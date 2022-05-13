30 fabulous hairstyles for over 50 with glasses to rock in 2023

Every woman wants to look her best regardless of age. The wise people said that hair is the crowning glory of a woman. Women over 50 can rock almost any hairstyle that younger ones can. If you feel like your options are limited, you should check out various hairstyles for those over 50 with glasses today.

Hairstyles for over 50 with glasses. Photo: @vian_hairandmakeup, @joyflowers101, @braids_by_tiffanie, @naptapestry (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The best hairstyles for those over 50 with glasses make them look significantly younger. Fortunately, almost all styles work well with older women. Women should wear hairstyles that accentuate their best facial features.

Fabulous hairstyles for over 50 with glasses

Most over 50 ladies would rather have low-maintenance hairstyles. They also need protective styles that do not promote a receding hairline. Below is a collection of awesome hairstyles for these women who also wear glasses.

Feed-in cornrows

Which hairstyle makes you look younger? Photo: @braids_by_tiffanie, @ssbeautynl (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Feed-in cornrows create the illusion of naturally long cornrow braids as if they are growing directly from the scalp. They are protective and stylish. They also reduce hair breakage and encourage growth.

Kinky natural locs

Dreadlocks have been listed among the trendy hairstyles in 2023. A woman in her fifties probably does not want to spend hours in a hair salon. If you are such a person, consider rocking natural dreadlocks.

Short twists

Hairstyles for over 50 with glasses. Photo: @mayassalonkenya (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for short hairstyles for fine hair? Many women in their fifties have relaxed their hair so much that it has become fine and thick. If you are one of them, you can rock short twists, with or without extensions.

Naturalista mane

Not everyone in their fifties has thinned-out hair. Some women are fortunate to have thick, curly African hair. These women can show off their manes and use simple styling techniques to look trendy.

Knotless braids

Low-maintenance hairstyles. Photo: @vian_hairandmakeup, @cachosetrancas_serafim (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Braids are timeless and can be rocked by women of all ages. Today, knotless braids are preferable because they are protective. In this style, the braid is started off with one's hair, and then extensions are fed in as the stylist goes along.

Braid bob

There are plenty of bob hairstyles to choose from in 2023. If you want the least stressful to maintain, choose a braid bob.

Cute short bangs

Hairstyles for over 50 with glasses. Photo: @naptapestry, @happilyloc.d (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Women over 50 with glasses can rock cute short bangs with their natural hair. The best way to do this is by maintaining short sisterlocks. They can be dyed for extra sass and style.

Braids with curly ends

A cute alternative to regular braids is braids with curly ends. These are ideal for formal and informal settings. Medium-size braids, in particular, look lovely on women in their fifties.

Short haircuts for women

Curly. Photo: @shorthair_divas (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Did you know women in their fifties can also get cute haircuts? If you are tired of long or medium-length layered hairstyles, you can rock short hair. You can dye it, if you wish.

Curly medium-length wig

Wigs have become a necessity in every black woman's closet. They save us from bad hair days. One of the must-haves is a medium-length curly wig because you can have it styled whichever way you wish.

Fabulous flat twists

Trendy hairstyles. Photo: @mayassalonkenya, @vian_hairandmakeup (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Flat twists have become popular in the last decade because they look fabulous. Beware, they may not last as long as regular cornrows.

Jumbo curly braids

Jumbo braids look cute and take a shorter time at the hairdresser's office. They are also pretty easy to undo whenever you feel like it. What more does a woman in her fifties want besides convenience?

Good'ol sisterlocks

What hairstyles look best with glasses? Photo: @joyflowers101, @marti_nez_254locks (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sisterlocks are a lifestyle, not a hairstyle. These are a versatile natural hairstyle that consists of tiny-sized dreadlocks. They are much thinner than traditional dreadlocks and are weaved into the hair with a patented tool rather than hand-rolled with a product.

Short and curly

Short and curly looks are among the top glasses hairstyles for overweight women. These women tend to have rounder faces, and short hair looks good on them.

Locs in a bun

Low-maintenance hairstyles. Photo: @marti_nez_254locks, @boyce_felix (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dreadlocks are timeless and low-maintenance. Besides, they are versatile and can be styled in many different ways. Women with long locs can have them styled in a bin or ponytail.

Timeless afro

The afro is a hair type created by the natural growth of afro-textured hair. It was quite popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s and is making a comeback.

Curly braids

Trendy hairstyles. Photo: @marti_nez_254locks (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Curly braids are installed the exact way straight ones are. Depending on the type of extensions used, some are curled using hot water. This is another timeless look.

Dyed curly bangs

The modern woman is free to express her style through her hair. More women are keeping their hair natural. Dyeing your naturally curly hair and styling it in bangs is ideal for the artistic woman.

Loose faux locs

Hairstyles for over 50 with glasses. Photo: @marti_nez_254locks (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Faux locs offer more freedom than braids for protective styling. While braids tend to look best when freshly installed, faux locs look better and more natural as they age.

Fabulous straight wig

Straight wigs are a great option for people who want a natural-looking wig with minimal maintenance. They are made from real human hair and can be styled in any way you like.

What hairstyles look best with glasses?

Many styles look wonderful with glasses. The shape of the face of the glass wearer should help determine the best look for an individual.

Do layers look good with glasses?

Yes, layered hair can highlight both your face shape and your glasses. It can also remove any excess weight to contribute to movement.

Do layers make you look older or younger?

Yes, long layers always give off a youthful appearance.

Which hairstyle makes you look younger?

Loose waves tend to make one look younger than their actual age.

What is a good hairstyle for a 55-year-old woman?

A good style accentuates her best facial features, minimises flaws, and gives a more youthful appearance.

What hairstyle looks good with glasses?

Some styles that look good with glasses are top buns, low ponytails, and loose waves. Always consult with your hairdresser or stylist before choosing a look.

There are multiple women's hairstyles for over 50 with glasses to choose from in 2023. We hope the collection above inspires your styles this year.

READ ALSO: 20 incredible lemon braids ideas that will make you look gorgeous

Yen.com.gh recently published incredible lemon braids ideas that will make you look gorgeous. There will never be an appropriate period to experiment with a new hairstyle than now.

Lemon braids are the way to go if you're looking for a protective but fashionable hairstyle. Most people like the style because it is simple and stylish, helping to bring out one's true personality.

Source: YEN.com.gh