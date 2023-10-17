Top 20 invisible locs hairstyles to try: Trendy and classy protective hairstyle

Are you looking for a new protective hairdo to try? Invisible locs, sometimes called sister locs, are a trendy and distinctive hairstyle in which little strands of hair are twisted into tight coils that mimic typical locs. This look is achieved by a method akin to micro braiding, in which the hair is braided with a small crochet hook.

Ladies rocking lovely invisible locs hairdos. Photo: @styledbyykii, @neyhairs_, @styledbylasha on Instagram (modified by author)

Invisible locs are a distinct hairdo gaining favour among people seeking a low-maintenance look. These locs are considered invisible because they may be mixed with natural hair to create an unnoticeable effect. They provide various styling options and are increasingly becoming the go-to solution for people who want to change their look without committing to classic locks.

Trendy invisible locs hairstyles to try

Are invisible locs protective? They are a protective style with reduced strain. If you want a protective hairdo that is both fashionable and practical, the hidden hairstyle is the way to go. The following are the top invisible locs hairstyles to try.

1. Side part

An African lady with a side-parted hairstyle. Photo: @lifeaskourtttt

This look is ideal for showing off your locs while keeping them out of your face. Plait your locs to one side and let it flow freely, or fasten with an elastic band and a hair tie.

2. Half up, half down

A lady facing to the side is wearing black twists. Photo: @finaltouchbyfin

Like the side part style, this hair design is ideal for showing off your locs while keeping them out of your face. Pull the top half of your hair into a ponytail or bun while leaving the bottom part down.

3. Classic bob

A lady with a side-parted bob. Photo: @hair_by_Iryne

This timeless invisible bob is a popular style featured in red carpets, fashion runways, and fashion publications. It is a popular haircut among fashion-forward people who want to increase confidence, establish trends, and exhibit their distinctive style.

4. Long invisible locs

A lady facing down is wearing long black locs. Photo: @locs_by_re

This long, invisible locs hairstyle is enticing and appealing. Locs flow and hang down the back in a captivating fashion, providing a dramatic aesthetic impact that is both appealing and envisioned. You can add length if your hair is too short by purchasing extensions.

5. Coloured double topknots

A lady with coloured pussycat locs. Photo: @unice

If you want to experiment with something new, consider the invisible locs topknot. The brilliant ginger colour gives your hair a dramatic and elegant look, making it distinctive and eye-catching. Invisible locs technology creates a seamless and faultless appearance for your topknot, making it sleek and beautiful.

6. Low ponytail

A lady with a chunky back ponytail. Photo: @nellchino

This style resembles the original topknot, except it is worn lower on the head. It is a terrific look for everyday wear or showing off your locs. Collect your tresses into a low ponytail and fasten them with a hair tie to accomplish this style. Then, coil the hair over itself and secure it with bobby pins to make a bun.

7. High ponytail

A lady with a high ponytail style. Photo: @treasuredidmyhair

This design is ideal for showing off your locs while keeping them off your neck. Assemble your hair into a high ponytail and bind it with an elastic band or knot.

8. Short bob

A lady with a short bob and a high knot. Photo: @nellchino

The appearance of invisible locs on short hair is stunning. The ends fall perfectly over your jawline, emphasising the contour of your face and making you seem small.

9. Bob boho

A lady wearing glasses is rocking a Bohemian loc style. Photo: @styledbylasha

Coupled with black hair, boho invisible locs with a side split appear vivid and adventurous. Hair jewellery, like silver cuffs, makes the look even more beautiful. Furthermore, the strands look fuller due to their fantastic length.

10. Chocolate brown

A lady with a lovely chocolate brown style. Photo: @hair_by_lryne

Although there are many loc styles, this one will stick out because of the striking brown colour that contrasts with the black coiled hair. It is one of the most fabulous hairstyles for women who wish to give their hair a pop of colour.

11. Large voluminous locs

A woman with chunky locs. Photo: @hair_by_Iryne

The style is voluminous and confident. The fashion is for you if you don't hesitate to take risks. The appearance works because of the thick hair. To create the twists, divide the hair into large parts, then twist with the braids. To complete this look, part your hair to the side.

12. Highlight

A smiling lady with a gold highlight. Photo: @braidobsessionllc

This hairstyle looks excellent because of the complimentary golden tones and the choppiness of the Invisible locs style. You may get this look with your hair. You may also experiment with various hues.

13. Medium length

An African lady with a medium hairstyle. Photo: @f.faithh

The medium-length locs look lovely on the head. Installing them is quick and easy. Split the hair into small portions and only form little twists. The twisted extensions can also be installed with a crochet hook.

14. Mid-parted

A woman with a mid-part style with some baby hair. Photo: @vianicholebeauty

You may recreate your preferred braided appearance by wearing a bob haircut with relaxed or straightened hair. You'll also be able to sport the middle part haircut trend effortlessly with the protective style.

15. Undercut

A lady with a lovely haircut. Photo: @IfyAsiji

This look is obtained by trimming or buzzing the sides and back of your head, keeping only your locs on top. It's an excellent method to flaunt your style while maintaining it out of your face.

16. Marley twists

Multi-coloured Marley hairstyle. Photo: @blackbeautybombshells

This style is an example of invisible locs with Marley hair. Marley twists are comparable to other types of twisted styles. The most notable distinction is that this appearance features Marley's hair. Because of the curly structure of this braiding hair, your finished look will be similar to locs.

17. Box style

An African woman with box twists. Photo: @hair_by_lryne

Box style is a protective and low-maintenance hairstyle profoundly entrenched in African history. The term comes from the distinctive box-shaped section at the base of these two-strand plaits.

18. Braid-out style

A lady with a lovely hairstyle. Photo: @coilsandglory

This look is ideal when you want to put your locs down yet keep them out of your face. It's also an excellent choice for formal situations. Begin by dividing your hair into three portions to obtain this appearance. Then, start braiding one area at a time. After weaving all three parts, bind the ends with a headband or bobby pins.

19. Red natural style

A lady with lovely red locs. Photo: @nellchino

If you're ready to try something bold enough, go with the red invisible locs twist. The brilliant red colour gives your hair a dramatic and elegant look, making it distinctive and eye-catching.

20. Pony with a pop of colour

A lady with blue and black hair. Photo: @kinksnkurls

This style is an example of invisible locs with braiding hair. That splash of blue tells it all! You'll require blue afro kinky hair bundles to create this ponytail. You may also use different colours to get this appearance.

How long can invisible locs last?

Invisible locs often last three or four weeks. To keep the twists in place, wrap your tresses at night and use a hair oil or moisturising spray a few times each week, beginning at the scalp and proceeding to the ends.

What is the meaning of invisible locs?

The locs are considered invisible because they may be mixed with natural hair to create an unnoticeable effect. Is invisible locs a type of twist? They are two-strand twists that begin with a flat twist procedure and then transition into what seems to be a new dreadlocks re-twist.

Above are some invisible locs hairstyles you can try for a trendy and classy look. Invisible locs are a breakthrough method of wearing dreadlocks without causing damage to your natural hair. This low-maintenance, featherweight solution is ideal for people who want to flaunt the locs look without worrying about upkeep.

