Long-distance relationships can be emotionally draining at times. Loyalty and patience are key ingredients in such relationships. When things get bad, however, listening to songs about long-distance relationships might help relieve the ache of being apart from your loved one. They can also assist you in communicating your sentiments to your spouse when you are at a loss for words.

Long-distance relationships are challenging to maintain. Being apart from your loved one might create a chain reaction of emotions. To cope with the loneliness, listen to songs for long-distance relationships.

30 songs about long-distance relationships

You may listen to or send various songs when you're in a long-distance relationship and missing your partner. Love songs with hopeful lyrics are excellent LDR songs. Here is a collection of some of the tracks you can add to your playlist.

1. Distance – Mariah Carey

The track is about the heartbreak and agony of a long-distance relationship. Mariah Carey sings about everything she wishes she would have done to make her guy feel closer to her, although thousands of miles separate them. This song is ideal for partners who are trying to maintain their relationship.

2. A Thousand Miles – Vanessa Carlton

This classic melody is about a young lady attempting to reclaim her love. Vanessa Carlton sings about the lengths she is prepared to go to be with someone she loves.

3. Right Where You Want Me – Jesse McCartney

The theme of this song revolves around being in a long-distance relationship and finding it impossible to stop thinking about your partner. In this composition, Jesse McCartney expresses how his love relieves him since she always makes him feel safe and comfortable.

4. If You're Gone – Matchbox Twenty

The protagonist of this song is a man who is having a hard time adjusting to the news that his lover has moved out and is no longer with him. In his music, Matchbox Twenty expresses his intense longing for his beloved and his desire for her to return home.

5. Faithfully – Journey

This song tells the story of a man in a long-distance relationship with his true love. Journey sings about how, no matter what, he would always be there for her. This song is ideal for dedicated lovers determined to make their relationship work.

6. So Far Away – Carole King

This song tells the story of a lady who falls in love with someone who resides far away. Carole King sings about how she misses him and wishes for his return. This song is ideal for couples who are separated and attempting to withstand the distance till they can be united.

7. One Call Away – Charlie Puth

What's the perfect love song for a long-distance relationship? Charlie Puth's soulful music, One Call Away, is ideal for when you're depressed and need to know that a loved one is simply a phone call away. This track is about the importance of communication and how a single phone call can make a huge difference.

8. I Will Wait – Mumford And Sons

I Will Wait is about being patient and holding back the one you love. The words express the singer's willingness to wait indefinitely for the person they love to return to them. This song is ideal for long-distance lovers who will be reunited soon.

9. Calling You – Blue October

Calling You captures the inner fight of desire and despair. The lyrics show someone who longs for someone they adore but cannot approach them emotionally or physically. The song portrays a one-sided relationship in which one person longs to connect, but the other remains aloof or inaccessible.

10. Somewhere Out There – Linda Ronstadt & James Ingram

Somewhere Out There talks about all the awful things you go through, such as being separated, but also reassures you that you are still united and interconnected.

11. Oceans Away – ARIZONA

This song eloquently captures the anguish of being apart from someone you want to be with. He's faking grins and viewing sunrises, but he starts sobbing when he falls asleep and recalls the face of the one he loves.

12. Transatlanticism – Death Cab for Cutie

It doesn't get any more romantic than Ben Gibbard repeating, "I need you so much closer" repeatedly. The feeling of being overwhelmed by the distance is too great to bear. Being so far away gives you a sense that no one knows what you're dealing with. This song perfectly captures the loneliness of a long-distance relationship.

13. I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles) – The Proclaimers

The protagonist would do everything to get to you, even if it meant walking for miles. The assurance of the lyrics may do wonders for the long-distance couple's confidence. He understands who he is and where he'll end up at the day's peak. It is one of the best R&B songs about long-distance love.

14. Here Without You – 3 Doors Down

Travelling alone can leave one feeling lonely, regardless of whether the reason is work-related or related to being in a band. This song effectively conveys that the character is not going anywhere despite the challenges and circumstances that arise.

15. Whenever You Call – Mariah Carey

Distance becomes irrelevant when one is in love. The persona always promises to answer the phone when her person calls, no matter what time, whereabouts, or situation arises. Her distance from them or her will never stop her.

16. Keep Holding On – Avril Lavigne

You can play this song to reassure someone you care that everything will be alright. It is also perfect to let the person you love or yourself know that you are equally devoted to this relationship and driven as they are.

17. When Can I See You – Babyface

What many long-distance lovers want to know is the answer to this question. The character feels his heart has ceased to beat since he misses his person so badly. He can't wait to hold them in his arms again; it's driving him mad. This song resonates deeply with everyone in a long-distance relationship.

18. I Don't Wanna Live Forever – Taylor Swift & Zayn Malik

It might drive you insane to be apart from the one you love the most. You are unable to eat or rest. There are moments when the pain is so great that you think you would rather die than continue to live if it meant losing them. The anguish in this song is genuine.

19. You Are Not Alone – Michael Jackson

This is the assurance that every person in a distant relationship ought to hear. What aspect of a long-distance relationship is the most difficult? A feeling of isolation even when you are in a relationship. The relationship may become more tolerable if you remember that your person is in your heart.

20. Everything Has Changed – Taylor Swift ft. Ed Sheeran

Your entire outlook on life is abruptly altered when you fall in love. The sensation grows more vital when you understand that two people who are complementary to one another can never be separated by distance.

21. See You Again – Carrie Underwood

True love should never allow distance to destroy a relationship. The theme of Carrie Underwood's song is wanting to see a loved one again. Despite being apart by distance, you may always treasure all the beautiful moments you had together.

22. Distance – Christina Perri ft. Jason Mraz

Love at the wrong moment in life is the theme of the mid-tempo song Distance. It encapsulates the consensus on long-distance partnerships. The lesson is that your love will always be visible no matter how far away you are.

23. You're All I Have – Snow Patrol

The message of this song is to love someone and make them your entire universe. You desire to spend eternity with your soul mate after you've found them. This encapsulates the feelings in a long-distance relationship as your love becomes more potent by the day.

24. Wish You Were Here – Avril Lavigne

It hurts to miss a loved one. Sometimes, you want them more than anything to make your private moments feel more intense. That's the apparent takeaway from Avril Lavigne's poignant pop music.

25. Ain't No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

This song conveys that nothing can ever stand in your way if you sincerely love someone. That is the unwavering confirmation that every person in a long-distance relationship desires to hear.

26. Home – Michael Buble

Home by Michael Buble perfectly captures the anguish of being homesick. Buble wrote this song as a result of his solitary global travels. He's unsure whether he can handle it anymore and misses his fiancée. The song depicts what many individuals experience in LDRs.

27. Goodbye My Lover – James Blunt

The farewells are the most painful aspect of a long-distance relationship. James Blunt cannot cope with losing a loved one in this song. It's more about the relationship you let fall apart and the guilt you feel afterwards. You'll understand the words if you've experienced heartbreak.

28. Many The Miles – Sara Bareilles

The lively track touches on a variety of subjects. Sara Bareilles sings at one point about how young she is and how much she still has to discover. Subsequently, the lyrics discuss finding love even when distance separates you.

29. Already Home – A Great Big World

Being apart from one's loved ones causes agony to everyone. It's then that you wish you could see them again, just once. What is the song about seeing each other after a long time? The song Already Home is among the few upbeat tracks about great distance relationships.

30. Vanilla Twilight – Owl City

In high school, Adams Young remembers meeting a lovely girl who eventually moved away. They tragically lost contact, but he couldn't stop thinking about her.

Above are some of the best songs about long-distance relationships. Relationships that are long distances apart can be challenging. Both sides must be committed to it. And that always entails taking advantage of every chance and making concessions when called upon.

