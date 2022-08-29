How to buy ECG prepaid online and with app in 2023: complete guide

In its effort to make life easy for the citizens concerning payment of bills, the government of Ghana launched an app through the electricity company of Ghana, which allows consumers to perform certain functions from the comfort of their homes. One of such functions has made it easier for Ghanaians to know how to buy ECG prepaid online.

The ECG is responsible for providing electricity for everyone in Ghana. Photo: @ECGghOfficial

Source: Facebook

The development of the ECG app has made it easier for customers to make payments for electricity, view power usage, and get notifications from the power provider. But then, since the feature is new, it is imperative to know how to buy ECG prepaid online. Guess what? Whether you have a smartphone or not, you can still perform some of these functions without hassle.

How to buy ECG prepaid online

How do I buy prepaid electricity with my phone? If you have a smartphone, use any of the accredited payment apps. The two major apps are the ECG mobile app and the Epower app. Below are respective guides on how to use them:

ECG mobile app

How can I buy prepaid ECG online? You can do it through the ECG mobile app. To do that, follow the steps below:

Download and install the ECG mobile app from Google Play Store or Apple Store if your device supports Android or iOS; Register a fresh account on the app by providing your phone number and email before choosing a password that is known to only you; Go to the bottom-right of the page to input the details of your meter, clicking on the plus (+) sign; If your own more than one meter, it is also possible to add another on the app; Select the "Top-up" option to add some money to your balance; Select the "Pay Bills" option to pay for your postpaid meter bills; Verify that the payment has been completed through your chosen payment method (MTN Mobile Money, AirtelTigo Cash, Vodafone Cash, and accredited Debit or Credit cards).

Epower app

This app allows you to top up your prepaid meter and pay water and electricity bills. It is easy to use if you follow the following instructions:

The ECG app makes it easy for prepaid and postpaid users to pay online comfortably. Photo: unsplash.com, @priscilladupreez

Source: UGC

Download the app on your smartphone and install it; Open the app on your phone and then register a new account by providing your phone number, email address, and full name; After that, input a secret password; Click on the prepaid icon and proceed to supply your meter identification number; Input the amount you want to recharge with, the owner of the meter, and their location; Follow the prompt by providing further information requiring payment, and your electricity meter will be topped up.

How to buy prepaid without a smartphone

Consumers without a smartphone can also complete the process easily; all they need to do is dial *226#, and the following services will be displayed on your screen.

Paying the Electricity Company of Ghana bills;

Topping up your ECG prepaid meter;

Updating and making changes to your customer profile with the electricity company.

Follow these instructions to buy prepaid easily:

Dial *226# on your phone; Choose the "Prepaid Meter" option; Select the "Pay Bill" option; Input the number of your prepaid meter; Make the necessary payment by choosing your preferred payment method; Wait till it is confirmed that your payment has been completed.

How to buy prepaid with mobile money

There are various paying methods, and MTN mobile money, commonly known as MoMo, is one of them. On how to buy prepaid with MoMo, select MTN mobile money as your preferred payment method whenever you make payments on the ECG prepaid app. Alternatively, follow these steps:

Dial *170# and enter 2 for "Pay Bill" Then, enter 1 for "Utilities" and 1 again to select the "ECG" option; Input your account number followed by the amount, reference number and your MM PIN; Lastly, wait for a notification to confirm successful payment.

Are you interested in learning how to buy prepaid online with Vodafone cash? Log into either the Electricity Company of Ghana app or the Epower app. Then, follow the instructions to choose your preferred payment method, Vodafone cash.

Other accredited payment methods are debit or credit card and AirtelTigo cash.

With or without a smartphone, prepaid meter users can use the ECG shortcode to top up. Photo: @ECGghOfficial

Source: Facebook

How to check prepaid meter balance in Ghana

You can check what is left of your prepaid meter balance by logging into your ECG mobile app or checking your physical meter at home.

FAQs

How do I buy electricity online? You can do this through the accredited apps or by dialling the ECG shortcode *226#. How do I buy prepaid online? Depending on the payment method that suits you, you could do so through AirtelTigo Cash, Vodafone Cash, or MTN Mobile Money. How do I buy electricity online in Ghana? The ECG app is one of Ghana's surest ways of paying for your prepaid electricity. However, other apps like the Epower provide suitable alternatives as well. How do I know my power is running low? Check your meter often, and if you don't, you will be signalled by a power outage that will affect only your apartment while your neighbours continue to enjoy power until you top up. How do I repair my faulty meter? You should report any case of malfunctioning meter to ECG, who will send a representative to come to pick it up and take it for repair at Ghana Electrometer (GEM).

It is important to know how to buy ECG prepaid online to enjoy the services that let you pay electricity bills without going through the rigours of long queues at accredited physical payment centres. Ensure you follow the instructions so that your power is not disconnected.

If you want to change your outlook as a man, Yen.com.gh shared different ideas in case you want to try out the Gumby haircut.

Art Clokey invented the style, and Bobby Brown perfected it. Nevertheless, since then, it is gradually catching the fancy of some young men who want to prove a point with their outlook. So, check out the post to learn more.

Source: YEN.com.gh