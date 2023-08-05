Vacation songs: 20 best soundtracks for unforgettable getaways

A vacation is a time to relax, escape the daily grind, and make memories that will last a lifetime. Whether relaxing on a tropical beach, touring a bustling city, or embarking on an adventurous road trip, vacation songs may enrich the overall experience.

A good song might help you relax and unwind when you're on vacation. Thankfully, plenty of vacation songs can help set the perfect mood. While some songs have deeper meanings, others are about having a good time.

20 best vacation songs in 2023

A good vacation playlist can elevate your getaway experiences. With a mix of pop, country music, reggae, and classic rock, here is the latest curated list of the best vacation songs.

1. Kokomo by The Beach Boys

Genre: Soft rock

Soft rock Year released: 1988

As one of the most iconic summer vacation songs, Kokomo takes you to a tropical paradise with its laid-back rhythm and dreamy lyrics. The Beach Boys' trademark harmonies and joyful rhythm take you to an island getaway, where the worries of everyday life fade away.

2. On the Road Again by Willie Nelson

Genre: Country

Country Year released: 1980

On The Road Again is a timeless classic ideal for any road trip. In the song, Willie Nelson expresses his love of travelling to places he has never visited.

3. Coconut Tree by Shakira

Genre: Pop

Pop Year released: 2017

In Coconut Tree, Shakira recounts how she took a plane and flew to an island with her partner. It's a love song about how she grew closer to him in their hidden paradise.

4. Holiday by Madonna

Genre: Pop

Pop Year released: 1983

Holiday is a classic vacation song by the one and only Madonna. This 1983 hit is the epitome of feel-good music. The cheerful tune and optimistic lyrics will put you in the ideal mood for your holiday.

5. Boys of Summer by Don Henley

Genres: Pop, Rock

Pop, Rock Year released: 1983

The summertime carefree days and youthful love are themes of this timeless song by Boys of Summer. It is one of the best summer vacation songs to listen to when you are on vacation with your significant other.

6. Walking on Sunshine by Katrina and The Waves

Genres: Pop, Rock

Pop, Rock Year released: 1983

Walking on Sunshine will make you experience sheer delight and infectious enthusiasm during your vacation. This feel-good '80s classic is ideal for a sunny trip since it elevates your spirits.

7. One Love by Bob Marley & The Wailers

Genre: Reggae

Reggae Year released: 1977

No vacation playlist would be complete without some reggae vibes, and Bob Marley's One Love delivers. With its message of unity and love, this song is ideal for enjoying the laid-back feel of any tropical vacation.

8. Island in the Sun by Weezer

Genre: R&B, Soul

R&B, Soul Year released: 2001

Island in the Sun is one of the best vacation songs that encapsulates the carefree spirit of being on holiday. Its catchy chorus and cheerful rhythm will have you singing along.

9. Viva la Vida by Coldplay

Genres: Pop, Indie

Pop, Indie Year released: 2008

On your trip, feel like a conqueror with Viva la Vida. You'll feel like you're in charge of the planet listening to Coldplay's regal and upbeat anthem, which is the ideal background music for an epic trip.

10. Somewhere Over the Rainbow by Israel Kamakawiwo'ole

Genre: Hawaii reggae world

Hawaii reggae world Year released: 1990

Israel Kamakawiwo'ole's lyrical rendition of Somewhere Over the Rainbow is a heartfelt ode to Hawaii's natural beauty. The soft strumming of his ukulele and sweet singing will take you to calm and tranquillity.

11. Don't Worry, Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin

Genres: Jazz, Reggae

Jazz, Reggae Year released: 1988

Don't Worry, Be Happy, a popular feel-good song is a reminder to let go of tension and embrace the joy of the present moment. This uplifting melody is ideal for creating a carefree atmosphere throughout your getaway.

12. Island Song by Zac Brown Band

Genre: Country

Country Year released: 2012

Island Song is about relaxing, dancing, and drinking large amounts of adult beverages at a tiki bar by the ocean. This is one of the most-played holiday songs in beach bars.

13. What a Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong

Genres: Pop, R&B

Pop, R&B Year released: 1967

This Louis Armstrong's profound and timeless classic reminds you to embrace the beauty and wonders around you. It's an excellent tune for reflecting on the priceless moments of your holiday.

14. I Lived by OneRepublic

Genres: Pop, rock

Pop, rock Year released: 2014

I Lived is a powerful and uplifting song encouraging you to make the most of life's adventures. Its anthemic sound is an excellent choice for a vacation song.

15. Here Comes the Sun by The Beatles

Genres: Pop, Rock

Pop, Rock Year released: 1969

This classic by The Beatles encapsulates the hope and optimism that comes with a new day. It's an excellent track for starting your mornings while on vacation and creating a pleasant tone for the day ahead.

16. Roam by The B-52's

Genre: Pop, Rock

Pop, Rock Year released: 1989

Roam is the ultimate travel hymn for people embarking on a road trip adventure. The song's cheerful melody and humorous lyrics evoke a sense of adventure and wandering.

17. Escape (The Piña Colada Song) by Rupert Holmes

Genre: Soft rock

Soft rock Year released: 1979

This '80s hit portrays the amusing story of a man looking for an escape and unexpectedly finding love. The song's beautiful tune and creative lyrics will make you grin during your holiday.

18. Vacation by Dirty Heads

Genre: Pop, Reggae

Pop, Reggae Year released: 2017

It has been said that if you are passionate about what you do, you will never have to work a day. In this song, Dirty Heads convey that mood. They enjoy performing and composing music, so their daily grind never feels like work.

19. All Summer Long by Kid Rock

Genres: Country rock, Rock

Country rock, Rock Year released: 2007

The song is about enjoying yourself and creating memories with the people you care about over the summer. With its cheerful tune and fantastic instrumentation, this is one of the best family vacation music.

20. I'm Yours by Jason Mraz

Genres: Reggae, Folk-pop, Soft rock

Reggae, Folk-pop, Soft rock Year released: 2008

I'm Yours by Jason Mraz is a breezy acoustic song about love and embracing the present. It's a great addition to your holiday playlist because it reminds you to enjoy every moment of your journey.

Music can transform every part of your holiday into a fantastic experience. These vacation songs cover a range of genres and moods, making them a versatile addition to your travel playlist.

