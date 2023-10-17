20 interesting short beard styles ideas for men: Perfect styles for your face

Beards have always been an integral part of men's grooming. They are not just facial hair but expressions of style, masculinity, and personality. While full, long beards have their appeal, short beard styles are elegant, versatile, and easy to maintain. Discover some of the perfect ideas for your face.

Some of the most popular short beard styles. Photo: @castros_mancave, @aj.cycles, @luisbarber25 on Instagram (modified by author)

Beards have always represented masculinity and style. They can entirely alter your appearance, accentuate your facial features, and even make you look younger. Short beard styles are easy to maintain compared to other styles and can complement various face shapes.

Interesting short beard styles for men

What type of beard suits you? With so many beard styles available, it can be challenging to choose the right one. Here are some unique short beard styles for men, taking into account different hair types, face shapes, and personal preferences.

1. Boxed beard

A man with a dense boxed beard. Photo: @labarberiadipisogne

The boxed beard is characterised by sharp, defined lines that frame the face, creating a structured and well-groomed appearance. This versatile design flatters different facial shapes, especially oval and rectangular ones.

2. Classic stubble

The classic stubble is an all-time favourite. It is all about keeping a short, dense beard that emanates a rugged, masculine appearance. This design fits almost all face shapes, making it a safe pick for any man.

3. The Van Dyke

A man in a cowboy hat and a Van Dyke beard. Photo: @dr_brown

The Van Dyke beard is a combination of a goatee and a moustache. This creates a bold, vintage appearance that complements various face shapes, especially those with a heart-shaped profile. It is a charismatic option that adds personality to your visage.

4. The goatee

A man in a maroon t-shirt, a short goatee (L) and (R) the same man in a fedora hat and a short dense goatee. Photo: @roberrttothomass4047 on Instagram (modified by author)

The goatee is a versatile short beard style with a small, neatly groomed hair patch on the chin. It can take on various forms, ranging from a classic goatee to a more modern Van Dyke.

5. Ducktail beard

The ducktail beard is sleek and stylish, with its tapered bottom imitating a duck's tail. It looks best on those with diamond-shaped faces.

6. Short and tapered beard

A man is getting a short and tapered beard trim in a barbershop. Photo: @sarahthatbarberchick

The facial hair should progressively recede to the sideburns to achieve this style. The chin will be lengthened and not cut off by the sideburns, making it ideal for men with round faces.

7. Circle beard

A black man in a white shirt and a circle beard. Photo: @bmsyd.appreciation

A circle beard, also known as a standard beard, combines a chin beard and a moustache that creates a circle. This look is timeless and flattering on most facial shapes. The design is one of the most popular short beard styles for bald guys.

8. Balbo

The Balbo style is defined by a disconnected moustache and a beard that covers the chin and the area below the lower lip. It is ideal for those who wish to replicate 1940s Hollywood's sophistication.

9. The beardstache

A man in a black vest and a beardstache. Photo: @the_singing_cyclist

How should I shape my short beard? The beardstache is created by merging a short beard with a bigger moustache. This look is striking and edgy, drawing attention to the moustache area. It's great for men who wish to draw attention to this area of their facial hair.

10. Mutton chops

An elderly man in a white cap and mutton chops beard style. Photo: @kurthummeldorf

Mutton chops are some of the most iconic short beard styles for long hair. Long, thick sideburns and a clean-shaven chin distinguish this look. This bold and retro look can be designed to various shapes and lengths to suit your tastes.

11. Beard fade

A man is getting a beard fade at a barbershop. Photo: @luisbarber25

A short beard fade is created by progressively shortening the beard as it moves up the face and blends in with the hairstyle. This trendy look necessitates frequent maintenance and a good pair of clippers.

12. Designer stubble

Designer stubble requires precise maintenance of a short, well-groomed beard. It's a stylish option that requires regular maintenance but complements many face shapes.

13. Chin strap

A black man with a chin strap beard style in a barbershop. Photo: @tonecutz716

Which beard style looks younger? The chin strap is a fantastic alternative for a bold and modern style. It runs along your jawline, giving your face a crisp, defined contour. Because of its edginess, it is popular among younger guys.

14. Chevron

A young man is rocking a chevron beard style. Photo: @karymsharatt

Although technically a moustache style, the chevron looks excellent with short stubble for a classic look. This look is distinguished by a full, thick moustache covering the top lip's diameter.

15. Royal beard

The royal beard has a slightly curved moustache with a T-shaped goatee at the bottom. This is an ideal short beard style for a round face.

16. Anchor beard

A man in a navy blue t-shirt and an anchor beard style. Photo: @mavcelo

The anchor beard is characterised by a pointed jawline patch that extends to the sideburns. It lends an adventurous and rugged touch to your appearance. This design is suitable for men with round or square faces.

17. Soul patch

A man in a grey long-sleeved t-shirt and a soul patch beard. Photo: @roinpatel

The soul patch is a small, centred patch of hair on the lower lip. Its distinct look adds a unique and appealing touch to your appearance. It's a simple way to make a statement without committing to a full beard.

18. Garibaldi beard

A man is getting a Garibaldi beard cut at a barbershop. Photo: @fiftyfive_55_lv

The Garibaldi is a fantastic alternative if you like a more natural and fuller appearance. It's long and round, with a bold, laid-back appearance. This short beard style is ideal for men with oval and square faces.

19. Short Viking beards

A man in a grey shirt is rocking a short Viking beard. Photo: @danfriedl

With a short, rough beard, you can channel your inner Viking. This design has well-defined lines and a bold, masculine appearance that complements oval and rectangular face shapes.

20. Corporate beards

This design is the go-to look for modern professionals. It is distinguished by a short, neat, and well-trimmed beard that emanates a polished appearance. This look is ideal for the office and formal occasions, elevating your professional image.

How do I choose a beard style?

Choosing the ideal beard style involves considering various factors, such as your facial shape, hair type, and personal style. Here is a step-by-step guide to help you select an appropriate beard style.

Identify your face shape: Determine whether your face is square, round, oval, or another type. The right beard style can enhance your natural features. Consider your hair type: Your hair type is crucial in selecting a beard design. If you have sparse or coarse facial hair, you should choose styles that complement these traits. Personal style: Consider your style. Do you prefer a rugged or a more refined look? Maintenance: Consider the time and effort you are willing to invest in grooming. Some hairstyles are low-maintenance, whereas others need regular touch-ups.

Whether you prefer the classic stubble, the goatee, or the modern chin strap, short beard style ideas are endless. Experiment with these styles to determine which best complements your face shape, hair type, and personal style.

