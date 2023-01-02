15 talented plus-size actresses that are making it big in the movie industry

What comes to mind when you think of the ideal movie actress? Indeed, women like Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong'o, and Angelina Jolie come to mind. But have you ever considered plus-size actresses? These women are making a fortune in Hollywood by starring in some of the best films. Learn about fifteen plus-size actresses who are making it big in Hollywood.

In the past, size was always a consideration to make it big in the entertainment industry as an actress. Tall and slim was the benchmark for many aspiring actresses, with some even undergoing procedures to achieve the desired look. However, in recent years there has been a change in what is perceived as attractive. Plus-size actresses are becoming popular and getting more screen time, as witnessed in the many shows and films released today.

15 talented plus-size actresses

If you are looking for the top plus-size Hollywood actresses, you will be glad to know that there are many. Despite stereotypes and profiling, these celebrities have defied the odds to achieve greatness in the acting industry. Here are the 15 talented plus-size actresses making it big in the movies industry.

1. Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy's name cannot be avoided when mentioning beautiful plus-size actresses. She is an American actress, comedian, producer, writer, and fashion designer. Melissa has graced the silver screen with classics such as The Heat, The Hangover and Spy.

According to IMDb, the actress has received numerous honours, including two Primetime Emmy Awards and nominations for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards.

2. Octavia Spencer

Octavia Spencer is a well-known and successful plus-size black actress. If her resume is anything to go by, Octavia is destined for great things. According to IMDb, she has received numerous honours, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, and a Golden Globe Award.

Her accolades made her one of only two women of colour to have received three Oscar nominations and the first black actress to receive two consecutive nominations. As a result, Octavia is among Hollywood's top successful plus-size black actresses.

3. Bria Samoné Henderson

Bria Samoné Henderson is best known for her roles as Dr Jordan Allen in The Good Doctor and Margaret Sloan in Mrs America. Bria is a spoken word poet, youth mentor, and theatre artist.

According to ABC, Henderson was nominated for the Women in Film Pathmaker Grant by Niecy Nash, which included a profile in Essence Magazine. She also starred in the short film Prepared, for which she received the award for Outstanding Comedic Actress (Short Film) at the 3rd Annual Micheaux Film Festival.

4. Natasha Rothwell

Natasha Rothwell is a writer, actress, teacher, and comedian from the United States. Rothwell's career in comedy began while she was in college, studying theatre and establishing herself in improv comedy. In 2013, she was hired to write for Saturday Night Live.

In 2015, she was nominated for a Writers Guild Award for Comedy/Variety - Sketch Series. Rothwell graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor's degree in theatre performance.

According to IMDb, Natasha has been nominated for thirteen Primetime Emmy Awards, winning three. Her work in HBO's The White Lotus earned her a nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

5. Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph is a famous American singer and actress. She rose to prominence in the Broadway production of Ghost: The Musical as Oda Mae Brown. According to IMDb, she received critical acclaim for her performance as Lady Reed in the biographical film Dolemite Is My Name (2019). In 2020, Randolph appeared in the romantic comedy television series High Fidelity.

6. Michelle Buteau

Michelle Buteau is an American stand-up comedian, actress, television host, and podcast host. According to The Movie Database, Michelle has appeared in Isn't It Romantic (2019), work It (2020) and Marry Me (2022).

Michelle is among the plus-size Hollywood actresses who began their careers as stand-up comedians before transitioning to acting.

7. Nicola Mary Coughlan

If you're a fan of Netflix's Bridgerton TV series, you've probably heard of Nicola Mary Coughlan. She appears in the show as Penelope Featherington. She has also appeared in other works, including Derry Girls as Clare Devlin.

According to IMDb, Nicola has seventeen acting credits and has received the Irish Film and Television Awards' Rising Star Award. If her current success is anything to go by, then the Irish-born actress is ranked among the top plus-size celebrities making positive strides in showbiz.

8. Nikki Garza

Nikki Garza's most notable roles include Lone Star Bull, The Waltz Dynasty, and #Subtext. She is one of the top plus-size actresses under 30, and despite only having eleven acting credits, she has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

Nikki Garza was born in New Jersey on 10 January 1994. She is 29 years old as of 2023 and among Hollywood's top young plus-size actresses.

9. Raven Goodwin

Raven Shamira Goodwin is an actress from the United States. She made her debut in the comedy film Lovely & Amazing, for which she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award. Raven has thirty-three acting credits, according to IMDb, including roles in The Station Agent (2003), Lovely & Amazing (2001), and Snatched (2017).

10. Mo'Nique

Monique Angela Hicks, better known as Mo'Nique, is a stand-up comedian and actress from the United States. She has won the Academy Award, the BAFTA Award, the Golden Globe Award, and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

According to Britannica, Mo'Nique began her mainstream film and television career as Nicole "Nikki" Parker in the UPN series The Parkers (1999-2004). She also appeared in Phat Girlz (2006) and Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008).

11. Gabourey Sidibe

Gabourey Sidibe is an actress from the United States. She made her acting debut in the 2009 film Precious. Her performance in the film earned her the Independent Spirit Award for Best Female Lead and Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations for Best Actress.

According to IMDb, Gabourey Sidibe has thirty acting credits, including the flicks Precious, Tower Heist, Seven Psychopaths, and Antebellum.

12. Beanie Feldstein

Elizabeth Greer "Beanie" Feldstein is an actress from the United States. She rose to prominence after starring in the comedies Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising (2016), Lady Bird (2017), and Booksmart (2019). Booksmart earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress. According to IMDb, Beanie has twenty-two acting credits and five wins out of twelve nominations.

13. Mia Amber Davis

If you're looking for plus-size actresses who are over 6ft tall, then Mia Amber Davis is one of them. Mia was born on 25 July 1974 in New York City, New York, and died on 10 May 2011 in Los Angeles, California, USA. According to IMDb, Mia appeared in films such as Road Trip (2000), Girl Crazy (2007), and Holla If I Kill You (2003).

14. Aidy Bryant

Aidan Mackenzy Bryant is a comedian and actress from the United States. She was a cast member on the late-night variety show Saturday Night Live from season 38 to the end of season 47. According to IMDb, the actress has 37 acting credits, including Saturday Night Live (1975), Shrill (2019), and Human Resources (2022).

15. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah, born Dana Elaine Owens, is an American rapper, actress, and singer. If you have watched any of her works, you will agree that she is one of the world's most beautiful plus-size actresses. Latifah has received a Grammy Award, an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two NAACP Image Awards, and an Academy Award nomination.

According to IMDb, Latifah has 101 acting credits, including roles in the films Set It Off, The Equalizer (TV series), and Taxi.

Plus-size actresses are breaking through in Hollywood. They're carving out a niche for themselves, gaining fans and followers for their skill and self-assurance in their weights. The future looks bright for these stars as Hollywood embraces them and offers them more leading roles in big-budget films.

