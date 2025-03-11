Minister of Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has gone, and it wasn’t limited to the much-anticipated presentation of the 2025 budget

Dr. Forson carried a striking, locally handcrafted leather bag that not only exuded sophistication but also harmoniously complemented the tailored elegance of his suit to parliament

Some social media users have commented on Dr Cassiel Ato Forson's stylish outfit and designer bag on Instagram

Minister of Finance Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stepped out in style to present the 2025 budget in Parliament on March 11, 2025.

The outstanding politician was spotted in a stylish and tailored suit and elegant leather shoes to read the 2025 budget and the first under the current John Dramani Mahama administration.

The University of Oxford graduate styled his dapper look with a carefully handcrafted made-in-Ghana leather bag designed by a young entrepreneur Tonyi Senaya to complete his look.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson posted a photo on the X platform with this caption:

"As Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson stepped out on Budget Day, the cameras weren’t just focused on him—the nation’s eyes were drawn to the rich, handcrafted leather briefcase he carried. This was no ordinary bag. It was The Horseman Minimalist Handmade Leather Briefcase, a product of Ghanaian excellence, designed by celebrated shoemaker."

"@TonyiSenayah’s Horseman. The Budget was symbolically carried in this made-in-Ghana bag—an embodiment of President John Mahama’s “Buy Ghana, Wear Ghana” agenda. "

"Crafted from premium authentic leather, this briefcase wasn’t just about functionality; it was about telling a story of resilience, self-reliance, and national pride."

Finance Minister flaunts his new bag

Some social media users have commended Ghana's Finance Minister, Dr Ato Forson, for promoting made-in-Ghana products in parliament. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@PrinceArhi85833

"Thank you for highlighting made in Ghana product at such an important occasion in the country. The economy will benefit if there is a mass patronage of made in Ghana products. Once the quality is comparable to anything in the world, lets go for it. We create more employment in Ghana when we consume made in Ghana goods. Anytime we consume foreign products we are exporting jobs to those countries who produced those products."

@aminulion_

"But Ghana wear Ghana. Came in with Toyota landcruiser."

@GOVERNOR715 stated:

"We just need the betterment of this country, we need good and workable Economy, just do your best and reset the Economy that's All, We Love You and papa JM."

@jazzmanaic stated:

"Was the suit you're wearing also made by a Ghanaian? Why not tag the Ghanaian who made that suit."

@captain_1200 stated:

"Promoting made in Ghana wears that’s top notch 🎊🎊🍾.We love you."

Haruna Iddrisu looks dapper in a suit

Ghana's Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu looked dashing in a mix-and-match outfit to Parliament for the reading of the 2025 budget statement.

The video of Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu arriving in parliament for the reading of the 2025 budget is below:

Finance Minister abolishes E-levy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Cassiel Ato Forson, the finance minister who formally abolished the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy).

Along with the e-levy, other Akufo-Addo government levies that are being eliminated include the betting tax, emissions levy, and VAT on auto insurance.

Dr Ato Forson said that the elimination of these taxes will reduce family debt and increase discretionary incomes during the budget statement.

