15 types of fades for men: The ultimate hair styling tips for a fresh look

The fade is one of the most popular male hairstyles of all time. Its appearance and ease of maintenance have made it a fan favourite. But how many types of fades for men are there? With the ultimate guide, you can discover various fade styling tips.

What are the types of fades for men? They include the low, medium and high. However, countless variations have emerged despite the hairdo having three main types. With the ultimate guide, you can identify your perfect look, modify it and rock it for your friends to admire.

Types of fades for men for a fresh look

What fades is the best? The best one is one that complements your head and your body. With the perfect choice, any outfit you choose will look good on you. Here are 15 types of fades for men, classified into low, medium and high.

Low fade haircuts

A cut close to the neckline characterises the low fade. The taper from long to short hair occurs more down the head, just above the ears. Here are different variations.

1. Short fade haircut

This hairdo has short sides and a back gradually tapered close to the skin. This hairdo is perfect if you prefer a simple approach to the taper.

2. Taper fade

A tapered trim starts longer at the top of the head and gets shorter as you go down to the hairline. Compared to the fade, which blends to the skin, the taper doesn't end as short.

3. Burst fade

Burst trim cuts only the sides of the head slightly around the ear and leaves the hair around the neckline longer. This hairdo is a dazzling variation of the taper trim, ideal for vacations.

4. Low shadow cut

A low shadow cut starts lighter on the sides and blends into longer hair on top. If you have a beard, your barber can trim a soft shade to match the beard at a zero fade.

5. Low zero fade

The zero taper involves trimming the hair shorter at the sides while leaving more hair gradually as you head to the top. The beauty of this design is the simplicity and ease of application.

Medium fade haircuts

As the name suggests, the medium fade is a cut that is not too high or too low but just right. With medium tapers, you can drop down following the hairline or cut a straight line around the back of the head.

6. Mid-bald

The bald mid-fade hairstyle involves shaving hair at the bottom, revealing the scalp, while styling longer hair at the top. One advantage of the mid-bald is that it leaves room at the top to style your hair as you like.

7. Mid-taper

The mid-taper trim has the top half of the head with longer hair, while the bottom half has tapered hair. You can trim the bottom half entirely or shade it to your liking.

8. Mid fade with afro-textured hair

If you have afro-textured hair, this is the taper for you. The design includes tapering the sides to reduce the hair volume leaving the top more pronounced and detailed.

9. Mid-fade hair design

This mid-shade trimming incorporates the classic side tapering but includes art styling in that space. The barber on this design utilised cutting the Nike swosh with a curved design that stretches to the forehead.

10. Mid fade with dreads

If you thought barbers couldn't taper dreadlocks with a fade, you are in for a shock. This variation leaves the dreads up top while tapering the sides gradually. Consider this design if you are thinking of a new style for your dreadlocks.

High fade haircuts

A high fade characterises this hairdo, sometimes cut as high as the corners of the hairline. However, the height of the taper can vary. Here are some examples below.

11. Highest skin fade

The high skin taper exposes the scalp at the lower portion of your head while leaving the upper topmost part with hair. You can trim the beards to match the top part to complete the look.

12. Afro top

As the name suggests, the afro top fade is the classic afro tapered high on the sides while leaving the full afro untouched. This design is hip, creative and unique, perfect for outings with the boys.

13. Longer top and shaved sides

This longer top and shaved sides comprise fully styling your hair, using gel and fading the sides gradually until the trim exposes the scalp at the bottom. Whether you have curly hair or dreads, this hairdo is perfect for any occasion.

14. High taper

This design involves trimming the sides gradually shorter, starting at 2 inches maximum from the top of the head down to the sides of the head. The high taper is famous for its contrast and versatility.

15. High fade undercut

This hairdo involves tapering the sides high with a gradient to the sides and the back of the head while leaving the longer hair up. You can achieve longer hair by using a styling cream.

What are the most popular fades?

The most popular fades include the high taper, burst trims and buzz cuts. However, the popularity depends on region, season and design difficulty.

What is the best fade haircut for men?

The best fade haircut is a matter of preference. Some prefer the low tapers, while others prefer the medium or high variations.

The list of various types of fades for men you can style to complement your daily look is extensive. These hairdos are easy to accomplish and ideal for any occasion, casual or official. The beauty of the fade is that men and boys of all ages can wear them for any occasion and event.

