediate esteem boost and makes her look like a queen. With this style, you're only required to plait the frontal part to give it the appearance of natural hair.

3. Long wavy hair

Photo: @thelacegalleryllc

Sometimes all you need to do with your hair is to let it fall naturally. The advantage of a cute lace front hairstyle is that it flows easily and appears like natural hair when properly attached. Even though the hair is designed to flow freely, you can style it however you want.

4. Kinky hair

Photo: @naturalgirlwigs

The kinky curly hairstyle is ideal for any black woman. If you prefer the 360 frontal, you can use it to generate an afro updo. If you want to achieve the ideal definition, utilise the headband. Kinky hair is perfect for everyone because it adds instant volume. It also instantaneously adds liveliness and colouring.

5. High updo

Photo: @mercedes80s

The versatility of the style is what makes it attractive. Your natural hair is the only hair you can use to produce such a high bun. Unfortunately, some people's hair will not pull and rest straight, but they can achieve this look by using the 360 frontal.

6. High ponytail with curly ends

Photo: @iamtivstylez

Sometimes all you need to do is hold your hair up high and allow the curls to generate body in the back. It appears opulent and voluminous at the ends. Curls will conceal if you don't want your rear to be viewable.

7. Puff hairstyles

Photo: @jekahairuk

If you want a more natural look, opt for a puff hairstyle. All you have to do is wear or attach the weave and then bring all the braids towards the front of the head, close to the crown. This look is appropriate for both formal and casual occasions.

8. Half up, half down loose curls

Photo: @iamtivstylez

If you're seeking a different look, try the simple half-up half curly hairstyles. The curls will add a natural glow, sparkle, and volume to your hair. This hair generates rebound, but the liveliness makes it so appealing.

9. Low Ponytail

Photo: @_slayhouse

A low ponytail is yet another simple style. Even though you do not require a 360 frontal to achieve it, the hair will appear brilliant. The only thing you need to do is to put your hair into a low ponytail and allow it to flow. Given that you have braids, this style stands out more.

10. Deep curly hairstyle

Photo: @sewprettiamber

Once you have installed the weave, you must plait the side of the style to create a flawless style. You'll also appreciate the volume and rebound of the hair. It also keeps the sparkle and sleekness, giving you a polished appearance at all times. This style is suitable for those who desire optimal bounce while maintaining a formal appearance.

11. Short hair

Photo: @geniuswigsofficial

This style is a simple look for those who prefer short hair. It appears sophisticated, voluminous, and sparkly. The nuanced waves will appeal to you because they add flavour to the hair. It's even simpler to sustain because the hair is short. You can part your hair wherever you want or, even better, pull it all back.

12. Afro style

Photo: @keke.j

Attempt this kinky curly hairstyle if you like puff and voluminous hair. The style will help you achieve the desired level of perfection. In addition, a 360 frontal makes it appear more natural, particularly since you can portion it anywhere.

13. Pigtail with frontals

A pigtail with frontals is one of the most flattering 360-degree hairstyles. Women adore it as it gives them a youthful look no matter their age. Furthermore, it is an enjoyable updo you can wear for various casual occasions. Although it is more prevalent with full lace wigs, it also works well in frontals.

14. Middle part frontal hairstyle

Photo: @iamtivstylez

One of the most appealing aspects of frontal styles for straight hair is their flexibility in tress splitting. Depending on what fits best on your head, you can style your tresses in a centre or side split.

15. Straight asymmetrical bob

The asymmetrical bob is a classic hairstyle that has endured through the years. The style has a bob-like undercut and an asymmetrical boundary at the neck area. The style is intriguing because it complements any attire and facial structure.

16. Body wave frontal hairstyles

Photo: @ify_london

There's an aspect of body hair that flatters almost everyone. It is voluminous and shines beautifully. To achieve the look, make a side parting and a side bang. The hair is vivid and seamless, with just the right amount of shine.

17. Long side bangs

Photo: @stylesbymaria

This frontal hairstyle with bangs is a fantastic choice for anyone seeking anything voluminous while still highlighting their facial features. The style is ideal for framing your face. It gives you very little tresses on your face while adding volume.

18. Frontal hairstyles with colour

The coloured frontal hairstyle is a strong contestant for the top spot among coloured frontal hairstyles. Sometimes a single colour is all that is required to enhance your appearance. You can also add volume by doing a nice wave.

19. Low bun wedding hairstyle

Photo: @flawlessonsite

You'll flip down the aisle like a queen with this low bun style. It has a super sleek front and a sizable, stylish bun in the rear. These frontal hairstyles for a wedding will suit any bride. To add a romantic touch, attempt a long wavy tendril on both sides. Don't forget to accessorise with a delicate floral headband or clip.

20. Kinky straight wig with side part

Photo: @bintastyledyou

With this style, it appears as if your natural curls have been blown out. The side part frames the face, making persons of all face shapes appear even more attractive. To make it more interesting, hang down your hair over one of your shoulders, place it in a side ponytail, or rock it in a half-up, half-down style.

