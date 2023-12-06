Top 30 anime quotes of all time that will inspire and motivate you

Animes are a form of entertainment that originated in Japan, known for their vibrant art, fantastical themes, and colourful characters. They cover various genres, from action and adventure to romance, horror, and science fiction, catering to various age groups and interests. But aside from the beautiful graphics, they are also renowned for their catchy phrases that have resulted in many anime quotes.

From Naruto to Death Note and Dragon Ball Z, the list of popular anime is extensive. They are iconic and loved for their characters and storylines. As a result, fans often find themselves deeply immersed in these fictional worlds, forming strong connections with the characters and eagerly anticipating each new episode.

Top anime quotes of all time

These top anime quotes resonate deeply with audiences, providing insight into the characters' motivations and beliefs. The quotes are derived from popular animes. Here are the best anime quotes of all time from your favourite characters.

Anime quotes about life

Anime often explores profound themes and life lessons through its characters and stories. It delves into complex issues such as identity, morality, and the human condition, presenting them in a way that is both engaging and thought-provoking. Here are some famous anime quotes about life.

A life that lives without doing anything is the same as a slow death. – Lelouch, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

As the living, it is our responsibility to carry out the wishes of the ones who are gone. – Akame, Akame Ga Kill

Believe in your power. – Mikasa Ackerman, Attack on Titan

Everything has a beginning and an end. Life is just a cycle of starts and stops. There are ends we don't desire, but they're inevitable; we have to face them. It's what being human is all about. –Jet Black, Cowboy Bebop

Fools who don't respect the past are likely to repeat it. – Nico Robin, One Piece

Forgetting is like a wound. The wound may heal, but it has already left a scar. – Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece

Helping other people is the best way to make up for your mistakes. – Kenshin Himura, Rurouni Kenshin

Anime quotes about love

Anime motivational quotes often explore the complex and emotional nature of love, and the characters that inhabit them are some of the most compelling and relatable in all of fiction.

Even If I lose this feeling, I'm sure that I'll fall in love with you all over again. – Syaoran Li, Cardcaptor Sakura

It feels so natural now to have Kagome by my side. – Inuyasha, Inuyasha

I thought I was invincible. Then I met a girl. I wanted to live; I started to think like that; for the first time, I was afraid of death. I had never felt like that before. – Spike Spiegel, Cowboy Bebop

I want to be with you. From now on, I want to spend all and every single one of my days until I die with you and only you. – Naruto Uzumaki, Naruto

I won't hate that person even if my love does not reach him because they're still my precious feelings. – Ninako Kinoshita, Strobe Edge

If another can hurt one person, then that person can be healed by another. – Sohma Hatori, Fruits Basket

Love is like a mirror that reflects your bad side. Especially when it's unrequited, you get envious, jealous, prejudiced, and resentful. You have to face all sorts of emotions, but there's no reason to find that shameful. – Margery Daw, Shakugan No Shana

Love is never as simple as sharing the same path. – Khamsin, Shakugan No Shana

Love is simply an electrical bug in the human neural circuit. – Akasaka Ryuunosuke, My Pet Girl Sakurasou

Inspirational anime quotes

Anime inspirational quotes often provide a wealth of inspiration through their unique storytelling and well-crafted dialogue. The narratives have characters that audiences can relate to, each with struggles and triumphs. Here are some cool anime quotes you may know.ani

All we can do is live until the day we die. Control what we can and fly free. – Deneil Young, Space Brothers

Fear is not evil. It tells you what weakness is. And once you know your weakness, you can become stronger as well as kinder. – Gildarts Clive, Fairy Tail

Human strength lies in the ability to change yourself. – Saitama, One Punch Man

Simplicity is the easiest path to true beauty. – Seishuu Handa, Barakamon

The world isn't perfect. But it's there for us, doing the best it can. That's what makes it so beautiful. – Roy Mustang, Full Metal Alchemist

You can die anytime, but living takes true courage. – Kenshin Himura, Rurouni Kenshin

Deep anime quotes

Deep anime quotes are about exploring profound themes and life lessons through the lens of animated characters and stories. They often delve into complex issues such as identity, morality, and the human condition, presenting them in a way that is both engaging and thought-provoking.

A person can change at the moment when the person wishes to change. – Haruhi Fujioka, Ouran Highschool Host Club

I'll leave tomorrow's problems to tomorrow's me. – Saitama, One-Punch Man

If you don't like your destiny, don't accept it. Instead, I would like you to have the courage to change it the way you want it to be. – Naruto Uzumaki, Naruto

You need to take risks to create a future! – Monkey D. Luffy, One Piece

People's lives don't end when they die; it ends when they lose faith. – Itachi Uchiha, Naruto

To know sorrow is not terrifying. What is frightening is to realise you can't go back to the happiness you could have. – Matsumoto Rangiku, Bleach

When you give up, that's when the game ends. – Mitsuyoshi Anzai, Slam Dunk

You will never be able to love anybody else until you love yourself. – Lelouch Lamperouge, Code Geass

Anime quotes are often profound and inspiring, reflecting the depth and complexity of the characters and the worlds they inhabit. They are quotes and sayings from various popular anime series. They can range from motivational words about friendship and perseverance to thought-provoking insights about society and the human condition.

