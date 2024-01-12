People have long used their hairstyles as a means of self-expression. Ponytail-packing gel styles are becoming increasingly popular among ladies. Women are showcasing their distinct sense of style with this trendy and adaptable hairstyle. Explore the variations of the style and how better to wear them.

Ponytail packing gel in various designs. Photo: @ainaoluwatosin.emmanuella, @sthembiso.stheshy.1, @KeamogetsweKMakola on Facebook (modified by author)

Since the 1980s, packing gel styles have been popular and stylish. These looks are achieved by styling and securely holding the hair in place using a gel. Black ladies are particularly fond of packing gel styles since they are simple to wear and maintain. With these styles, you can look great at every function.

Trending ponytail packing gel styles

There are several ponytail-packing gel styles to try. The list below has been inspired by the trendiest ponytail-packing gel hairstyles as provided by various sources on the internet.

1. Packing gel with crisscross braids

Ladies with gel hairstyles and crisscrossed braids at the side. Photo: @BeautyBeauty on Facebook, @asoebiguest (modified by author)

To get this look, separate your hair in half horizontally into equal sections and then vertically into as many parts as you would like to apply. Although you may use the crisscross pattern on the entire front area of hair, it typically looks better on a smaller portion.

2. Packing gel with accessories

Ladies with gel hairstyles and some accessories. Photo: @poppy.seipatimhlotsany, @BellagenteBeautyParlour on Facebook (modified by author)

Packing gel with accessories is one of the top trending packing gel hairstyles. The look incorporates one or two cornrows or box designs created with little rubber bands. It is then accented with metal beads or other mane decorations.

3. Barbie ponytail

Two ladies are wearing a lovely Barbie ponytail. Photo: @sincerehair22 on Instagram, @ShakerraBuckley on Facebook (modified by author)

This look is obtained by utilising an extension curled at the tip or manually twisting the extension at the end. The best look will depend on the weaves or extensions you're using.

4. Packing gel with braids

Ladies showcasing their high ponytail braided style. Photo: @ammicable_empire, @dr_sammyy on Instagram (modified by author)

In this hairstyle, the hair is braided, totally or partially, into a high or standard ponytail, and the weave or extension is inserted. The extension can also be weaved to make it appear more natural.

5. Half-up, half-down style

Two African ladies with a half-up gel hairstyle. Photo: @call4hairs, @shop_layitnow on Instagram (modified by author)

This look is elegant and sophisticated. For this style, the hair is separated horizontally, the rear portion is fashioned into corn rows, the weave is put into it, and the front part is made into a regular ponytail. It is one of the best packing gel styles for round faces.

6. Pigtails

Two kids with a lovely pigtail style. Photo: @ghanaweb, @spacehair.byabby on Instagram (modified by author)

In this design, the hair is divided into equal halves, and an extension is applied to each section. This style is most popular among naturalists, although there is also a version for individuals with relaxed hair.

7. Low ponytail

Two African ladies are wearing lovely low ponytail hairdos. Photo: @stayglam, @rissyoliver (modified by author)

This style is essentially the inverse of the high ponytail, with all your hair collected towards the rear of your head rather than the front. This hairstyle features fringe when adding an afro bun, making it ideal for the natural hair crew. People with relaxed hair may also pull off this look.

8. Ponytail with swoop

Two ladies with black swoop ponytails. Photo: @jaydexpinz, @swoopponytails on Instagram (modified by author)

This gel hair style differs significantly from the standard ponytail. The hair is parted on the side, and the part with the most hair is gelled and combed forward, forming a circular shape at the forehead.

9. Packing gel hairstyle with kinky hair

Lovely gel styles with kinky extensions. Photo: @naturalgirlwigs, @heblessedqueens (modified by author)

When choosing hair attachments to add to your packing gel hairdos, there are several things to consider. The two most common hair extensions or attachments used to pack gel are the straight weave and the kinky extension. Compared to packing gel hairstyles with refined weaves, kinky packing gel hairstyles appear more natural.

10. All black with a short extension

African ladies with black hairstyles and short extensions. Photo: @hairbymj, @Ponytailspecialist on Instagram (modified by author)

This style exposes more of a woman's face while highlighting her inherent attractiveness. It is ideal for any event, especially gatherings like weddings. The hairdo is relatively light because of the short extension.

11. African pondo with gel style

African girls with a lovely pondo style. Photo: @RethabileMafole, @Hairandbeautyhub on Facebook (modified by author)

This is one of the most versatile gel hairstyles, as you can design with different extensions. It has piqued the interest of several black female celebrities. They occasionally hit red carpets with this trendy packing gel hairdo.

12. Sleek high ponytail with braided extension

Ladies with high-braided ponytails. Photo: @kaybeefashionstyles, @Doseofdior (modified by author)

This design is ideal if you find day-to-night appearances more complex. After washing and drying your hair, use a boar bristle brush to untangle your strands fully. Put your hair in a high ponytail at the rear of your head and add a plait extension after straightening the top and sides of your head.

13. Packing gel hairstyle with curly weavon

Women with curly weavon hairstyles. Photo: @kaybeefashionstyles, @braidedhairstyles (modified by author)

The advent of packed gel hairstyles with curly weave came about because some women thought the straight weave hairstyles were dull. This is among the best ponytail-packing gel styles with kinky weavon that can make you stand out from the crowd.

14. Packing gel hairstyle with straight weavon

African women with straight weavons. Photo: @kaybeefashionstyles, @kaybeefashionstyles (modified by author)

Older women with relaxed hair frequently like the packing gel hairdo with straight weavon, which is seen as more sophisticated. The straight weave or straight hair extension is put to the hair after it has been packed into an updo to offer it a long tail.

15. Packing gel hairstyle with attachment

Ladies with low curly attachments. Photo: @kaybeefashionstyles, @thattsniajah (modified by author)

One of the methods to style your short hair is to employ the use of attachment. Ponytail packing gel styles with attachments offer a more voluminous and longer appearance.

16. Ponytail with side bangs

Two beautiful ladies with high ponytail and side-bang styles. Photo: @truegloryhair (modified by author)

A ponytail with side bangs is one of the best gel hairstyles for ladies. To create the illusion of a natural extension of your locks, the fringe in this style is slicked down and fastened to the side of the head rather than the front.

17. Bridal packing gel

The ladies are rocking lovely bridal packing gel. Photo: @indiquehair, @nownAsNy (modified by author)

One of the best ponytail-packing gel styles for weddings, this stunning bridal gel hairstyle with kinky weavon will keep you gleaming while providing you with that lovely appearance all day. So having it on your wedding day is a good idea. Feel free to accessorise the style with any hair accessory of your choosing.

18. Centre parted gel style with a curly low ponytail

African ladies with centre-parted gel styles. Photo: @kaybeefashionstyles, @indiquehair (modified by author)

A conventional centre-parted gel hairdo with a curly low ponytail is created by laying hair on rollers and drying it to produce waves and curls. This look is best accomplished with newly washed and moisturised hair and may be done with or without a finishing lotion.

19. Afro-packing gel style

African ladies with chunky afro extensions. Photo: @naturalgirlwigs, @atsavvy (modified by author)

Gel for packing afros styles is a terrific look for kinky hair that is easy to achieve. Elongated knots are used in this style by wrapping portions of hair around itself to make it tight. The knots are covered with gel and dried overnight. The result is a beautiful texture and voluminous hair.

20. Side braids with gel styling

Two ladies with lovely side braids style. Photo: @sveltemag, @hadviser (modified by author)

This gel style will make you look stunning and radiant, so going for it on your special day will be a good decision. You can experiment with French or loose braids.

Above are some of the most trending ponytail-packing gel styles for a glamorous look. Packing gel hairstyles are among the simplest techniques that African women can achieve. The style looks good on relaxed and textured African kinky 4c hair. All you need to achieve this look is hair styling gel and extensions.

