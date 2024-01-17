Semicolon tattoo meaning: 15 semicolon tattoo design ideas and their meaning

Every tattoo has a unique and personal meaning, and the semicolon tattoo's meaning is profound. It has become popular as a representation of resilience, hope, and mental health awareness. The punctuation mark has evolved into a powerful symbol for those who have faced or are currently battling mental health issues. Discover some of the most popular and fashionable semicolon tattoo design ideas and their profound meanings.

Arrow, warrior, and lotus flower semicolon tattoos are some of the most unique designs. Photo; @jiang_tattooer, @allexreddink, @mac_fineline on Instagram (modified by author)

What do semicolon tattoos mean? A semicolon tattoo is a symbolic reminder that one's life should not end in self-annihilation or be consumed by mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. The Semicolon movement was founded in 2013 by Project Semicolon, a non-profit organisation dedicated to raising awareness of mental health issues and offering hope and support to those in need.

The semicolon is used in literature to represent a pause, a point where a sentence could have ended, but the author chose to continue. This metaphor has been translated into body art as a powerful statement of resilience and determination, conveying that someone dealing with mental health problems should not give up but rather keep going.

Semicolon tattoos and their meanings

While you don't have to get a semicolon tattoo because of its meaning, you can do so to honour someone, whether it is a friend or relative, or to raise mental health awareness. If you're considering a semicolon tattoo, here are some unique ideas to try.

1. Semicolon butterfly tattoo

A black and white butterfly semicolon tattoo. Photo: @lothbroktattoo

The butterfly is frequently paired with a semicolon tattoo to symbolise transformation. When a caterpillar transforms into a butterfly, it represents new life, strength, and hope.

So, what does the semicolon butterfly tattoo mean? Combining the butterfly and the semicolon encourages people to persevere bravely in the face of adversity and focus on the light at the end of the tunnel.

2. Heart semicolon tattoo

Different heart semicolon tattoo designs on the wrist and arm. Photo: @soulofstevie, @basicwitchtattoo on Instagram (modified by author)

What does the heart semicolon tattoo mean? Hearts are a popular symbol of love. When combined with the semicolon, this body art encourages the wearer to love themselves. It can also symbolise how love got them through the worst period of their lives, as a tribute to their romantic partner or family and friends.

3. Small semicolon tattoo

A small semicolon tattoo on the wrist. Photo: @uhhhhtaco

Source: Instagram

A semicolon tattoo doesn't need an elaborate design to be beautiful because its message is already there. This simple and understated semicolon tattoo reminds the wearer and those who see it that their story is far from over.

4. Heartbeat semicolon tattoo

An elaborate heartbeat semicolon tattoo on the arm. Photo: @iwantink.3d

Source: Instagram

Self-annihilation is a taboo subject for most people. People are embarrassed to discuss it, even if they are thinking about it. However, for those suffering from mental illness or depression, it may appear to be a last resort. This semicolon tattoo promotes the idea that self-destruction is not the ultimate option and that there is more to life.

5. Semicolon cat tattoo

A semicolon cat tattoo could be a tribute to a lovely cat that supported you during a difficult period. Cats can also symbolise transformation, luck, and a wandering spirit of hope. For these reasons, cats are frequently paired with semicolon tattoos.

6. Cross + semi-colon design

A cross and a semicolon symbol tattoo design. Photo: @geor_gee.tattz

Source: Instagram

Christian mental illness survivors frequently incorporate the symbol of the cross into their semicolon tattoos. The cross represents Jesus Christ's sacrifice and reminds his followers that they are saved from sin.

Combined with the semicolon, it frequently represents how their religion healed and guided them through difficult times. It is a way for Christians to reaffirm their faith in God and remember they are never alone.

7. Semicolon wrist tattoo

A classic semicolon tattoo on the wrist. Photo: @bridgetteayee

Source: Instagram

While a semicolon tattoo is subtle enough to be worn anywhere, most prefer it on their wrist. The wrist is an easily visible body part, serving as a constant reminder. The inking turns into a powerful symbol of the wearer's victory over self-harm.

8. Behind the ear semicolon tattoo

Semicolon tattoo designs behind the ear. Photo: @shesimpossible, @_gracelatter on Instagram (modified by author)

Tattooing behind your ear is a growing trend. That's because it's an uncommon and discreet place to get body art. It is also one of the most painful areas to get your tattoo done. However, the semicolon design is an excellent choice for this placement because it is quick to draw.

9. Matching semicolon couple tattoo

A couple with matching semicolon tattoos. Photo: @amandacarpede

Source: Instagram

A semicolon represents solidarity and holds a lot of meaning for many people. What better way to show unity with someone than to get a matching piece of ink? Keep it as simple or extravagant as you like so that its significance lasts a lifetime and connects you and the other person on a deeper level.

10. Lotus flower semicolon tattoo

Different lotus flower semicolon tattoos on the wrist. Photo: @nandinirallabandi, @ohmite7734 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What is the meaning of a lotus semicolon tattoo? In Hindu cultures, the lotus symbolises enlightenment, purity, and becoming a better person. When used with a semicolon, it can effectively demonstrate your strength and fight for personal growth.

11. Arrow design

This arrow semicolon tattoo is unique and striking. It reminds the wearer that their story can take any direction they want. They do not have to give up and instead strive for a better life.

12. Depression semicolon tattoo

Which tattoo means overcoming depression? This classic ink design makes an excellent tattoo for someone who has overcome or is attempting to overcome depression. Most people also get it for loved ones who have been depressed or attempted to take their own lives.

13. Infinity semi-colon watercolour design

A rainbow watercolour semicolon tattoo design. Photo: @taztat2

Source: Instagram

For this design, create vibrant watercolour splashes around the semicolon symbol. The watercolour effect adds depth and beauty, symbolising how strength and growth can emerge from the turbulent waters of life.

14. Anxiety semicolon tattoo

A semicolon and smiley anxiety tattoo. Photo: @kaipo8775

Source: Instagram

The body art has been tailored to reflect the specific anxiety-related challenges. What is the meaning of an anxiety semicolon tattoo? This smiley design aims to raise awareness about anxiety by depicting the positivity needed to overcome this specific mental health challenge.

15. 'But God' semicolon tattoo

What does the semicolon "but God" tattoo mean? This design emphasises that divine intervention or faith guides and supports the individual's journey despite obstacles.

The semicolon tattoo's meaning is significant. The beauty of these tattoos is their aesthetic appeal and the profound messages they convey, which foster understanding and compassion for those dealing with mental health issues.

