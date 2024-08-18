20 gorgeous kids' braided ponytail ideas to try on a baby girl

Braided ponytails are an adorable and practical way to keep your baby girl's hair neat and fashionable. These styles range from simple and classic to complex and decorative, so there's something for everyone. Explore stunning kids' braided ponytail ideas to make your little girl shine.

Braided cornrows, bubble braids, and half-up braided ponytails are some stunning kids' braided ponytail ideas. Photo: @cool_kay_kay, @piggy_pigtails, @kxdakk.thebrand on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kids' braided ponytails keep your baby girl's hair neat while offering a cute, trendy look suitable for any occasion. These designs are the best kids' hairstyle options, whether you're planning a playdate or a family event or want to add some flair to her daily outfit.

Kids' braided ponytail ideas

Ponytails are fabulous hairstyles for young girls because they can keep their hair out of the way while playing. The designs look neat and help prevent hair from getting tangled or knotted. Here are the most adorable kids' braided ponytail styles to inspire your baby girl's next look.

1. Classic fishtail braid ponytail

A fishtail braid ponytail style is cute and stylish. Photo: @everything_indie, @nicolejohnson_hair on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The fishtail braid elevates the standard ponytail. Begin with a simple ponytail, then braid the hair using the fishtail technique. This kids' style is ideal for both casual and formal occasions.

2. Kids' high ponytail

A kid in a high ponytail hairstyle. Photo: @cool_kay_kay on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A high ponytail is a mature and neat hairstyle for a little girl. Grab her braids and bring them to the top of her head. Secure tightly with the hair elastic, then let the ponytail hairstyle fall to the most natural side.

3. Braided ponytail with beads

A little girl's braided ponytail with beads is one of the most popular hairstyles adults and children can wear. It also looks charming on toddlers when properly styled. This design is very versatile for kids aged between two to five years.

4. Ponytail with a bun

Two baby girls in high ponytail buns. Photo: @cool_kay_kay on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Roll the ponytail into a neat bun to give little girls a tidy hairstyle. Fasten her hair into a standard ponytail, then roll it back on itself and secure it again. This should result in a lovely chignon updo ponytail hairstyle.

5. French braid ponytail

The French braid ponytail is a classic hairstyle that looks cute and holds hair in place. Braid the hair from the crown down into a ponytail. This kids' braided ponytail style is ideal for school and other occasions.

6. 2 ponytail braids for a little girl

2 little girls in Dutch ponytail braids. Photo: @african_hairbraiding_darwin on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Try two ponytail braids for your little girl's next hairstyle for a playful look. Make two Dutch braids on each side of the head and bind them in separate ponytails. This style is both cute and practical for active days.

7. Crown braid ponytail

A crown braid and ponytail result in a beautiful and regal appearance. Braid a portion of hair around the head like a crown, then gather the rest into a ponytail. This style is ideal for special occasions.

8. Chunky braided ponytail

A girl in a chunky braided ponytail. Photo: @cool_kay_kay on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This chunky braided hairstyle looks adorable on little girls. The thick braid should begin high on her head and follow her scalp downward. It should leave her scalp towards the neck and hang freely.

9. Cornrow and half ponytail

This design is one of the trendiest kids' braided ponytail ideas for little girls. Make cornrows and gather the top half into a high ponytail. You can also stack the ends with beads and knot the ponytail with a beaded hair tie.

10. Messy braided ponytail

A messy, braided ponytail is ideal for a casual and relaxed look. Braid the ponytail loosely and lightly tug on it to achieve a messy look. This kids' braided ponytail style is ideal for everyday look.

11. Double ponytail braids with weave

A young girl in double ponytail braids with weave extensions. Photo: @slayed_by_sky on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Try 2 ponytail braids for a little girl with a weave for a more intricate style. Make two braided ponytails and add weave extensions for additional length and volume. This style is ideal for special occasions or dramatic transformations.

12. Bubble braid ponytail

Little girls in bubble-braid ponytails. Photo: @jackieblue.too, @piggy_pigtails on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The bubble braid ponytail adds a whimsy touch by creating bubble-like sections along the ponytail's length. Use elastic bands to secure each part, giving the hair a bouncy, fun appearance. This kids' braided ponytail style is ideal for adding a touch of playfulness to a little girl's hair.

13. Half-up braided ponytail

The half-up braided ponytail features a braid on the top half of the head and cornrows on the bottom. This style combines structured and relaxed features, making it suitable for various occasions. It's both cute and practical.

14. Side-braided ponytail

A girl in a side braided ponytail. Photo: @cool_kay_kay on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The side-braided ponytail features braids that begin on one side of the head and transition into a ponytail. This asymmetrical shape has a whimsical feel and is ideal for putting a unique twist to her look. It's playful and stylish.

15. Twist and braid mohawk ponytail

A young girl in a twisted and braided ponytail. Photo: @naturaltrendz_unisex_salon on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The twist and braid mohawk ponytail creates a distinctive and textured style by twisting portions of your little girl's hair and braiding them together. Twist portions of her hair before braiding them into a ponytail to add intricacy and intrigue. This style is ideal for creatively showcasing her hair.

16. Cornrow braided ponytail

Cornrow braided ponytails for kids offer a trendy and fun twist. Add colourful beads to the cornrows that lead into the ponytail to create a stylish and eye-catching look. This design is ideal for expressing personality and flair.

17. Pigtail braided ponytail

A young girl with braided ponytails with pink beads. Photo: @cool_kay_kay on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Make two pigtail braided ponytails for a whimsical look. Braid each pigtail in your preferred style and secure them with cute hair ties. This playful and practical look is perfect for casual and special occasions.

18. Straight ponytail with cornrows

Two curved cornrows embellish the scalp, creating a high ponytail with straightened hair. Wrap a portion of hair around the base of the ponytail to replace the hair tie. This kids' braided ponytail style is neat and chic.

19. Kids braided ponytail with curls

Try a kids' braided ponytail with curls for a soft, beautiful style. Braid the ponytail and add loose curls to the remaining hair to create a voluminous and playful look. This style combines the structure of braids with the softness of curls.

20. Braided ponytail with ribbons

Little girls with colourful ribbons on braids. Photo: @piggy_pigtails on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Add ribbons to a braided ponytail for a cute and attractive finishing touch. Choose ribbons that match your baby girl's dress and tie them into the braid or around the ponytail. This style is ideal for adding a splash of colour and a hint of sophistication.

What are some tips for braiding a young child's hair?

When braiding a kid's hair, use soft hair ties and avoid pulling too tightly. Begin with detangled hair and use a soft brush to smooth out any knots before braiding. Keep the braids loose and comfy, so she feels at ease during the braiding process.

How can I make a braided ponytail last all day?

To make a braided ponytail last all day, apply a light styling gel or mousse to a child's hair before braiding. Use gentle hair ties that do not pull too firmly to avoid discomfort. Finish with a light hairspray to keep the style in place.

How can I include hair accessories on braided ponytails?

Braided ponytails can be decorated with cute hair accessories such as ribbons, bows, beads, and clips. Thread beads into the braid, tie ribbons around the base of the ponytail or secure the braids with decorative clips or bows. Accessories can improve the overall look.

Can braided ponytails be done on short hair?

Braided ponytails can be done on short hair. If your young one has short hair, opt for smaller braids or combine braids with extensions to achieve a fuller look. Bubble braids and half-up braids are suitable for shorter hair lengths.

Kids' braided ponytail ideas come in many designs, from playful to elegant, so you can choose the perfect look for your baby girl for any occasion. Whether you're getting ready for a special event or a fun day out, try these styles to keep her hair looking lovely and well-groomed.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on trendy and creative Asian hairstyles for men. These hairstyles offer many options for enhancing personal style while upholding cultural norms. They provide a unique combination of tradition and contemporary.

Low fade, Caesar cut, classic Japanese pompadour, and short spiky hair are some of the trendiest Asian hairstyles for men. Discover more creative hair designs and how to rock them for a personalised look.

Source: YEN.com.gh