What is a septum piercing? Everything you need to know about a nose piercing

Throughout history, body modifications have served as a powerful means of self-expression and cultural identity. From the intricate tattoos to the stretched earlobes of tribal communities, these modifications are rich and diverse in humankind's heritage. One bodily transformation stands out in the modern era—the septum piercing. But what is it? Learn more about this unique nose piercing.

A woman with a septum piercing smiles for a photo in a background filled with pink flowers and green leaves. Photo: pexels.com, @roman-odintsov (modified by author)

The septum piercing is not a new trend. The modification originated in the 1980s punk rock subculture. The resurgence has nothing to do with rebellion but a fashion trend made famous by social media. The fashion trend has become popular, transcending social boundaries and embracing diverse lifestyles.

What is a septum piercing?

It is a procedure involving the piercing of the septum, a thin wall of skin and cartilage located in the centre of the nose. During the process, the specialist finds the delicate skin area, referred to as the sweet spot, between the cartilage and the tip of the septum and punctures it. However, the specialist should not pierce the cartilage but the softer tissue space in the region.

How painful is septum piercing?

The pain associated with the procedure can vary from person to person. On a scale of one to ten, the general pain level is between three and seven, depending on the person. According to Healthline, the procedure can hurt a lot for a short time, from a few days to about a week, but heals quickly.

It's important to note that several factors contribute to the pain level. For example, if you have a deviated septum or a similar condition, the procedure can hurt significantly because the nerves can be overactive.

Septum nose piercing healing

A red-haired woman with a septum piercing lies her head down. Photo: pexels.com, @gabby-k

According to WebMD, the area heals in about three to four months. However, the healing process can vary from person to person, with some people experiencing slightly more extended periods. In the first days after the procedure, you may have some blood, swelling, tenderness, and soreness for up to three weeks.

Septum piercing aftercare

You can put various measures in place to ensure your septum nostril piercing heals faster. Keeping the area clean is an obvious one. Ensure that you use a saline solution to clean the area. According to Healthline, here are other aftercare tips:

Keep the area clean: Use saline soak to clean the punctured area, including the jewellery. You can clean the site at least twice a day during healing.

Use saline soak to clean the punctured area, including the jewellery. You can clean the site at least twice a day during healing. Avoid touching: Avoid twisting the jewellery as it can cause you to rip and irritate the tissue and can extend the healing period.

Avoid twisting the jewellery as it can cause you to rip and irritate the tissue and can extend the healing period. Avoid submerging the area in water: During the healing process, avoid swimming pools, hot tubs, and open water like lakes and oceans, as they can lead to infections or complications.

Septum jewellery

What are the different types of septum jewellery? The most common types worn are septum nose rings. They include captive beads or ball rings (CBRs), circular barbells, curved bars, spirals, clickers or pinchers.

If you need to keep your piercing hidden, use circular barbell jewellery as your starter. However, ensure that the jewellery is made of high-quality metal like gold or titanium to avoid skin irritation.

What are the benefits of a septum piercing?

There are several benefits associated with a septum piercing. They include;

Fashion statement: The procedure is a fashion statement. It is fashionable and unique compared to the other nose rings.

The procedure is a fashion statement. It is fashionable and unique compared to the other nose rings. Easy to disguise: The area is easy to hide with jewellery, a benefit ideal for various situations.

The area is easy to hide with jewellery, a benefit ideal for various situations. Fast healing: The procedure has a relatively short healing time, 3 to 4 months, compared to similar methods.

The procedure has a relatively short healing time, 3 to 4 months, compared to similar methods. Spiritual benefits: Some people and cultures believe the procedure helps ward off negative energies.

What does a septum piercing symbolise?

Two women with piercings, one (R) with a septum piercing, pose for a photo. Photo: pexels.com, @parijb

Source: UGC

The procedure carries various symbolic meanings across different cultures and communities. According to Patapata Jewelry, spiritual leaders and shamans wore the septum piercing to symbolise their connection to the spiritual realm and serve as a rite of passage.

In Hindu culture, it represents detachment from material desires and a focus on spiritual growth. It also symbolises bravery and protection in Native American culture.

In the LGBTQ+ community, according to Stanford Mint, the septum piercing symbolises strength, resilience, and identity pride.

Faux septum piercing

What is faux septum piercing? It is a fake nose ring that attaches between your nostrils and requires no puncturing. You only have to slip it into your nostrils and press it in the same place as a septum piercing. The faux septum is for those who want to avoid going through the piercing process.

The septum piercing has made a comeback recently, thanks to social media. The procedure, which gained popularity in the 1980s punk subculture, involves piercing the nasal septum and inserting jewellery as an accessory.

