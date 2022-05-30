20 beautiful sew in hairstyles ideas that will make you look fabulous

Have you been stuck with the same hairstyle for weeks, unsure of what to do next? Perhaps you don't have enough money to get the fabulous hairstyle you've craved for a long time. Sew-in hairstyles are long-lasting, attractive, and easy to maintain.

One of the most appealing aspects of hair is the variety of styles available. You don't need long, thick, or smooth hair to achieve your desired look. For example, you can achieve long wavy hair with the sew-in hairstyle even if your natural hair is short.

20 beautiful sew in hairstyles

Do you wish to try a new look? And do you have hair extensions on your mind? Then go no further and check these fabulous sew in hair extensions below.

1. Long curly sew-in hairstyle

Why not try this hairstyle if you want to make your hair longer? The long curly sew is attached to the rest of the hair and parted down the centre. The middle sew-in creates a feminine and subtle look. Curls and waves are applied unevenly and randomly throughout the hair to complete the look.

2. Half up, half down sew in

If you're looking for a half sew-in with braids in the front, this is your style. The technique entails braiding your natural hair from the front of your head and sewing a weave at the back. The sew-in can be a ponytail or your preferred hair extension.

3. Straight sew-in with layers

If you are looking for straight hair sew-in hairstyles, straight sew-in is ideal. Blow-dry the flat side downward with a flat brush and the entire side with a round brush to style it. This trendy lob is entirely on point, with uneven, razored layers and a deep side part.

4. Blonde ombre

The blonde ombre hairstyle is voluminous and natural-looking and inexpensive to maintain. If you want to keep the style, you must style your natural hair frequently to decrease the maintenance cost.

5. Long caramel

Long black hairstyles with warm tones, such as caramel and honey blonde, look stunning. Show off the dark roots to keep it incredibly trendy and fresh. Make a mental note of how your hairdresser handles the baby hairs in the front so you can do the same on wash days.

6. Angled bob

Are you looking for a side part bob sew-in? Then, the angled bob should be the ideal choice for you. In this stylish asymmetrical graded cut, high fashion meets casual clothing. Sew-in bob haircuts don't have to be boring. A graded lob screams high-end and will pay out handsomely.

7. Voluminous curly lob

This style easily achieves a natural look. Furthermore, the curls on the class do not need to be defined, thus giving it a unique appearance.

8. Sleek-Straight bob

The sew-in bob is a weave hairstyle for women with natural hair between the shoulders and the neck. This technique gives you a super-sleek look while allowing your natural hair to breathe!

9. Short layered sew-in

This short sew-in hairstyle is both attractive and easy to maintain. For a subtle basic appearance, the short layered sew-in includes layering a quick weave and merging some of the natural hair with the sew-in.

10. A-line bob

An A-line bob haircut entails reducing hair from the back and progressively lengthening it towards the front. By sewing a Bob weave to the natural hair, the A-line bob seeks to achieve this. The result is a tidy, compact hairstyle.

11. Big bangs with short layers

Did you know that weaves can also have a much edgier, rocker-chic look, as demonstrated by this adorable medium? The style entails deeply parted bangs and shorter, choppier layers. You can curl your charges for the best results while leaving the rest of your hair straight.

12. Full head sew-ins

This style offers fullness and a voluminous look. The whole head is done all on one length earning its desired name. Also, the hairdo is recommended with tight curls that complete the look.

13. Curly maroon style

This curly sew-in is quite elegant. This shade's raspberry colour is incredibly inviting, and it will give your everyday style a lot of flairs. The vast, supple, sensual waves appear too lovely to be accurate, but they are genuine.

14. Voluminous side-swept weave

The voluminous side-swept weave is the perfect choice if you want a hairstyle with dramatic curls. Because of the well-defined curves, this variation will make you look like a diva.

15. Long chocolate curls

Long chocolate curls are the best hairstyle for achieving an elegant look like natural hair. The hairstyle includes gentle highlights with swoopy bangs that achieves a natural look if done correctly.

16. Billowing curls

There isn't much to say about this style other than its unique looks. The Billowing curls slim the face by drawing the eye upward and eventually leaning everything out. Combine it with tight, zigzag ringlets to create a stunning, voluminous, but not bulky hairstyle.

17. Blonde hair

Why not try the blonde hair variation if you want to be daring? This style provides a brief but modern appearance. When paired with asymmetrical bob bangs, you can achieve a sexy look while still feeling at ease.

18. Curly black extensions

This method entails making a track out of your natural hair with tight braids/cornrows and then threading the wings onto the braids. The outcomes are always flawless and secure, allowing you to wear some of the best sew-in hairstyles available.

19. Full weave with long curls

You can pull off this fabulous look, consisting of a full head sew-in. The desired appearance is ideal for a girls' night out when you want to look like a diva. A curling iron is used to flip the outer layers for better curls.

20. Wavy middle-part style

The best part about sew-in hairstyles is experimenting with a wide range of colours and textures. Consider highlighting or balayage your middle part weave. Balayage is a French hair colouring technique in which the colour is painted by hand. It can help you reconcile an unnatural hair colour with your skin tone.

How to sew in curly weave hairstyles for natural hair

If you are interested in the whole process in detail, YouTube tutorials come in handy. Below are the steps to follow if you want to do it by yourself:

Braid your hair down into a braided pattern. Then, sew in your desired weave extension onto the braided hair or (if you prefer one) onto the weave cap. Wait for a day or two for the extension to settle before unbraiding some of the front parts of your natural hair. Apply the necessary oils to your natural hair before merging it with the weave. You can moisten the extension for a subtle appearance, which will help with the natural hair look.

Frequently asked questions

What is a sew-in? It's a procedure in which your natural hair is braided into cornrows, and then hair extensions are sewn onto the braids with a needle and thread. The benefits of this procedure are that your natural hair is tucked away, requiring very little maintenance. How long does a sew-in last? According to Cosmopolitan, if you show your sew-in love and care for it correctly, it can last six to eight weeks. Is sew-in good for hair? Weaves are an excellent protective style because they shield your hair from heat and chemicals. Are wigs or sew-ins better? You could have hair extensions that last up to two years if you take the time to invest in good quality bundles, making a sew-in more convenient and cost-effective. Unfortunately, wigs have a short lifespan, and even the highest-quality wigs can become unkempt after some time. What not to do with sew-in extensions? Hot styling tools should only be used when necessary. Hot styling tools can damage sew-ins, extensions and natural hair. How do you maintain a sew-in? According to Hair Extension Inc, avoid rubbing vigorously and work your way up from the roots when washing. Also, when drying, gently rub it from the roots to the ends with a towel. Do sew-in hair extensions hurt? It depends. If misapplied or on thin hair, sew-in extensions can cause pain and discomfort.

Which sew-in hairstyles are the best? The most reasonable are those that improve one's appearance while preserving one's natural hair. If you're unsure which hairstyle to try, the list above should give you plenty of ideas.

