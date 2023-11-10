20 trendy types of shorts for men and women you should try

Shorts are a staple in everyone's wardrobe, especially during the warm months when comfort and style are vital. There are many types of shorts to choose from, whether planning a summer trip, going to the beach, or simply looking for casual and stylish everyday wear. Explore the different types of shorts for men and women that you should consider adding to your collection.

Some trendy types of shorts for men and women.

Nothing says comfort more than a good pair of shorts. The best shorts should be lightweight and breathable, versatile for dressing up or down, and in a flattering silhouette that does not interfere with your overall appearance.

Trendy types of shorts for men and women

What type of shorts are in style? With so many types of shorts available, it can be challenging to find the right pair that suits your style and taste. Here are some of the most popular types of shorts for men and women worth adding to your wardrobe.

Stylish types of shorts for men

Shorts are a summer favourite that combines comfort, flexibility of movement, and style. Discover 10 types of men's shorts and styling tips to help you look your best wherever you go.

1. Chino shorts

A man in grey chino (L) and another in brown chinos and white T-shirt (R).

Chinos are a timeless and versatile option. They can be dressed up or toned down. For a refined look, pair them with a pristine white shirt and loafers, or go casual with a graphic tee and sneakers.

2. Bermuda shorts

A grey Bermuda short.

What are long shorts called? Bermuda shorts are a little longer than regular shorts. For a summery, preppy look, pair them with a casual button-down shirt and boat shoes.

3. Cargo shorts

Cargos have a rugged look with side pockets. To balance your look, wear a modest, well-fitting T-shirt and some boots. For a laid-back look, pair them with a baggy T-shirt and sneakers.

4. Printed shorts

Different prints of summer shorts for men.

Shorts with tribal prints, stripes, geometric patterns, flowers, polka dots, and animal skin prints fall into this category. These are some of the best types of shorts for a summer vacation.

5. Athletic shorts

A basketballer in an athletic short.

Choose a pair with moisture-wicking fabric for workouts and sports. For a sporty, functional look, pair them with a sports jersey and trainers.

6. Khaki shorts

A man in beige shorts and a navy blue T-shirt.

Khaki outfits are elegant and stylish. For a sophisticated yet comfortable look, pair them with a lightweight button-up shirt and casual lace-up shoes.

7. Denim shorts

A black man in denim shorts is holding a vintage radio.

Denim shorts are a timeless option. Wear them with a simple crew-neck T-shirt and sneakers for a classic casual look.

8. Sweat shorts

Sweat shorts combine comfort and style, making them ideal for lounging and doing errands. For a laidback, urban style, pair with a sweatshirt or a graphic tee and slide sandals.

9. Trunk shorts

These are mainly used as swimwear by men. Most of them have side pockets and a drawstring that can be functional or decorative. They also come in various summer colours and designs.

10. Board shorts

A man in board shorts is carrying a surfing board.

Board shorts come in different lengths and bold patterns, making them ideal for water sports and beach activities. For an athletic, beachy style, pair it with a rash guard or graphic vest.

Gorgeous types of shorts for women

Shorts are essential summer outfits for women. But what are the names of the shorts that girls wear? Here are 10 names of the most stylish types of shorts for women and styling tips on creating the best look out of each.

1. Denim cut-off shorts

A lady in a pair of denim cut-off shorts and a white top.

Denim cut-offs are a timeless option that offers a relaxed, beachy aesthetic to any outfit. Wear them with a graphic tee and sneakers for a laid-back look.

2. High-waisted shorts

A lady is wearing a pair of high-waisted shorts and a white shirt.

High-waisted shorts are ideal for women who want a vintage-inspired, waist-cinching vibe. For a chic and elegant style, pair them with a tucked-in blouse or crop top.

3. Paper bag shorts

Different colours of paper bag shorts.

These clothes have a gathered, high-waisted design that adds a touch of high fashion to your ensemble. For a trendy style, pair them with a fitting top and mules.

4. Skorts

Skorts are shorts for girls that combine comfort and style. They are designed as skirts with stitched-in shorts underneath. They can be worn casually, as sportswear, or with high heels to fancy events.

5. Biker shorts

A lady in black biker shorts and a graphic tee.

Biker shorts have become popular recently. They have an athleisure-inspired appearance. For an on-trend look, pair them with a graphic tee or sports bra and an oversized hoodie.

6. Mini shorts

Women in denim mini shorts.

What are mini shorts called? Other alternative names are hot pants or micro shorts. They are extremely short and are ideal for showing off one's legs. For a fashionable and youthful look, pair them with a fitted tank or crop top and sneakers.

7. Lace shorts

These are types of shorts that are beautiful and feminine. For a romantic and sophisticated style, pair them with wedges, a modest blouse, and delicate jewellery.

18. Rompers

A woman in brown rompers.

Rompers blend style and comfort in a one-piece outfit. Accessorise with a belt, statement jewellery, and sandals for a casual yet fashionable look.

9. Culottes

A lady in black leather culottes.

What are shorts that go below the knee called? Culottes are wide-leg attires that go below the knees. They are both stylish and comfortable, making them appropriate for various occasions. Wear them with a blouse and block heels for an elegant look.

10. Dolphin shorts

Dolphin shorts are unisex athletic clothes. They were prevalent among young girls in the 1980s and have returned to the modern fashion scene, especially as activewear for women.

There are countless elegant types of shorts for men and women. Incorporate these options into your wardrobe to ensure you're stylish and comfortable throughout the warm season.

