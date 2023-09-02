Top 20 plus-size Halloween costume ideas for women: Funny and unique fits

Halloween is a celebration observed in many countries on 31 October annually. The festival is associated with costume parties and events where people dress as their favourite scary characters. There is no reason to miss out on this celebration if you are a plus-size lady just because of insecurities. Discover some trendy plus-size Halloween costume ideas for women to try.

Plus-size Halloween costume ideas for women include some creative and unique fits. If you thought that costume parties were only for the petite, you would be surprised to discover that plus-sized people have many outfits to choose from that are unique and funny.

Plus-size Halloween costume ideas for women

Dressing up for Halloween requires creativity. Therefore, it is no surprise that many people struggle to find the perfect ensemble for the celebration. Here are some funny and unique costume ideas if you need help with what to wear.

1. Captain Hook

A character from the famous storybook and animation series Peter Pan inspires this outfit. This elaborate design only requires a little to achieve: glue gold ribbon onto a red blazer, strap on a clock, and throw on a feathered cap.

2. Queen Padme Amidala

Queen Padme Amidala is a character from Star Wars. The costume comprises a flowing gown in a shade of red with intricate embroidery and beading. The dress has a fitted bodice and a full skirt to fit plus-sized women perfectly.

3. Cobweb mesh babydoll

This design is perfect if you want custom Halloween costume ideas for plus-size ladies. The ensemble is a vibrant shade of red and features intricate designs of cobwebs woven throughout the fabric. The cobwebs are delicately crafted, with each strand distinct.

4. Pumpkin-inspired costume

This pumpkin-colour theme dress is ideal if you want last-minute plus-size Halloween costumes to try. The Halloween pumpkin theme inspires the outfit. It comprises a vibrant shade of pumpkin orange, perfect for capturing the spirit of the holiday. The fabric is soft and flowing and is ideal for plus-sized women.

5. The Muppets

The Muppets are a famous American ensemble cast of puppet characters that perform variety-sketch comedy. This Muppets-inspired Halloween costume comprises a green theme outfit representing one of the cast members, Kermit the Frog.

6. Giraffe costume

If you are an animal lover, this exotic pick is perfect. It comprises an easy design of a giraffe costume. Just step into this giraffe theme onesie, zip, and you're ready for the scariest night of the year.

7. Cher from Clueless

Clueless is a 1995 American coming-of-age teen comedy film. So, if you grew up in the 1990s, you could channel your inner teens with this fun costume from the film. The outfit is a replica of what Cher wore in the comedy film.

8. Pumpkin print theme costume

Are you looking for an original Halloween-themed costume? Try this pumpkin print dress. The outfit comprises a fitting long dress with a pumpkin print all over. To top off the look, you can wear purple-themed make-up.

9. Ursula

Are you a Disney series fan? If so, you must know the villain, Ursula from The Little Mermaid. Recreate this iconic character for Halloween celebrations using a fitted black floor-length dress and some purple face paint.

10. Little Red Riding Hood costume

This costume idea is from the children's book tale Little Red Riding Hood. To achieve this look, combine a hooded red dress and a pair of black boots. Use a simple wicker picnic basket as an accessory for the best results.

11. Big witch

How about dressing as the traditional witch for the spookiest day of the year? This outfit is black-themed, consisting of a long black gown, a black pointy hat, a veil, and black shoes.

12. Princess Leia

You can easily recreate this popular costume if you are a Star Wars fan. It comprises a long white dress, a thick belt, and chunky heels. Additionally, style your hair to match Princess Leia's for optimal results.

13. M&M'S costume

M&M's are multi-coloured button-shaped chocolates with the letter "m" printed on one side. If you love your candy, how about dressing up as one of the flavours? The glamorous green M&M comprises a green shirt with a felted "m," a pair of black leggings, and a green tutu.

14. Mickey Mouse costume

The Mickey Mouse-inspired costume design comprises a red skirt with two pinned felt circles, a black turtleneck, and a pair of white gloves. This DIY project is cheap, easy to make, and among the top last-minute plus-size Halloween costumes.

15. Gumball vending machine

This gumball vending machine is perfect for an inexpensive and crafty costume idea. This DIY trick comprises glueing or sewing onto your blouse-coloured puffs that resemble gumballs. You can be more crafty by adding the price signage and other details.

16. Sadness

This easy costume idea borrows its concept from the Pixar film Inside Out. It comprises dressing up as the blue character, Sadness, reflecting her mood. This outfit design is an easy way to make a big statement.

17. Snow White

If you are looking for unique plus-size Halloween costumes, why not try to dress as Disney's original princess—Snow White? The outfit comprises blue leggings, a yellow tunic, and red headband.

18. Lydia Deetz and Beetlejuice

If you're looking for plus-size Halloween costumes for couples, this dynamic duo from the 1980s is perfect. The costumes comprise dressing up as the main characters from the 1988 fantasy comedy film Beetlejuice.

19. Princess Jasmine

Princess Jasmine's outfit is among easy plus-size Halloween costume ideas to try. It comprises a pair of harem pants, a coordinating tank in blue tulle, and a gold tulle sarong.

20. Tinker Bell

This costume is an inspiration from the film Tinker Bell. It comprises a green dress with fairy wings as accessories. The Tinker Bell outfit is ideal if you are looking for plus-size fantasy costumes.

Plus-size Halloween costume ideas for women include some funny and unique fits. These designs are creative and ideal for the plus-sized woman. From cosplay-inspired costumes to custom ones, these ideas take the creativity and enjoyment of Halloween to another level.

