Top 20 college Halloween costume ideas you should try this Halloween

Halloween is here, and you are wondering what to wear for this year's edition. Luckily, getting it wrong is rarely a thing because of the nature of the holiday. However, standing out takes effort and creativity. Discover college Halloween costume ideas to try out this holiday.

Space Jam, Fortnite, Thor and Joker/Harley Quinn costumes. Photo: @scenechicago, @efergie13 on Instagram (modified by author)

College Halloween costume ideas include some of the most creative and unique designs perfect for teens. If you are in college and want to stand out on this year's Halloween, these designs provide the best fix.

20 college Halloween costume ideas

College parties are some of the wildest ones ever. Therefore, any chance to hold one, like on a holiday like Halloween, puts lots of pressure on the attendees. If you felt that you didn't turn up the previous Halloween, this is the time to step up. Here are the best college Halloween costumes in 2023.

1. Bananas

Are you looking for funny college Halloween costumes? This banana outfit is creative and hilarious. It features a full banana costume with a cutout for the face and the arms. In contrast, your friend can wear a monkey-inspired outfit.

2. School uniform

The Princess Diaries inspired college Halloween costume. Photo: @collegefashion, @00sblonde on Instagram (modified by author)

The school uniform is a simple Halloween costume idea that requires little effort. Inspired by the 2004 film Princess Diaries, the outfit is what Princess Mia wore while in school. The outfit consists of black socks, a plaid skirt, a blue shirt and a black tie. To top off the Princess Mia look, you can wear black-rimmed glasses.

3. Purple and black witch costume

A purple and black witch college Halloween costume. Photo: @sidneymarieduke, @reneeliana on Instagram (modified by author)

Are you looking for college girl Halloween costume ideas? The purple and black witch costume is perfect for the occasion. The outfit comprises a purple hat, a black leather skirt with fishnet stockings, a black top and black leather boots.

4. Scooby-Doo and squad

The Scooby-Doo ensemble is among the unique college Halloween costumes available. The design entails dressing up as the characters from the cartoon series. Fred wears a white long-sleeved shirt with blue pants and an orange scarf. Daphne wears a purple dress with a green scarf, while Velma wears an orange outfit.

5. Workout Barbie

The workout Barbie-inspired Halloween costume. Photo: @skysky.evans, @rybkatwinsofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

This Barbie outfit is perfect for couples. It is a recreation of the Barbie doll in a 1980s workout costume with her trainer. The theme of this outfit is black and pink, with Barbie wearing pink tights, white leg warmers and a black swimsuit.

6. Netflix and Chill

Netflix and Chill Halloween costume idea. Photo: @itsrahele, @tallglassoffashion on Instagram (modified by author)

This outfit design is simple and creative. It features dressing in clothing with the internet slang phrases Netflix and Chill. This combo outfit comprises one wearing clothing with Netflix, while your partner wears one written chill.

7. NFL players

American football college Halloween costume designs. Photo: @minibeastbabe, @jaydesaylor on Instagram (modified by author)

The football player costume design is among the most popular Halloween outfits available. The simple design comprises an oversized football jersey. This costume design is perfect for college girls during Halloween.

8. Angel or Devil

The Angel or Devil outfit is perfect if you want college girls' duo Halloween costumes. Choose between being a saint or a sinner and combine with your best friend.

9. Baddie Snow White

This Snow White baddie outfit is perfect for college parties. You will need a yellow skirt, a blue top, and a red headband to copy this look.

10. Cute Unicorn

The magical Unicorn inspired Halloween costume designs. Photo: @evolvingtable, @lisakroeger_blog on Instagram (modified by author)

If you want to dress up as a magical, mythical creature, you will need a white outfit and one horn. You make the costume more original by incorporating a rainbow tail and a colourful hairdo as the mane.

11. Fairly Odd Parents

This outfit is from the cartoon series Fairly Odd Parents. The costumes feature Cosmo's attire, including black pants, a white shirt, green wings, a wand and a golden crown. Wanda's outfit consists of black pants, a yellow top, pink wings, a magic wand and a golden crown.

12. Tinker Bell

If you have watched the Tinker Bell animation film series, you might be familiar with this Halloween costume idea. Tinker Bell is the fairy companion of Peter Pan and appears in various Disney animated series.

13. Shrek costume

Fiona from Shrek Halloween costume outfit design. Photo: @nixonnewell, @raphsangiovanni on Instagram (modified by author)

If you loved the film Shrek, this outfit is perfect for you. The costume includes the green Fiona dress and latex mask. Shrek's costume comprises a medieval shirt, moccasins and flannel pyjama pants.

14. Space Cowgirl

The space cowgirl costume is popular because it's cute and easy to recreate nature. You only need some cowboy boots, denim shorts and a cowboy hat.

15. Princes Peach

Princess Peach from Mario costume design for Halloween. Photo: @le_atlass, @pumpkin.pixie.princess on Instagram (modified by author)

The Mario game series inspired this costume. Princess Peach's outfit is classy, perfect for royalty. It comprises a pink dress, a white shirt and a pink scarf.

16. Spice Girls

The Spice Girls' college Halloween outfit costume designs. Photo: @flawlessbeauties2 on Instagram (modified by author)

If you want to relive the 1990s, the Spice Girls costumes are the perfect designs for you. The outfits comprised what the five girl group members wore.

17. 1920s Flappers costumes

The 1920s' Flappers' Halloween costume designs. Photo: @arabellagolby, @dreamalongwithtaryn on Instagram (modified by author)

If you want college girl duo Halloween costume ideas, the 1920s Flappers is ideal. The outfit consists of fringy dresses with gloves, ornaments and headgear accessories.

18. Inflatable dinosaur suit

The inflatable dinosaur suit is among the top college boys' Halloween costume ideas to try out this holiday. The costume is an inflatable skeletal Tyrannosaurus rex.

19. Giant whoopie cushion

Giant whoopie cushion Halloween costume. Photo: @StianStaysman, @waltersboilerworks on Facebook (modified by author)

Are you looking for simple Halloween costumes for college guys? The giant whoopie cushion is among college guys' best simple Halloween costumes. The outfit consists of a whoopie pillow with a face and arm cutout.

20. Exposed anatomy

If you love being shirtless, this exposed anatomy costume idea is perfect. It is a painting of the muscle structure on one side of the body. The exposed anatomy costume is ideal for guys with well-toned bodies.

College Halloween costume ideas include some great outfits for you to try out. If Halloween is among your favourite holidays, trying these designs will make you stand out. The design ideas are unique and include costumes for guys and girls.

